Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027SoloPower, Stion, Avancis (CNBM)

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module is encapsulation of Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells with glass sheet and plastic protection materials. Currently, China, US and Japan have strong demand of CIGS/CIS Solar Cells Module. Government has carried out polices for CIGS/CIS Solar Cells based new energy. As a result, capacity will be expanded for the regions. The policies also provide opportunities for the local manufacturers.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market The global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module market size is projected to reach US$ 3379 million by 2026, from US$ 2648.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Scope and Segment Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Solar Frontier, SoloPower, Stion, Avancis (CNBM), Manz, Dow Solar (NuvoSun), Siva Power, Hanergy, Solibro, Miasole
Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Breakdown Data by Type
CIGS Solar Cell Module, CIS Solar Cell Module
Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Breakdown Data by Application
Residential, Commercial, Ground Station Regional and Country-level Analysis The Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 CIGS Solar Cell Module
1.2.3 CIS Solar Cell Module 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Ground Station 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Production 2.1 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 3 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Solar Frontier
12.1.1 Solar Frontier Corporation Information
12.1.2 Solar Frontier Overview
12.1.3 Solar Frontier Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Solar Frontier Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Product Description
12.1.5 Solar Frontier Related Developments 12.2 SoloPower
12.2.1 SoloPower Corporation Information
12.2.2 SoloPower Overview
12.2.3 SoloPower Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 SoloPower Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Product Description
12.2.5 SoloPower Related Developments 12.3 Stion
12.3.1 Stion Corporation Information
12.3.2 Stion Overview
12.3.3 Stion Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Stion Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Product Description
12.3.5 Stion Related Developments 12.4 Avancis (CNBM)
12.4.1 Avancis (CNBM) Corporation Information
12.4.2 Avancis (CNBM) Overview
12.4.3 Avancis (CNBM) Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Avancis (CNBM) Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Product Description
12.4.5 Avancis (CNBM) Related Developments 12.5 Manz
12.5.1 Manz Corporation Information
12.5.2 Manz Overview
12.5.3 Manz Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Manz Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Product Description
12.5.5 Manz Related Developments 12.6 Dow Solar (NuvoSun)
12.6.1 Dow Solar (NuvoSun) Corporation Information
12.6.2 Dow Solar (NuvoSun) Overview
12.6.3 Dow Solar (NuvoSun) Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Dow Solar (NuvoSun) Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Product Description
12.6.5 Dow Solar (NuvoSun) Related Developments 12.7 Siva Power
12.7.1 Siva Power Corporation Information
12.7.2 Siva Power Overview
12.7.3 Siva Power Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Siva Power Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Product Description
12.7.5 Siva Power Related Developments 12.8 Hanergy
12.8.1 Hanergy Corporation Information
12.8.2 Hanergy Overview
12.8.3 Hanergy Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Hanergy Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Product Description
12.8.5 Hanergy Related Developments 12.9 Solibro
12.9.1 Solibro Corporation Information
12.9.2 Solibro Overview
12.9.3 Solibro Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Solibro Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Product Description
12.9.5 Solibro Related Developments 12.10 Miasole
12.10.1 Miasole Corporation Information
12.10.2 Miasole Overview
12.10.3 Miasole Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Miasole Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Product Description
12.10.5 Miasole Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Production Mode & Process 13.4 Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Sales Channels
13.4.2 Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Distributors 13.5 Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Industry Trends 14.2 Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Drivers 14.3 Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Challenges 14.4 Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS/CIS) Solar Cells Module Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
