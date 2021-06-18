Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2027- Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge North America, Richardson Oilseed

Analysts at QY Research have authored an excellent research and analysis report on the global Cooking Vegetable Oil market. The report throws light on untapped markets and unexplored opportunities to help increase growth.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Cooking Vegetable Oil market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cooking Vegetable Oil market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cooking Vegetable Oil report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cooking Vegetable Oil market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cooking Vegetable Oil market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Research Report: Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge North America, Richardson Oilseed, Carapelli Firenze, Cargill, ConAgra Foods, COFCO, Deoleo, Dow AgroSciences, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours, Golden Agri-Resources, J-Oirumiruzu, IOI, Kuala Lumpur Kepong, Lam Soon, Marico, Oilseeds International, PT Astra Agro Lestari, Sime Darby Sdn, United Plantations, Wilmar International

Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Segmentation by Product: Palm Oil, Canola Oil, Coconut Oil, Soybean Oil

Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Segmentation by Application: Supermarket, Departmental Store, Grocery

The Cooking Vegetable Oil Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cooking Vegetable Oil market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cooking Vegetable Oil market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cooking Vegetable Oil market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cooking Vegetable Oil industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cooking Vegetable Oil market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cooking Vegetable Oil market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cooking Vegetable Oil market?

TOC

1 Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Overview

1.1 Cooking Vegetable Oil Product Overview

1.2 Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Palm Oil

1.2.2 Canola Oil

1.2.3 Coconut Oil

1.2.4 Soybean Oil

1.3 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cooking Vegetable Oil Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Cooking Vegetable Oil Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cooking Vegetable Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cooking Vegetable Oil as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cooking Vegetable Oil Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Cooking Vegetable Oil Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Cooking Vegetable Oil Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil by Application

4.1 Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Supermarket

4.1.2 Departmental Store

4.1.3 Grocery

4.2 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Cooking Vegetable Oil by Country

5.1 North America Cooking Vegetable Oil Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Cooking Vegetable Oil Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Cooking Vegetable Oil by Country

6.1 Europe Cooking Vegetable Oil Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Cooking Vegetable Oil Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Cooking Vegetable Oil by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Cooking Vegetable Oil Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Cooking Vegetable Oil Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Cooking Vegetable Oil by Country

8.1 Latin America Cooking Vegetable Oil Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Cooking Vegetable Oil Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Cooking Vegetable Oil by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Cooking Vegetable Oil Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Cooking Vegetable Oil Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cooking Vegetable Oil Business

10.1 Archer Daniels Midland

10.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information

10.1.2 Archer Daniels Midland Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Archer Daniels Midland Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Archer Daniels Midland Cooking Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.1.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development

10.2 Bunge North America

10.2.1 Bunge North America Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bunge North America Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Bunge North America Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Archer Daniels Midland Cooking Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.2.5 Bunge North America Recent Development

10.3 Richardson Oilseed

10.3.1 Richardson Oilseed Corporation Information

10.3.2 Richardson Oilseed Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Richardson Oilseed Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Richardson Oilseed Cooking Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.3.5 Richardson Oilseed Recent Development

10.4 Carapelli Firenze

10.4.1 Carapelli Firenze Corporation Information

10.4.2 Carapelli Firenze Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Carapelli Firenze Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Carapelli Firenze Cooking Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.4.5 Carapelli Firenze Recent Development

10.5 Cargill

10.5.1 Cargill Corporation Information

10.5.2 Cargill Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Cargill Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Cargill Cooking Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.5.5 Cargill Recent Development

10.6 ConAgra Foods

10.6.1 ConAgra Foods Corporation Information

10.6.2 ConAgra Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 ConAgra Foods Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 ConAgra Foods Cooking Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.6.5 ConAgra Foods Recent Development

10.7 COFCO

10.7.1 COFCO Corporation Information

10.7.2 COFCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 COFCO Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 COFCO Cooking Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.7.5 COFCO Recent Development

10.8 Deoleo

10.8.1 Deoleo Corporation Information

10.8.2 Deoleo Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Deoleo Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Deoleo Cooking Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.8.5 Deoleo Recent Development

10.9 Dow AgroSciences

10.9.1 Dow AgroSciences Corporation Information

10.9.2 Dow AgroSciences Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Dow AgroSciences Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Dow AgroSciences Cooking Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.9.5 Dow AgroSciences Recent Development

10.10 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Cooking Vegetable Oil Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours Recent Development

10.11 Golden Agri-Resources

10.11.1 Golden Agri-Resources Corporation Information

10.11.2 Golden Agri-Resources Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Golden Agri-Resources Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Golden Agri-Resources Cooking Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.11.5 Golden Agri-Resources Recent Development

10.12 J-Oirumiruzu

10.12.1 J-Oirumiruzu Corporation Information

10.12.2 J-Oirumiruzu Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 J-Oirumiruzu Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 J-Oirumiruzu Cooking Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.12.5 J-Oirumiruzu Recent Development

10.13 IOI

10.13.1 IOI Corporation Information

10.13.2 IOI Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 IOI Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 IOI Cooking Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.13.5 IOI Recent Development

10.14 Kuala Lumpur Kepong

10.14.1 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Corporation Information

10.14.2 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Cooking Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.14.5 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Recent Development

10.15 Lam Soon

10.15.1 Lam Soon Corporation Information

10.15.2 Lam Soon Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Lam Soon Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Lam Soon Cooking Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.15.5 Lam Soon Recent Development

10.16 Marico

10.16.1 Marico Corporation Information

10.16.2 Marico Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Marico Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Marico Cooking Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.16.5 Marico Recent Development

10.17 Oilseeds International

10.17.1 Oilseeds International Corporation Information

10.17.2 Oilseeds International Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Oilseeds International Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Oilseeds International Cooking Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.17.5 Oilseeds International Recent Development

10.18 PT Astra Agro Lestari

10.18.1 PT Astra Agro Lestari Corporation Information

10.18.2 PT Astra Agro Lestari Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 PT Astra Agro Lestari Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 PT Astra Agro Lestari Cooking Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.18.5 PT Astra Agro Lestari Recent Development

10.19 Sime Darby Sdn

10.19.1 Sime Darby Sdn Corporation Information

10.19.2 Sime Darby Sdn Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Sime Darby Sdn Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Sime Darby Sdn Cooking Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.19.5 Sime Darby Sdn Recent Development

10.20 United Plantations

10.20.1 United Plantations Corporation Information

10.20.2 United Plantations Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 United Plantations Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 United Plantations Cooking Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.20.5 United Plantations Recent Development

10.21 Wilmar International

10.21.1 Wilmar International Corporation Information

10.21.2 Wilmar International Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Wilmar International Cooking Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Wilmar International Cooking Vegetable Oil Products Offered

10.21.5 Wilmar International Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Cooking Vegetable Oil Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Cooking Vegetable Oil Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Cooking Vegetable Oil Distributors

12.3 Cooking Vegetable Oil Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

