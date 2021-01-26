Contrast Agents Market Growth And Market Share By 2027 GE Healthcare, Bracco Imaging, Guerbet Group

Contrast agents are chemicals, which are used to enhance the image effect to observe by injecting (or taking) into human tissue or organs. The density of contrast agents is higher or lower than surrounding tissue and this contrast can display images via some device. Contrast agents are widely used in diagnostic imaging procedures such as CT scans, MRIs, X-rays, ultrasounds, and related procedures. In terms of volume, the production of contrast agents was about 242794 K Dose in 2015 and is anticipated to reach 329523 K Dose by 2021. The contrast agents industry is a quite concentrated market with a few companies dominates the market. Bayer is the dominate producer of contrast agents, the production was 74476 K Dose in 2015, accounting for about 30.67% of the total amount, followed by GE Healthcare, with the production market share of 25.54 %. The top four companies occupied about 79.40 % production share of the market in 2015. At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the contrast agents industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the North America Europe and Japan, accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. The emerging markets (such as China, India) have relatively small scales. However, they have much higher market increasing growth than developed countries. They are the main growth areas in the global contrast agents market. The sales volume shares of North America, Europe, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia were 27.91%, 19.65%, 22.52%, 11.07%, 7.35% and 3.52%. There are mainly two types of contrast agents: iodine preparations type and gadolinium preparations type. Currently, iodine preparations type is the main product and it occupied 81 % share in 2015. X-CT accounted for the largest market with about 85.10 % market share of the global contrast agents consumption in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.92 % from 2016 to 2021. With over 13 % share in the contrast agents market, MRI was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% in terms of consumption volume, from 2016 to 2021. Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of contrast agents was fluctuant in recent years. Over the next few years, we predict that price will decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Contrast Agents Market The global Contrast Agents market size is projected to reach US$ 7290.3 million by 2026, from US$ 5575.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Contrast Agents Scope and Segment Contrast Agents market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Contrast Agents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Bayer, GE Healthcare, Bracco Imaging, Guerbet Group, Hengrui Medicine, YRPG, Lantheus, BeiLu Pharma

Contrast Agents Breakdown Data by Type

Iodine Preparations, Gadolinium Preparations, Others

Contrast Agents Breakdown Data by Application

X-CT, MRI, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Contrast Agents market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Contrast Agents market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Contrast Agents Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Contrast Agents Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Contrast Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Iodine Preparations

1.4.3 Gadolinium Preparations

1.2.4 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Contrast Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 X-CT

1.3.3 MRI

1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Contrast Agents Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Contrast Agents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Contrast Agents Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Contrast Agents Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Contrast Agents Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Contrast Agents Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Contrast Agents Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Contrast Agents Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Contrast Agents Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Contrast Agents Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Contrast Agents Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Contrast Agents Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Contrast Agents Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Contrast Agents Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Contrast Agents Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Contrast Agents Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Contrast Agents Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Contrast Agents Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Contrast Agents Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Contrast Agents Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Contrast Agents Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Contrast Agents Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Contrast Agents Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Contrast Agents Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Contrast Agents Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Contrast Agents Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Contrast Agents Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Contrast Agents Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Contrast Agents Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Contrast Agents Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Contrast Agents Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Contrast Agents Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Contrast Agents Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Contrast Agents Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Contrast Agents Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Contrast Agents Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Contrast Agents Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Contrast Agents Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Contrast Agents Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Contrast Agents Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Contrast Agents Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Contrast Agents Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Contrast Agents Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Contrast Agents Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Contrast Agents Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Contrast Agents Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Contrast Agents Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Contrast Agents Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Contrast Agents Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Contrast Agents Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Contrast Agents Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Contrast Agents Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Contrast Agents Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Contrast Agents Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Contrast Agents Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Contrast Agents Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Contrast Agents Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Contrast Agents Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Contrast Agents Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Contrast Agents Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Contrast Agents Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Contrast Agents Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Contrast Agents Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Contrast Agents Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Contrast Agents Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Contrast Agents Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Contrast Agents Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Contrast Agents Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Contrast Agents Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Contrast Agents Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Contrast Agents Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Contrast Agents Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Contrast Agents Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Contrast Agents Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Contrast Agents Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Contrast Agents Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Contrast Agents Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Contrast Agents Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Contrast Agents Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Contrast Agents Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Contrast Agents Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Contrast Agents Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Contrast Agents Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Contrast Agents Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Contrast Agents Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Contrast Agents Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Contrast Agents Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Bayer

11.1.1 Bayer Corporation Information

11.1.2 Bayer Overview

11.1.3 Bayer Contrast Agents Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Bayer Contrast Agents Product Description

11.1.5 Bayer Related Developments 11.2 GE Healthcare

11.2.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

11.2.2 GE Healthcare Overview

11.2.3 GE Healthcare Contrast Agents Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 GE Healthcare Contrast Agents Product Description

11.2.5 GE Healthcare Related Developments 11.3 Bracco Imaging

11.3.1 Bracco Imaging Corporation Information

11.3.2 Bracco Imaging Overview

11.3.3 Bracco Imaging Contrast Agents Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Bracco Imaging Contrast Agents Product Description

11.3.5 Bracco Imaging Related Developments 11.4 Guerbet Group

11.4.1 Guerbet Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Guerbet Group Overview

11.4.3 Guerbet Group Contrast Agents Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Guerbet Group Contrast Agents Product Description

11.4.5 Guerbet Group Related Developments 11.5 Hengrui Medicine

11.5.1 Hengrui Medicine Corporation Information

11.5.2 Hengrui Medicine Overview

11.5.3 Hengrui Medicine Contrast Agents Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Hengrui Medicine Contrast Agents Product Description

11.5.5 Hengrui Medicine Related Developments 11.6 YRPG

11.6.1 YRPG Corporation Information

11.6.2 YRPG Overview

11.6.3 YRPG Contrast Agents Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 YRPG Contrast Agents Product Description

11.6.5 YRPG Related Developments 11.7 Lantheus

11.7.1 Lantheus Corporation Information

11.7.2 Lantheus Overview

11.7.3 Lantheus Contrast Agents Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Lantheus Contrast Agents Product Description

11.7.5 Lantheus Related Developments 11.8 BeiLu Pharma

11.8.1 BeiLu Pharma Corporation Information

11.8.2 BeiLu Pharma Overview

11.8.3 BeiLu Pharma Contrast Agents Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 BeiLu Pharma Contrast Agents Product Description

11.1.5 Bayer Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Contrast Agents Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Contrast Agents Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Contrast Agents Production Mode & Process 12.4 Contrast Agents Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Contrast Agents Sales Channels

12.4.2 Contrast Agents Distributors 12.5 Contrast Agents Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Contrast Agents Industry Trends 13.2 Contrast Agents Market Drivers 13.3 Contrast Agents Market Challenges 13.4 Contrast Agents Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Contrast Agents Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

About Us