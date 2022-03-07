Cooking Appliances Market 2022: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Analysis 2022-2028 | Samsung, LG, Whirlpool

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Cooking Appliances Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cooking Appliances report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cooking Appliances market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cooking Appliances market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cooking Appliances market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cooking Appliances market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cooking Appliances market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Philips, Hitachi, AB Electrolux, Haier (GE Appliances), Robert Bosch, Morphy Richards, Panasonic, BSH Appliance, Midea, Joyoung, Galanz, Daewoo, Kenmore (Sears), FABER, ROBAM, FOTILE, SUPOR (SEB)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Induction Cooktop

Electric Pressure Cooker

Microwave Oven

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Commercial



The Cooking Appliances Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cooking Appliances market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cooking Appliances market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cooking Appliances Product Introduction

1.2 Global Cooking Appliances Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Cooking Appliances Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Cooking Appliances Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Cooking Appliances Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Cooking Appliances Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Cooking Appliances Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Cooking Appliances Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Cooking Appliances in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Cooking Appliances Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Cooking Appliances Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Cooking Appliances Industry Trends

1.5.2 Cooking Appliances Market Drivers

1.5.3 Cooking Appliances Market Challenges

1.5.4 Cooking Appliances Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Cooking Appliances Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Induction Cooktop

2.1.2 Electric Pressure Cooker

2.1.3 Microwave Oven

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Cooking Appliances Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Cooking Appliances Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Cooking Appliances Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Cooking Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Cooking Appliances Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Cooking Appliances Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Cooking Appliances Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Cooking Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Cooking Appliances Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Household

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Cooking Appliances Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Cooking Appliances Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Cooking Appliances Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Cooking Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Cooking Appliances Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Cooking Appliances Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Cooking Appliances Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Cooking Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Cooking Appliances Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Cooking Appliances Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Cooking Appliances Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Cooking Appliances Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Cooking Appliances Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Cooking Appliances Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Cooking Appliances Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Cooking Appliances Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Cooking Appliances in 2021

4.2.3 Global Cooking Appliances Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Cooking Appliances Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Cooking Appliances Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Cooking Appliances Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cooking Appliances Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Cooking Appliances Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Cooking Appliances Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Cooking Appliances Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Cooking Appliances Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Cooking Appliances Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Cooking Appliances Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Cooking Appliances Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Cooking Appliances Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Cooking Appliances Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Cooking Appliances Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Cooking Appliances Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Cooking Appliances Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Cooking Appliances Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Cooking Appliances Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cooking Appliances Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cooking Appliances Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Cooking Appliances Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Cooking Appliances Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Cooking Appliances Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Cooking Appliances Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Cooking Appliances Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Cooking Appliances Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Samsung

7.1.1 Samsung Corporation Information

7.1.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Samsung Cooking Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Samsung Cooking Appliances Products Offered

7.1.5 Samsung Recent Development

7.2 LG

7.2.1 LG Corporation Information

7.2.2 LG Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 LG Cooking Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 LG Cooking Appliances Products Offered

7.2.5 LG Recent Development

7.3 Whirlpool

7.3.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

7.3.2 Whirlpool Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Whirlpool Cooking Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Whirlpool Cooking Appliances Products Offered

7.3.5 Whirlpool Recent Development

7.4 Philips

7.4.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.4.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Philips Cooking Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Philips Cooking Appliances Products Offered

7.4.5 Philips Recent Development

7.5 Hitachi

7.5.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Hitachi Cooking Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Hitachi Cooking Appliances Products Offered

7.5.5 Hitachi Recent Development

7.6 AB Electrolux

7.6.1 AB Electrolux Corporation Information

7.6.2 AB Electrolux Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 AB Electrolux Cooking Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 AB Electrolux Cooking Appliances Products Offered

7.6.5 AB Electrolux Recent Development

7.7 Haier (GE Appliances)

7.7.1 Haier (GE Appliances) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Haier (GE Appliances) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Haier (GE Appliances) Cooking Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Haier (GE Appliances) Cooking Appliances Products Offered

7.7.5 Haier (GE Appliances) Recent Development

7.8 Robert Bosch

7.8.1 Robert Bosch Corporation Information

7.8.2 Robert Bosch Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Robert Bosch Cooking Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Robert Bosch Cooking Appliances Products Offered

7.8.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

7.9 Morphy Richards

7.9.1 Morphy Richards Corporation Information

7.9.2 Morphy Richards Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Morphy Richards Cooking Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Morphy Richards Cooking Appliances Products Offered

7.9.5 Morphy Richards Recent Development

7.10 Panasonic

7.10.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.10.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Panasonic Cooking Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Panasonic Cooking Appliances Products Offered

7.10.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.11 BSH Appliance

7.11.1 BSH Appliance Corporation Information

7.11.2 BSH Appliance Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 BSH Appliance Cooking Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 BSH Appliance Cooking Appliances Products Offered

7.11.5 BSH Appliance Recent Development

7.12 Midea

7.12.1 Midea Corporation Information

7.12.2 Midea Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Midea Cooking Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Midea Products Offered

7.12.5 Midea Recent Development

7.13 Joyoung

7.13.1 Joyoung Corporation Information

7.13.2 Joyoung Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Joyoung Cooking Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Joyoung Products Offered

7.13.5 Joyoung Recent Development

7.14 Galanz

7.14.1 Galanz Corporation Information

7.14.2 Galanz Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Galanz Cooking Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Galanz Products Offered

7.14.5 Galanz Recent Development

7.15 Daewoo

7.15.1 Daewoo Corporation Information

7.15.2 Daewoo Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Daewoo Cooking Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Daewoo Products Offered

7.15.5 Daewoo Recent Development

7.16 Kenmore (Sears)

7.16.1 Kenmore (Sears) Corporation Information

7.16.2 Kenmore (Sears) Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Kenmore (Sears) Cooking Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Kenmore (Sears) Products Offered

7.16.5 Kenmore (Sears) Recent Development

7.17 FABER

7.17.1 FABER Corporation Information

7.17.2 FABER Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 FABER Cooking Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 FABER Products Offered

7.17.5 FABER Recent Development

7.18 ROBAM

7.18.1 ROBAM Corporation Information

7.18.2 ROBAM Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 ROBAM Cooking Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 ROBAM Products Offered

7.18.5 ROBAM Recent Development

7.19 FOTILE

7.19.1 FOTILE Corporation Information

7.19.2 FOTILE Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 FOTILE Cooking Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 FOTILE Products Offered

7.19.5 FOTILE Recent Development

7.20 SUPOR (SEB)

7.20.1 SUPOR (SEB) Corporation Information

7.20.2 SUPOR (SEB) Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 SUPOR (SEB) Cooking Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 SUPOR (SEB) Products Offered

7.20.5 SUPOR (SEB) Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Cooking Appliances Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Cooking Appliances Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Cooking Appliances Distributors

8.3 Cooking Appliances Production Mode & Process

8.4 Cooking Appliances Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Cooking Appliances Sales Channels

8.4.2 Cooking Appliances Distributors

8.5 Cooking Appliances Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”