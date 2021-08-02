Cool Roof Coatings Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2021-2027 | PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Gardner-Gibson

“

The report titled Global Cool Roof Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cool Roof Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cool Roof Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cool Roof Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cool Roof Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cool Roof Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cool Roof Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cool Roof Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cool Roof Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cool Roof Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cool Roof Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cool Roof Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Gardner-Gibson, Dow, Jotun, GAF, DuluxGroup, Polyglass, RPM, Selena, BASF SE, National Coatings, Henry Company, Gaco Western, EVERROOF, Karnak, DT Tabernacle, Alco Products, EPOX-Z Corporation, Nippon Paint

Market Segmentation by Product:

Acrylic Cool Roof Coatings

Silicone Cool Roof Coatings

Aluminum Cool Roof Coatings

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Education Building

Healthcare Building

Others



The Cool Roof Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cool Roof Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cool Roof Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cool Roof Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cool Roof Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cool Roof Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cool Roof Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cool Roof Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cool Roof Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Cool Roof Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Cool Roof Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Cool Roof Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Cool Roof Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Cool Roof Coatings Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cool Roof Coatings Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Cool Roof Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Cool Roof Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Cool Roof Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Cool Roof Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cool Roof Coatings Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Cool Roof Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cool Roof Coatings Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Cool Roof Coatings Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cool Roof Coatings Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Cool Roof Coatings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Acrylic Cool Roof Coatings

4.1.3 Silicone Cool Roof Coatings

4.1.4 Aluminum Cool Roof Coatings

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – United States Cool Roof Coatings Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Cool Roof Coatings Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Cool Roof Coatings Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Cool Roof Coatings Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Cool Roof Coatings Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Cool Roof Coatings Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Cool Roof Coatings Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Cool Roof Coatings Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Cool Roof Coatings Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Cool Roof Coatings Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Residential Building

5.1.3 Commercial Building

5.1.4 Education Building

5.1.5 Healthcare Building

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – United States Cool Roof Coatings Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Cool Roof Coatings Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Cool Roof Coatings Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Cool Roof Coatings Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Cool Roof Coatings Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Cool Roof Coatings Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Cool Roof Coatings Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Cool Roof Coatings Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Cool Roof Coatings Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 PPG

6.1.1 PPG Corporation Information

6.1.2 PPG Overview

6.1.3 PPG Cool Roof Coatings Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 PPG Cool Roof Coatings Product Description

6.1.5 PPG Recent Developments

6.2 Sherwin-Williams

6.2.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

6.2.2 Sherwin-Williams Overview

6.2.3 Sherwin-Williams Cool Roof Coatings Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Sherwin-Williams Cool Roof Coatings Product Description

6.2.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments

6.3 Gardner-Gibson

6.3.1 Gardner-Gibson Corporation Information

6.3.2 Gardner-Gibson Overview

6.3.3 Gardner-Gibson Cool Roof Coatings Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Gardner-Gibson Cool Roof Coatings Product Description

6.3.5 Gardner-Gibson Recent Developments

6.4 Dow

6.4.1 Dow Corporation Information

6.4.2 Dow Overview

6.4.3 Dow Cool Roof Coatings Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Dow Cool Roof Coatings Product Description

6.4.5 Dow Recent Developments

6.5 Jotun

6.5.1 Jotun Corporation Information

6.5.2 Jotun Overview

6.5.3 Jotun Cool Roof Coatings Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Jotun Cool Roof Coatings Product Description

6.5.5 Jotun Recent Developments

6.6 GAF

6.6.1 GAF Corporation Information

6.6.2 GAF Overview

6.6.3 GAF Cool Roof Coatings Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 GAF Cool Roof Coatings Product Description

6.6.5 GAF Recent Developments

6.7 DuluxGroup

6.7.1 DuluxGroup Corporation Information

6.7.2 DuluxGroup Overview

6.7.3 DuluxGroup Cool Roof Coatings Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 DuluxGroup Cool Roof Coatings Product Description

