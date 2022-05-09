Conversational AI Platforms Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2028- Acobot, ExecVision, FunnelDash

QY Research has recently published a new report, titled “Conversational AI Platforms Market Research Report 2022-2028″ The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Conversational AI Platforms market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Conversational AI Platforms market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Conversational AI Platforms market.
The research report on the global Conversational AI Platforms market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Conversational AI Platforms market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.
The Conversational AI Platforms research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Conversational AI Platforms market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Conversational AI Platforms market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.
The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Conversational AI Platforms market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have been scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.
Conversational AI Platforms Market Competitive Landscape
The last chapter of the research report on the global Conversational AI Platforms market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Conversational AI Platforms market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.
Conversational AI Platforms Market Leading Players
Acobot, ExecVision, FunnelDash, Gong.io, Activechat, LivePerson, Marchex, LiveChat, Brazen, Continually, SmatSocial, Kommunicate, Solvemate, Hellomybot, Bold360, Chatfuel, Conversica, Smith.ai, Locobuzz Solutions, Recast.AI, Dialogflow, ApexChat, BotXO, SoundHound, OneReach.ai, Synthetix
Conversational AI Platforms Market Segmentation
Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Conversational AI Platforms market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Conversational AI Platforms market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.
Conversational AI Platforms Segmentation by Product
Cloud-Based, On-Premise Conversational AI Platforms
Conversational AI Platforms Segmentation by Application
Large Enterprises(1000+ Users), Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users), Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)
Questions answered in the report
- Which are the five top players of the global Conversational AI Platforms market?
- How will the global Conversational AI Platforms market change in the next five years?
- Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Conversational AI Platforms market?
- What are the drivers and restraints of the global Conversational AI Platforms market?
- Which regional market will show the highest growth?
- What will be the CAGR and size of the global Conversational AI Platforms market throughout the forecast period?
Table of Contents
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Conversational AI Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cloud-Based
1.2.3 On-Premise
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Conversational AI Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)
1.3.3 Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)
1.3.4 Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Conversational AI Platforms Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Conversational AI Platforms Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Conversational AI Platforms Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Conversational AI Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Conversational AI Platforms Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Conversational AI Platforms Industry Trends
2.3.2 Conversational AI Platforms Market Drivers
2.3.3 Conversational AI Platforms Market Challenges
2.3.4 Conversational AI Platforms Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Conversational AI Platforms Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Conversational AI Platforms Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Conversational AI Platforms Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Conversational AI Platforms Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Conversational AI Platforms Revenue
3.4 Global Conversational AI Platforms Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Conversational AI Platforms Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Conversational AI Platforms Revenue in 2021
3.5 Conversational AI Platforms Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Conversational AI Platforms Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Conversational AI Platforms Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Conversational AI Platforms Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Conversational AI Platforms Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
4.2 Global Conversational AI Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Conversational AI Platforms Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Conversational AI Platforms Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
5.2 Global Conversational AI Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America
6.1 North America Conversational AI Platforms Market Size (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
6.2.2 North America Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
6.2.3 North America Conversational AI Platforms Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
6.3 North America Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 North America Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
6.3.3 North America Conversational AI Platforms Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.4 North America Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
6.4.2 North America Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Conversational AI Platforms Market Size (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
7.2.2 Europe Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
7.2.3 Europe Conversational AI Platforms Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
7.3 Europe Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
7.3.2 Europe Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
7.3.3 Europe Conversational AI Platforms Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
7.4 Europe Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
7.4.2 Europe Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Conversational AI Platforms Market Size (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Conversational AI Platforms Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Conversational AI Platforms Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Conversational AI Platforms Market Size (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
9.2.2 Latin America Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
9.2.3 Latin America Conversational AI Platforms Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
9.3 Latin America Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
9.3.2 Latin America Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
