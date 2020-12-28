Corded Drills Market Major Manufacturers, Key Countries & Their Year-Over-Year Growth To 2026 | DEWALT, Makita, Black and Decker

“

The report titled Global Corded Drills Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Corded Drills market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Corded Drills market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Corded Drills market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Corded Drills market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Corded Drills report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Corded Drills report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Corded Drills market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Corded Drills market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Corded Drills market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Corded Drills market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Corded Drills market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DEWALT, Makita, Black and Decker, SKIL, PORTER-CABLE, Hitachi, Bosch, VonHaus

Market Segmentation by Product: Hammer Drills

Impact Drills



Market Segmentation by Application: Household

Commercial



The Corded Drills Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Corded Drills market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Corded Drills market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Corded Drills market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Corded Drills industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Corded Drills market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Corded Drills market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Corded Drills market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Corded Drills Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Corded Drills Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Hammer Drills

1.3.3 Impact Drills

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Corded Drills Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Household

1.4.3 Commercial

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Corded Drills Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Corded Drills Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Corded Drills Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Corded Drills Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Corded Drills Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Corded Drills Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Corded Drills Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Corded Drills Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Corded Drills Market Trends

2.3.2 Corded Drills Market Drivers

2.3.3 Corded Drills Market Challenges

2.3.4 Corded Drills Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Corded Drills Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Corded Drills Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Corded Drills Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Corded Drills Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Corded Drills Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Corded Drills Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Corded Drills Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Corded Drills Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Corded Drills Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Corded Drills as of 2019)

3.4 Global Corded Drills Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Corded Drills Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Corded Drills Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Corded Drills Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global Corded Drills Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Corded Drills Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Corded Drills Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 Corded Drills Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Corded Drills Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Corded Drills Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Corded Drills Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 Corded Drills Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Corded Drills Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Corded Drills Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Corded Drills Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Corded Drills Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Corded Drills Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Corded Drills Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Corded Drills Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Corded Drills Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Corded Drills Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Corded Drills Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Corded Drills Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan Corded Drills Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Corded Drills Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan Corded Drills Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China Corded Drills Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China Corded Drills Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China Corded Drills Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia Corded Drills Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia Corded Drills Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia Corded Drills Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Corded Drills Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Corded Drills Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Corded Drills Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Corded Drills Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Corded Drills Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Corded Drills Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Corded Drills Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Corded Drills Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Corded Drills Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Corded Drills Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Corded Drills Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Corded Drills Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Corded Drills Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Corded Drills Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Corded Drills Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Corded Drills Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Corded Drills Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Corded Drills Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Corded Drills Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Corded Drills Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Corded Drills Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Corded Drills Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 DEWALT

8.1.1 DEWALT Corporation Information

8.1.2 DEWALT Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 DEWALT Corded Drills Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Corded Drills Products and Services

8.1.5 DEWALT SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 DEWALT Recent Developments

8.2 Makita

8.2.1 Makita Corporation Information

8.2.2 Makita Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 Makita Corded Drills Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Corded Drills Products and Services

8.2.5 Makita SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Makita Recent Developments

8.3 Black and Decker

8.3.1 Black and Decker Corporation Information

8.3.2 Black and Decker Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 Black and Decker Corded Drills Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Corded Drills Products and Services

8.3.5 Black and Decker SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Black and Decker Recent Developments

8.4 SKIL

8.4.1 SKIL Corporation Information

8.4.2 SKIL Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 SKIL Corded Drills Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Corded Drills Products and Services

8.4.5 SKIL SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 SKIL Recent Developments

8.5 PORTER-CABLE

8.5.1 PORTER-CABLE Corporation Information

8.5.2 PORTER-CABLE Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 PORTER-CABLE Corded Drills Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Corded Drills Products and Services

8.5.5 PORTER-CABLE SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 PORTER-CABLE Recent Developments

8.6 Hitachi

8.6.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hitachi Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 Hitachi Corded Drills Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Corded Drills Products and Services

8.6.5 Hitachi SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Hitachi Recent Developments

8.7 Bosch

8.7.1 Bosch Corporation Information

8.7.2 Bosch Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 Bosch Corded Drills Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Corded Drills Products and Services

8.7.5 Bosch SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Bosch Recent Developments

8.8 VonHaus

8.8.1 VonHaus Corporation Information

8.8.2 VonHaus Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 VonHaus Corded Drills Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Corded Drills Products and Services

8.8.5 VonHaus SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 VonHaus Recent Developments

9 Corded Drills Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Corded Drills Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Corded Drills Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Corded Drills Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 Corded Drills Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Corded Drills Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Corded Drills Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Corded Drills Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Corded Drills Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Corded Drills Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Corded Drills Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Corded Drills Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Corded Drills Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Corded Drills Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Corded Drills Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Corded Drills Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Corded Drills Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Corded Drills Sales Channels

11.2.2 Corded Drills Distributors

11.3 Corded Drills Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

”