6.7.5 DuluxGroup Recent Developments

6.8 Polyglass

6.8.1 Polyglass Corporation Information

6.8.2 Polyglass Overview

6.8.3 Polyglass Cool Roof Coatings Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Polyglass Cool Roof Coatings Product Description

6.8.5 Polyglass Recent Developments

6.9 RPM

6.9.1 RPM Corporation Information

6.9.2 RPM Overview

6.9.3 RPM Cool Roof Coatings Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 RPM Cool Roof Coatings Product Description

6.9.5 RPM Recent Developments

6.10 Selena

6.10.1 Selena Corporation Information

6.10.2 Selena Overview

6.10.3 Selena Cool Roof Coatings Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Selena Cool Roof Coatings Product Description

6.10.5 Selena Recent Developments

6.11 BASF SE

6.11.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

6.11.2 BASF SE Overview

6.11.3 BASF SE Cool Roof Coatings Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 BASF SE Cool Roof Coatings Product Description

6.11.5 BASF SE Recent Developments

6.12 National Coatings

6.12.1 National Coatings Corporation Information

6.12.2 National Coatings Overview

6.12.3 National Coatings Cool Roof Coatings Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 National Coatings Cool Roof Coatings Product Description

6.12.5 National Coatings Recent Developments

6.13 Henry Company

6.13.1 Henry Company Corporation Information

6.13.2 Henry Company Overview

6.13.3 Henry Company Cool Roof Coatings Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Henry Company Cool Roof Coatings Product Description

6.13.5 Henry Company Recent Developments

6.14 Gaco Western

6.14.1 Gaco Western Corporation Information

6.14.2 Gaco Western Overview

6.14.3 Gaco Western Cool Roof Coatings Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Gaco Western Cool Roof Coatings Product Description

6.14.5 Gaco Western Recent Developments

6.15 EVERROOF

6.15.1 EVERROOF Corporation Information

6.15.2 EVERROOF Overview

6.15.3 EVERROOF Cool Roof Coatings Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 EVERROOF Cool Roof Coatings Product Description

6.15.5 EVERROOF Recent Developments

6.16 Karnak

6.16.1 Karnak Corporation Information

6.16.2 Karnak Overview

6.16.3 Karnak Cool Roof Coatings Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Karnak Cool Roof Coatings Product Description

6.16.5 Karnak Recent Developments

6.17 DT Tabernacle

6.17.1 DT Tabernacle Corporation Information

6.17.2 DT Tabernacle Overview

6.17.3 DT Tabernacle Cool Roof Coatings Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 DT Tabernacle Cool Roof Coatings Product Description

6.17.5 DT Tabernacle Recent Developments

6.18 Alco Products

6.18.1 Alco Products Corporation Information

6.18.2 Alco Products Overview

6.18.3 Alco Products Cool Roof Coatings Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Alco Products Cool Roof Coatings Product Description

6.18.5 Alco Products Recent Developments

6.19 EPOX-Z Corporation

6.19.1 EPOX-Z Corporation Corporation Information

6.19.2 EPOX-Z Corporation Overview

6.19.3 EPOX-Z Corporation Cool Roof Coatings Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.19.4 EPOX-Z Corporation Cool Roof Coatings Product Description

6.19.5 EPOX-Z Corporation Recent Developments

6.20 Nippon Paint

6.20.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

6.20.2 Nippon Paint Overview

6.20.3 Nippon Paint Cool Roof Coatings Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Nippon Paint Cool Roof Coatings Product Description

6.20.5 Nippon Paint Recent Developments

7 United States Cool Roof Coatings Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Cool Roof Coatings Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Cool Roof Coatings Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Cool Roof Coatings Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Cool Roof Coatings Industry Value Chain

9.2 Cool Roof Coatings Upstream Market

9.3 Cool Roof Coatings Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Cool Roof Coatings Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

”