9.3.3 Latin America Conversational AI Platforms Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
9.4 Latin America Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
9.4.2 Latin America Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Conversational AI Platforms Market Size (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Conversational AI Platforms Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Conversational AI Platforms Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Conversational AI Platforms Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Acobot
11.1.1 Acobot Company Details
11.1.2 Acobot Business Overview
11.1.3 Acobot Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.1.4 Acobot Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.1.5 Acobot Recent Developments
11.2 ExecVision
11.2.1 ExecVision Company Details
11.2.2 ExecVision Business Overview
11.2.3 ExecVision Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.2.4 ExecVision Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.2.5 ExecVision Recent Developments
11.3 FunnelDash
11.3.1 FunnelDash Company Details
11.3.2 FunnelDash Business Overview
11.3.3 FunnelDash Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.3.4 FunnelDash Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.3.5 FunnelDash Recent Developments
11.4 Gong.io
11.4.1 Gong.io Company Details
11.4.2 Gong.io Business Overview
11.4.3 Gong.io Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.4.4 Gong.io Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.4.5 Gong.io Recent Developments
11.5 Activechat
11.5.1 Activechat Company Details
11.5.2 Activechat Business Overview
11.5.3 Activechat Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.5.4 Activechat Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.5.5 Activechat Recent Developments
11.6 LivePerson
11.6.1 LivePerson Company Details
11.6.2 LivePerson Business Overview
11.6.3 LivePerson Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.6.4 LivePerson Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.6.5 LivePerson Recent Developments
11.7 Marchex
11.7.1 Marchex Company Details
11.7.2 Marchex Business Overview
11.7.3 Marchex Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.7.4 Marchex Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.7.5 Marchex Recent Developments
11.8 LiveChat
11.8.1 LiveChat Company Details
11.8.2 LiveChat Business Overview
11.8.3 LiveChat Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.8.4 LiveChat Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.8.5 LiveChat Recent Developments
11.9 Brazen
11.9.1 Brazen Company Details
11.9.2 Brazen Business Overview
11.9.3 Brazen Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.9.4 Brazen Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.9.5 Brazen Recent Developments
11.10 Continually
11.10.1 Continually Company Details
11.10.2 Continually Business Overview
11.10.3 Continually Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.10.4 Continually Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.10.5 Continually Recent Developments
11.11 SmatSocial
11.11.1 SmatSocial Company Details
11.11.2 SmatSocial Business Overview
11.11.3 SmatSocial Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.11.4 SmatSocial Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.11.5 SmatSocial Recent Developments
11.12 Kommunicate
11.12.1 Kommunicate Company Details
11.12.2 Kommunicate Business Overview
11.12.3 Kommunicate Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.12.4 Kommunicate Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.12.5 Kommunicate Recent Developments
11.13 Solvemate
11.13.1 Solvemate Company Details
11.13.2 Solvemate Business Overview
11.13.3 Solvemate Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.13.4 Solvemate Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.13.5 Solvemate Recent Developments
11.14 Hellomybot
11.14.1 Hellomybot Company Details
11.14.2 Hellomybot Business Overview
11.14.3 Hellomybot Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.14.4 Hellomybot Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.14.5 Hellomybot Recent Developments
11.15 Bold360
11.15.1 Bold360 Company Details
11.15.2 Bold360 Business Overview
11.15.3 Bold360 Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.15.4 Bold360 Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.15.5 Bold360 Recent Developments
11.16 Chatfuel
11.16.1 Chatfuel Company Details
11.16.2 Chatfuel Business Overview
11.16.3 Chatfuel Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.16.4 Chatfuel Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.16.5 Chatfuel Recent Developments
11.17 Conversica
11.17.1 Conversica Company Details
11.17.2 Conversica Business Overview
11.17.3 Conversica Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.17.4 Conversica Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.17.5 Conversica Recent Developments
11.18 Smith.ai
11.18.1 Smith.ai Company Details
11.18.2 Smith.ai Business Overview
11.18.3 Smith.ai Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.18.4 Smith.ai Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.18.5 Smith.ai Recent Developments
11.19 Locobuzz Solutions
11.19.1 Locobuzz Solutions Company Details
11.19.2 Locobuzz Solutions Business Overview
11.19.3 Locobuzz Solutions Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.19.4 Locobuzz Solutions Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.19.5 Locobuzz Solutions Recent Developments
11.20 Recast.AI
11.20.1 Recast.AI Company Details
11.20.2 Recast.AI Business Overview
11.20.3 Recast.AI Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.20.4 Recast.AI Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.20.5 Recast.AI Recent Developments
11.21 Dialogflow
11.21.1 Dialogflow Company Details
11.21.2 Dialogflow Business Overview
11.21.3 Dialogflow Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.21.4 Dialogflow Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.21.5 Dialogflow Recent Developments
11.22 ApexChat
11.22.1 ApexChat Company Details
11.22.2 ApexChat Business Overview
11.22.3 ApexChat Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.22.4 ApexChat Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.22.5 ApexChat Recent Developments
11.23 BotXO
11.23.1 BotXO Company Details
11.23.2 BotXO Business Overview
11.23.3 BotXO Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.23.4 BotXO Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.23.5 BotXO Recent Developments
11.24 SoundHound
11.24.1 SoundHound Company Details
11.24.2 SoundHound Business Overview
11.24.3 SoundHound Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.24.4 SoundHound Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.24.5 SoundHound Recent Developments
11.25 OneReach.ai
11.25.1 OneReach.ai Company Details
11.25.2 OneReach.ai Business Overview
11.25.3 OneReach.ai Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.25.4 OneReach.ai Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.25.5 OneReach.ai Recent Developments
11.26 Synthetix
11.26.1 Synthetix Company Details
11.26.2 Synthetix Business Overview
11.26.3 Synthetix Conversational AI Platforms Introduction
11.26.4 Synthetix Revenue in Conversational AI Platforms Business (2017-2022)
11.26.5 Synthetix Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Author Details
13.3 Disclaimer
