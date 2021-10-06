Copper Alloys Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Aurubis, Jiangxi Copper, Golden Dragon

“

The report titled Global Copper Alloys Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Copper Alloys market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Copper Alloys market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Copper Alloys market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Copper Alloys market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Copper Alloys report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Copper Alloys report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Copper Alloys market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Copper Alloys market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Copper Alloys market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Copper Alloys market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Copper Alloys market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Aurubis, Jiangxi Copper, Golden Dragon, Wieland, KME Group, Jintian Group, IUSA, Mueller, Poongsan, TNMG, MKM, Mitsubishi Materials, Hailiang Group, Luvata, CHALCO, Jinchuan Group, Anhui Xinke, Marmon, Xingye Copper, KGHM, Furukawa Electric, Diehl Group, CNMC, HALCOR Group, Olin Brass, IBC Advanced Alloy, ChangChun Group, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Dowa Metaltech, Nan Ya Plastics

Market Segmentation by Product:

Rods & Wires

Plates & Strips

Tubes

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electrical Industry

Transportation Industry

Machinery and Metallurgy Industry

Architecture and Art

Other



The Copper Alloys Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Copper Alloys market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Copper Alloys market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Copper Alloys market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Copper Alloys industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Copper Alloys market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Copper Alloys market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Copper Alloys market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Copper Alloys Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Copper Alloys Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Rods & Wires

1.2.3 Plates & Strips

1.2.4 Tubes

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Copper Alloys Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electrical Industry

1.3.3 Transportation Industry

1.3.4 Machinery and Metallurgy Industry

1.3.5 Architecture and Art

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Copper Alloys Production

2.1 Global Copper Alloys Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Copper Alloys Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Copper Alloys Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Copper Alloys Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Copper Alloys Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Copper Alloys Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Copper Alloys Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Copper Alloys Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Copper Alloys Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Copper Alloys Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Copper Alloys Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Copper Alloys Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Copper Alloys Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Copper Alloys Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Copper Alloys Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Copper Alloys Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Copper Alloys Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Copper Alloys Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Copper Alloys Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Copper Alloys Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Copper Alloys Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Copper Alloys Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Copper Alloys Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Copper Alloys Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Copper Alloys Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Copper Alloys Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Copper Alloys Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Copper Alloys Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Copper Alloys Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Copper Alloys Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Copper Alloys Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Copper Alloys Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Copper Alloys Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Copper Alloys Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Copper Alloys Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Copper Alloys Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Copper Alloys Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Copper Alloys Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Copper Alloys Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Copper Alloys Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Copper Alloys Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Copper Alloys Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Copper Alloys Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Copper Alloys Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Copper Alloys Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Copper Alloys Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Copper Alloys Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Copper Alloys Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Copper Alloys Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Copper Alloys Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Copper Alloys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Copper Alloys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Copper Alloys Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Copper Alloys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Copper Alloys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Copper Alloys Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Copper Alloys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Copper Alloys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Copper Alloys Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Copper Alloys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Copper Alloys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Copper Alloys Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Copper Alloys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Copper Alloys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Copper Alloys Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Copper Alloys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Copper Alloys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Copper Alloys Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Copper Alloys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Copper Alloys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Copper Alloys Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Copper Alloys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Copper Alloys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Copper Alloys Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Copper Alloys Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Copper Alloys Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Copper Alloys Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Copper Alloys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Copper Alloys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Copper Alloys Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Copper Alloys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Copper Alloys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Copper Alloys Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Copper Alloys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Copper Alloys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Copper Alloys Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Copper Alloys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Copper Alloys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Copper Alloys Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Copper Alloys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Copper Alloys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Copper Alloys Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Copper Alloys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Copper Alloys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Aurubis

12.1.1 Aurubis Corporation Information

12.1.2 Aurubis Overview

12.1.3 Aurubis Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Aurubis Copper Alloys Product Description

12.1.5 Aurubis Recent Developments

12.2 Jiangxi Copper

12.2.1 Jiangxi Copper Corporation Information

12.2.2 Jiangxi Copper Overview

12.2.3 Jiangxi Copper Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Jiangxi Copper Copper Alloys Product Description

12.2.5 Jiangxi Copper Recent Developments

12.3 Golden Dragon

12.3.1 Golden Dragon Corporation Information

12.3.2 Golden Dragon Overview

12.3.3 Golden Dragon Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Golden Dragon Copper Alloys Product Description

12.3.5 Golden Dragon Recent Developments

12.4 Wieland

12.4.1 Wieland Corporation Information

12.4.2 Wieland Overview

12.4.3 Wieland Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Wieland Copper Alloys Product Description

12.4.5 Wieland Recent Developments

12.5 KME Group

12.5.1 KME Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 KME Group Overview

12.5.3 KME Group Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 KME Group Copper Alloys Product Description

12.5.5 KME Group Recent Developments

12.6 Jintian Group

12.6.1 Jintian Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jintian Group Overview

12.6.3 Jintian Group Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Jintian Group Copper Alloys Product Description

12.6.5 Jintian Group Recent Developments

12.7 IUSA

12.7.1 IUSA Corporation Information

12.7.2 IUSA Overview

12.7.3 IUSA Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 IUSA Copper Alloys Product Description

12.7.5 IUSA Recent Developments

12.8 Mueller

12.8.1 Mueller Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mueller Overview

12.8.3 Mueller Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Mueller Copper Alloys Product Description

12.8.5 Mueller Recent Developments

12.9 Poongsan

12.9.1 Poongsan Corporation Information

12.9.2 Poongsan Overview

12.9.3 Poongsan Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Poongsan Copper Alloys Product Description

12.9.5 Poongsan Recent Developments

12.10 TNMG

12.10.1 TNMG Corporation Information

12.10.2 TNMG Overview

12.10.3 TNMG Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 TNMG Copper Alloys Product Description

12.10.5 TNMG Recent Developments

12.11 MKM

12.11.1 MKM Corporation Information

12.11.2 MKM Overview

12.11.3 MKM Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 MKM Copper Alloys Product Description

12.11.5 MKM Recent Developments

12.12 Mitsubishi Materials

12.12.1 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Information

12.12.2 Mitsubishi Materials Overview

12.12.3 Mitsubishi Materials Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Mitsubishi Materials Copper Alloys Product Description

