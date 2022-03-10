Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028 | Trivitron Healthcare, Bracco Diagnostic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V.

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Trivitron Healthcare, Bracco Diagnostic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., BK Medical Holding Company, Inc., Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., GE Healthcare, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Acusphere, Inc

Market Segmentation by Product:

Non-targeted contrast-enhanced ultrasound

Targeted contrast-enhanced ultrasound



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others



The Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Revenue in Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Industry Trends

1.4.2 Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Drivers

1.4.3 Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Challenges

1.4.4 Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound by Type

2.1 Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Non-targeted contrast-enhanced ultrasound

2.1.2 Targeted contrast-enhanced ultrasound

2.2 Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound by Application

3.1 Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospitals

3.1.2 Clinics

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound in 2021

4.2.3 Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Headquarters, Revenue in Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Companies Revenue in Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Trivitron Healthcare

7.1.1 Trivitron Healthcare Company Details

7.1.2 Trivitron Healthcare Business Overview

7.1.3 Trivitron Healthcare Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Introduction

7.1.4 Trivitron Healthcare Revenue in Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Trivitron Healthcare Recent Development

7.2 Bracco Diagnostic Inc.

7.2.1 Bracco Diagnostic Inc. Company Details

7.2.2 Bracco Diagnostic Inc. Business Overview

7.2.3 Bracco Diagnostic Inc. Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Introduction

7.2.4 Bracco Diagnostic Inc. Revenue in Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Bracco Diagnostic Inc. Recent Development

7.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.3.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Company Details

7.3.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Business Overview

7.3.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Introduction

7.3.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Revenue in Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Recent Development

7.4 BK Medical Holding Company, Inc.

7.4.1 BK Medical Holding Company, Inc. Company Details

7.4.2 BK Medical Holding Company, Inc. Business Overview

7.4.3 BK Medical Holding Company, Inc. Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Introduction

7.4.4 BK Medical Holding Company, Inc. Revenue in Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 BK Medical Holding Company, Inc. Recent Development

7.5 Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

7.5.1 Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. Company Details

7.5.2 Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. Business Overview

7.5.3 Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Introduction

7.5.4 Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. Revenue in Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. Recent Development

7.6 GE Healthcare

7.6.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

7.6.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

7.6.3 GE Healthcare Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Introduction

7.6.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

7.7 Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

7.7.1 Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited Company Details

7.7.2 Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited Business Overview

7.7.3 Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Introduction

7.7.4 Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited Revenue in Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited Recent Development

7.8 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

7.8.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Company Details

7.8.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Business Overview

7.8.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Introduction

7.8.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Revenue in Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Recent Development

7.9 Acusphere, Inc

7.9.1 Acusphere, Inc Company Details

7.9.2 Acusphere, Inc Business Overview

7.9.3 Acusphere, Inc Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Introduction

7.9.4 Acusphere, Inc Revenue in Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Acusphere, Inc Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

