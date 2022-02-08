Corded Power Tools Market 2021 Top Key Manufacturers, Latest Trends, Functional Survey Research Report 2021-2027| Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt), Bosch, TTI

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Corded Power Tools market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Corded Power Tools market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Corded Power Tools report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Corded Power Tools report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Corded Power Tools market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Corded Power Tools market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Corded Power Tools market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Corded Power Tools market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Corded Power Tools market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Corded Power Tools Market Research Report: Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt), Bosch, TTI, Makita, Hitachi Koki, Hilti, Metabo, Snap-on, DEVON (Chevron Group), Festool, Apex Tool Group, Dongcheng, C. & E. Fein, Zhejiang Crown, Positec Group, Jiangsu Jinding, KEN

Global Corded Power Tools Market Segmentation by Product: Saws, Lawnmower, Angle Grinders, Hammer Drills, Others

Global Corded Power Tools Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Applications, Construction Field, Industry Field, Gardening Field, Others

The Corded Power Tools Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Corded Power Tools market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Corded Power Tools market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the growth potential of the Corded Power Tools market?

2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Corded Power Tools industry in the years to come?

6. What are the key challenges that the global Corded Power Tools market may face in future?

7. Which are the leading companies in the global Corded Power Tools market?

8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Corded Power Tools market?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Corded Power Tools Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Corded Power Tools Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Saws

1.2.3 Lawnmower

1.2.4 Angle Grinders

1.2.5 Hammer Drills

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Corded Power Tools Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential Applications

1.3.3 Construction Field

1.3.4 Industry Field

1.3.5 Gardening Field

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Corded Power Tools Production

2.1 Global Corded Power Tools Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Corded Power Tools Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Corded Power Tools Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Corded Power Tools Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Corded Power Tools Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Corded Power Tools Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Corded Power Tools Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Corded Power Tools Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Corded Power Tools Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Corded Power Tools Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Corded Power Tools Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Corded Power Tools by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Corded Power Tools Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Corded Power Tools Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Corded Power Tools Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Corded Power Tools Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Corded Power Tools Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Corded Power Tools Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Corded Power Tools Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Corded Power Tools in 2021

4.3 Global Corded Power Tools Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Corded Power Tools Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Corded Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Corded Power Tools Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Corded Power Tools Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Corded Power Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Corded Power Tools Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Corded Power Tools Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Corded Power Tools Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Corded Power Tools Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Corded Power Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Corded Power Tools Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Corded Power Tools Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Corded Power Tools Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Corded Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Corded Power Tools Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Corded Power Tools Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Corded Power Tools Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Corded Power Tools Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Corded Power Tools Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Corded Power Tools Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Corded Power Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Corded Power Tools Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Corded Power Tools Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Corded Power Tools Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Corded Power Tools Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Corded Power Tools Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Corded Power Tools Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Corded Power Tools Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Corded Power Tools Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Corded Power Tools Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Corded Power Tools Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Corded Power Tools Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Corded Power Tools Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Corded Power Tools Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Corded Power Tools Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Corded Power Tools Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Corded Power Tools Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Corded Power Tools Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Corded Power Tools Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Corded Power Tools Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Corded Power Tools Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Corded Power Tools Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Corded Power Tools Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Corded Power Tools Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Corded Power Tools Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Corded Power Tools Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Corded Power Tools Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Corded Power Tools Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Corded Power Tools Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Corded Power Tools Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Corded Power Tools Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Corded Power Tools Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Corded Power Tools Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Corded Power Tools Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Corded Power Tools Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Corded Power Tools Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Corded Power Tools Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Corded Power Tools Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Corded Power Tools Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Corded Power Tools Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Corded Power Tools Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Corded Power Tools Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Corded Power Tools Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Corded Power Tools Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Corded Power Tools Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Corded Power Tools Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Corded Power Tools Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Corded Power Tools Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Corded Power Tools Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Corded Power Tools Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Corded Power Tools Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Corded Power Tools Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Corded Power Tools Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt)

12.1.1 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Overview

12.1.3 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Corded Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Corded Power Tools Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Recent Developments

