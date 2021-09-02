Copper Market Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast to 2027 | Aurubis, Jiangxi Copper, Jintian Group

“

The report titled Global Copper Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Copper market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Copper market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Copper market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Copper market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Copper report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Copper report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Copper market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Copper market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Copper market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Copper market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Copper market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Aurubis, Jiangxi Copper, Jintian Group, Hailiang Group, Wieland, Golden Dragon, KME Group, Mueller, IUSA, TNMG, Mitsubishi Materials, Luvata, CHALCO, Jinchuan Group, Poongsan, Diehl Group, HALCOR Group, Furukawa Electric

Market Segmentation by Product:

Rod and Wires

Plates and Strips

Tubes

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electrical Industry

Transportation Industry

Machinery and Metallurgy

Architecture and Art

Other



The Copper Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Copper market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Copper market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Copper market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Copper industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Copper market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Copper market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Copper market?

Table of Contents:

1 Copper Market Overview

1.1 Copper Product Scope

1.2 Copper Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Copper Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Rod and Wires

1.2.3 Plates and Strips

1.2.4 Tubes

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Copper Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Copper Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Electrical Industry

1.3.3 Transportation Industry

1.3.4 Machinery and Metallurgy

1.3.5 Architecture and Art

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Copper Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Copper Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Copper Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Copper Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Copper Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Copper Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Copper Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Copper Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Copper Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Copper Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Copper Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Copper Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Copper Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Copper Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Copper Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Copper Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Copper Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Copper Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Copper Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Copper Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Copper Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Copper Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Copper as of 2020)

3.4 Global Copper Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Copper Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Copper Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Copper Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Copper Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Copper Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Copper Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Copper Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Copper Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Copper Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Copper Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Copper Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Copper Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Copper Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Copper Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Copper Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Copper Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Copper Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Copper Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Copper Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Copper Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Copper Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Copper Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Copper Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Copper Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Copper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Copper Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Copper Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Copper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Copper Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Copper Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Copper Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Copper Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Copper Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Copper Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Copper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Copper Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Copper Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 135 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 135 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Copper Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Copper Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Copper Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Copper Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Copper Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Copper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Copper Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Copper Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 166 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 166 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Copper Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Copper Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Copper Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Copper Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Copper Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Copper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Copper Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Copper Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Copper Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Copper Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Copper Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Copper Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Copper Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Copper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Copper Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Copper Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Copper Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Copper Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Copper Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Copper Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Copper Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Copper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Copper Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Copper Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Copper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Copper Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Copper Business

12.1 Aurubis

12.1.1 Aurubis Corporation Information

12.1.2 Aurubis Business Overview

12.1.3 Aurubis Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Aurubis Copper Products Offered

12.1.5 Aurubis Recent Development

12.2 Jiangxi Copper

12.2.1 Jiangxi Copper Corporation Information

12.2.2 Jiangxi Copper Business Overview

12.2.3 Jiangxi Copper Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Jiangxi Copper Copper Products Offered

12.2.5 Jiangxi Copper Recent Development

12.3 Jintian Group

12.3.1 Jintian Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Jintian Group Business Overview

12.3.3 Jintian Group Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Jintian Group Copper Products Offered

12.3.5 Jintian Group Recent Development

12.4 Hailiang Group

12.4.1 Hailiang Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hailiang Group Business Overview

12.4.3 Hailiang Group Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hailiang Group Copper Products Offered

12.4.5 Hailiang Group Recent Development

12.5 Wieland

12.5.1 Wieland Corporation Information

12.5.2 Wieland Business Overview

12.5.3 Wieland Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Wieland Copper Products Offered

12.5.5 Wieland Recent Development

12.6 Golden Dragon

12.6.1 Golden Dragon Corporation Information

12.6.2 Golden Dragon Business Overview

12.6.3 Golden Dragon Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Golden Dragon Copper Products Offered

12.6.5 Golden Dragon Recent Development

12.7 KME Group

12.7.1 KME Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 KME Group Business Overview

12.7.3 KME Group Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 KME Group Copper Products Offered

12.7.5 KME Group Recent Development

12.8 Mueller

12.8.1 Mueller Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mueller Business Overview

12.8.3 Mueller Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Mueller Copper Products Offered

12.8.5 Mueller Recent Development

12.9 IUSA

12.9.1 IUSA Corporation Information

12.9.2 IUSA Business Overview

12.9.3 IUSA Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 IUSA Copper Products Offered

12.9.5 IUSA Recent Development

12.10 TNMG

12.10.1 TNMG Corporation Information

12.10.2 TNMG Business Overview

12.10.3 TNMG Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 TNMG Copper Products Offered

12.10.5 TNMG Recent Development

12.11 Mitsubishi Materials

12.11.1 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Information

12.11.2 Mitsubishi Materials Business Overview

12.11.3 Mitsubishi Materials Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Mitsubishi Materials Copper Products Offered

12.11.5 Mitsubishi Materials Recent Development

12.12 Luvata

12.12.1 Luvata Corporation Information

12.12.2 Luvata Business Overview

12.12.3 Luvata Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Luvata Copper Products Offered

12.12.5 Luvata Recent Development

12.13 CHALCO

12.13.1 CHALCO Corporation Information

12.13.2 CHALCO Business Overview

12.13.3 CHALCO Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 CHALCO Copper Products Offered

12.13.5 CHALCO Recent Development

12.14 Jinchuan Group

12.14.1 Jinchuan Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 Jinchuan Group Business Overview

12.14.3 Jinchuan Group Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Jinchuan Group Copper Products Offered

12.14.5 Jinchuan Group Recent Development

12.15 Poongsan

12.15.1 Poongsan Corporation Information

12.15.2 Poongsan Business Overview

12.15.3 Poongsan Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Poongsan Copper Products Offered

12.15.5 Poongsan Recent Development

12.16 Diehl Group

12.16.1 Diehl Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 Diehl Group Business Overview

12.16.3 Diehl Group Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Diehl Group Copper Products Offered

12.16.5 Diehl Group Recent Development

12.17 HALCOR Group

12.17.1 HALCOR Group Corporation Information

12.17.2 HALCOR Group Business Overview

12.17.3 HALCOR Group Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 HALCOR Group Copper Products Offered

12.17.5 HALCOR Group Recent Development

12.18 Furukawa Electric

12.18.1 Furukawa Electric Corporation Information

12.18.2 Furukawa Electric Business Overview

12.18.3 Furukawa Electric Copper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Furukawa Electric Copper Products Offered

12.18.5 Furukawa Electric Recent Development

13 Copper Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Copper Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Copper

13.4 Copper Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Copper Distributors List

14.3 Copper Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Copper Market Trends

15.2 Copper Drivers

15.3 Copper Market Challenges

15.4 Copper Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”