12.12.5 Mitsubishi Materials Recent Developments

12.13 Hailiang Group

12.13.1 Hailiang Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Hailiang Group Overview

12.13.3 Hailiang Group Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Hailiang Group Copper Alloys Product Description

12.13.5 Hailiang Group Recent Developments

12.14 Luvata

12.14.1 Luvata Corporation Information

12.14.2 Luvata Overview

12.14.3 Luvata Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Luvata Copper Alloys Product Description

12.14.5 Luvata Recent Developments

12.15 CHALCO

12.15.1 CHALCO Corporation Information

12.15.2 CHALCO Overview

12.15.3 CHALCO Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 CHALCO Copper Alloys Product Description

12.15.5 CHALCO Recent Developments

12.16 Jinchuan Group

12.16.1 Jinchuan Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 Jinchuan Group Overview

12.16.3 Jinchuan Group Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Jinchuan Group Copper Alloys Product Description

12.16.5 Jinchuan Group Recent Developments

12.17 Anhui Xinke

12.17.1 Anhui Xinke Corporation Information

12.17.2 Anhui Xinke Overview

12.17.3 Anhui Xinke Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Anhui Xinke Copper Alloys Product Description

12.17.5 Anhui Xinke Recent Developments

12.18 Marmon

12.18.1 Marmon Corporation Information

12.18.2 Marmon Overview

12.18.3 Marmon Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Marmon Copper Alloys Product Description

12.18.5 Marmon Recent Developments

12.19 Xingye Copper

12.19.1 Xingye Copper Corporation Information

12.19.2 Xingye Copper Overview

12.19.3 Xingye Copper Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Xingye Copper Copper Alloys Product Description

12.19.5 Xingye Copper Recent Developments

12.20 KGHM

12.20.1 KGHM Corporation Information

12.20.2 KGHM Overview

12.20.3 KGHM Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 KGHM Copper Alloys Product Description

12.20.5 KGHM Recent Developments

12.21 Furukawa Electric

12.21.1 Furukawa Electric Corporation Information

12.21.2 Furukawa Electric Overview

12.21.3 Furukawa Electric Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Furukawa Electric Copper Alloys Product Description

12.21.5 Furukawa Electric Recent Developments

12.22 Diehl Group

12.22.1 Diehl Group Corporation Information

12.22.2 Diehl Group Overview

12.22.3 Diehl Group Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Diehl Group Copper Alloys Product Description

12.22.5 Diehl Group Recent Developments

12.23 CNMC

12.23.1 CNMC Corporation Information

12.23.2 CNMC Overview

12.23.3 CNMC Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 CNMC Copper Alloys Product Description

12.23.5 CNMC Recent Developments

12.24 HALCOR Group

12.24.1 HALCOR Group Corporation Information

12.24.2 HALCOR Group Overview

12.24.3 HALCOR Group Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 HALCOR Group Copper Alloys Product Description

12.24.5 HALCOR Group Recent Developments

12.25 Olin Brass

12.25.1 Olin Brass Corporation Information

12.25.2 Olin Brass Overview

12.25.3 Olin Brass Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Olin Brass Copper Alloys Product Description

12.25.5 Olin Brass Recent Developments

12.26 IBC Advanced Alloy

12.26.1 IBC Advanced Alloy Corporation Information

12.26.2 IBC Advanced Alloy Overview

12.26.3 IBC Advanced Alloy Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 IBC Advanced Alloy Copper Alloys Product Description

12.26.5 IBC Advanced Alloy Recent Developments

12.27 ChangChun Group

12.27.1 ChangChun Group Corporation Information

12.27.2 ChangChun Group Overview

12.27.3 ChangChun Group Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 ChangChun Group Copper Alloys Product Description

12.27.5 ChangChun Group Recent Developments

12.28 Mitsui Mining & Smelting

12.28.1 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Corporation Information

12.28.2 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Overview

12.28.3 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Copper Alloys Product Description

12.28.5 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Recent Developments

12.29 Dowa Metaltech

12.29.1 Dowa Metaltech Corporation Information

12.29.2 Dowa Metaltech Overview

12.29.3 Dowa Metaltech Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Dowa Metaltech Copper Alloys Product Description

12.29.5 Dowa Metaltech Recent Developments

12.30 Nan Ya Plastics

12.30.1 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Information

12.30.2 Nan Ya Plastics Overview

12.30.3 Nan Ya Plastics Copper Alloys Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 Nan Ya Plastics Copper Alloys Product Description

12.30.5 Nan Ya Plastics Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Copper Alloys Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Copper Alloys Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Copper Alloys Production Mode & Process

13.4 Copper Alloys Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Copper Alloys Sales Channels

13.4.2 Copper Alloys Distributors

13.5 Copper Alloys Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Copper Alloys Industry Trends

14.2 Copper Alloys Market Drivers

14.3 Copper Alloys Market Challenges

14.4 Copper Alloys Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Copper Alloys Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”