12.2 Bosch

12.2.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bosch Overview

12.2.3 Bosch Corded Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Bosch Corded Power Tools Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Bosch Recent Developments

12.3 TTI

12.3.1 TTI Corporation Information

12.3.2 TTI Overview

12.3.3 TTI Corded Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 TTI Corded Power Tools Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 TTI Recent Developments

12.4 Makita

12.4.1 Makita Corporation Information

12.4.2 Makita Overview

12.4.3 Makita Corded Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Makita Corded Power Tools Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Makita Recent Developments

12.5 Hitachi Koki

12.5.1 Hitachi Koki Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hitachi Koki Overview

12.5.3 Hitachi Koki Corded Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Hitachi Koki Corded Power Tools Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Hitachi Koki Recent Developments

12.6 Hilti

12.6.1 Hilti Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hilti Overview

12.6.3 Hilti Corded Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Hilti Corded Power Tools Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Hilti Recent Developments

12.7 Metabo

12.7.1 Metabo Corporation Information

12.7.2 Metabo Overview

12.7.3 Metabo Corded Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Metabo Corded Power Tools Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Metabo Recent Developments

12.8 Snap-on

12.8.1 Snap-on Corporation Information

12.8.2 Snap-on Overview

12.8.3 Snap-on Corded Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Snap-on Corded Power Tools Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Snap-on Recent Developments

12.9 DEVON (Chevron Group)

12.9.1 DEVON (Chevron Group) Corporation Information

12.9.2 DEVON (Chevron Group) Overview

12.9.3 DEVON (Chevron Group) Corded Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 DEVON (Chevron Group) Corded Power Tools Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 DEVON (Chevron Group) Recent Developments

12.10 Festool

12.10.1 Festool Corporation Information

12.10.2 Festool Overview

12.10.3 Festool Corded Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Festool Corded Power Tools Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Festool Recent Developments

12.11 Apex Tool Group

12.11.1 Apex Tool Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 Apex Tool Group Overview

12.11.3 Apex Tool Group Corded Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Apex Tool Group Corded Power Tools Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Apex Tool Group Recent Developments

12.12 Dongcheng

12.12.1 Dongcheng Corporation Information

12.12.2 Dongcheng Overview

12.12.3 Dongcheng Corded Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Dongcheng Corded Power Tools Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Dongcheng Recent Developments

12.13 C. & E. Fein

12.13.1 C. & E. Fein Corporation Information

12.13.2 C. & E. Fein Overview

12.13.3 C. & E. Fein Corded Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 C. & E. Fein Corded Power Tools Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 C. & E. Fein Recent Developments

12.14 Zhejiang Crown

12.14.1 Zhejiang Crown Corporation Information

12.14.2 Zhejiang Crown Overview

12.14.3 Zhejiang Crown Corded Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Zhejiang Crown Corded Power Tools Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Zhejiang Crown Recent Developments

12.15 Positec Group

12.15.1 Positec Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Positec Group Overview

12.15.3 Positec Group Corded Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 Positec Group Corded Power Tools Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Positec Group Recent Developments

12.16 Jiangsu Jinding

12.16.1 Jiangsu Jinding Corporation Information

12.16.2 Jiangsu Jinding Overview

12.16.3 Jiangsu Jinding Corded Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.16.4 Jiangsu Jinding Corded Power Tools Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Jiangsu Jinding Recent Developments

12.17 KEN

12.17.1 KEN Corporation Information

12.17.2 KEN Overview

12.17.3 KEN Corded Power Tools Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.17.4 KEN Corded Power Tools Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 KEN Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Corded Power Tools Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Corded Power Tools Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Corded Power Tools Production Mode & Process

13.4 Corded Power Tools Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Corded Power Tools Sales Channels

13.4.2 Corded Power Tools Distributors

13.5 Corded Power Tools Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Corded Power Tools Industry Trends

14.2 Corded Power Tools Market Drivers

14.3 Corded Power Tools Market Challenges

14.4 Corded Power Tools Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Corded Power Tools Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

