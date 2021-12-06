Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Analysis Report, Region, Application, Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast to 2027 | Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Church & Dwight Co. Inc, Reckitt Benckiser Plc

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Contraceptives Drugs and Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Church & Dwight Co. Inc, Reckitt Benckiser Plc, Pfizer, Inc, Bayer AG, Mayer Laboratories, Inc, The Female Health Company, Cooper Surgical, Inc, Allergan plc, Cipla Limited, Merck & Co. Inc

Market Segmentation by Product:

Contraceptive Drugs (Oral Contraceptive Pills, Contraceptive Injectables, Topical Contraceptives)

Contraceptive Devices (Male Contraceptive Devices, Female Contraceptive Devices)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Female

Male



The Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Contraceptives Drugs and Devices

1.2 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Contraceptive Drugs (Oral Contraceptive Pills, Contraceptive Injectables, Topical Contraceptives)

1.2.3 Contraceptive Devices (Male Contraceptive Devices, Female Contraceptive Devices)

1.3 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Female

1.3.3 Male

1.4 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

6.1.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Corporation Information

6.1.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Church & Dwight Co. Inc

6.2.1 Church & Dwight Co. Inc Corporation Information

6.2.2 Church & Dwight Co. Inc Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Church & Dwight Co. Inc Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Church & Dwight Co. Inc Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Church & Dwight Co. Inc Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Reckitt Benckiser Plc

6.3.1 Reckitt Benckiser Plc Corporation Information

6.3.2 Reckitt Benckiser Plc Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Reckitt Benckiser Plc Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Reckitt Benckiser Plc Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Reckitt Benckiser Plc Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Pfizer, Inc

6.4.1 Pfizer, Inc Corporation Information

6.4.2 Pfizer, Inc Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Pfizer, Inc Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Pfizer, Inc Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Pfizer, Inc Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Bayer AG

6.5.1 Bayer AG Corporation Information

6.5.2 Bayer AG Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Bayer AG Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Bayer AG Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Bayer AG Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Mayer Laboratories, Inc

6.6.1 Mayer Laboratories, Inc Corporation Information

6.6.2 Mayer Laboratories, Inc Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Mayer Laboratories, Inc Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Mayer Laboratories, Inc Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Mayer Laboratories, Inc Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 The Female Health Company

6.6.1 The Female Health Company Corporation Information

6.6.2 The Female Health Company Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 The Female Health Company Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 The Female Health Company Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Product Portfolio

6.7.5 The Female Health Company Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Cooper Surgical, Inc

6.8.1 Cooper Surgical, Inc Corporation Information

6.8.2 Cooper Surgical, Inc Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Cooper Surgical, Inc Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Cooper Surgical, Inc Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Cooper Surgical, Inc Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Allergan plc

6.9.1 Allergan plc Corporation Information

6.9.2 Allergan plc Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Allergan plc Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Allergan plc Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Allergan plc Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Cipla Limited

6.10.1 Cipla Limited Corporation Information

6.10.2 Cipla Limited Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Cipla Limited Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Cipla Limited Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Cipla Limited Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Merck & Co. Inc

6.11.1 Merck & Co. Inc Corporation Information

6.11.2 Merck & Co. Inc Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Merck & Co. Inc Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Merck & Co. Inc Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Merck & Co. Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Contraceptives Drugs and Devices

7.4 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Distributors List

8.3 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Customers

9 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Dynamics

9.1 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Industry Trends

9.2 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Growth Drivers

9.3 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Challenges

9.4 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Contraceptives Drugs and Devices by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Contraceptives Drugs and Devices by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Contraceptives Drugs and Devices by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Contraceptives Drugs and Devices by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Contraceptives Drugs and Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Contraceptives Drugs and Devices by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Contraceptives Drugs and Devices by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”