Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market 2022: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2028 | Dexcom, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic

A newly published report titled “Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Dexcom, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Senseonics Holdings, GlySens Incorporated, Roche, Terumo, POCTech

Market Segmentation by Product:

Wearable

Implantable



Market Segmentation by Application:

Child

Adult

Elderly



The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Product Introduction

1.2 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Industry Trends

1.5.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Drivers

1.5.3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Challenges

1.5.4 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Wearable

2.1.2 Implantable

2.2 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Child

3.1.2 Adult

3.1.3 Elderly

3.2 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Continuous Glucose Monitoring in 2021

4.2.3 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Continuous Glucose Monitoring Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Continuous Glucose Monitoring Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Dexcom

7.1.1 Dexcom Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dexcom Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Dexcom Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Dexcom Continuous Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

7.1.5 Dexcom Recent Development

7.2 Abbott Laboratories

7.2.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

7.2.2 Abbott Laboratories Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Abbott Laboratories Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Abbott Laboratories Continuous Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

7.2.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

7.3 Medtronic

7.3.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

7.3.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Medtronic Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Medtronic Continuous Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

7.3.5 Medtronic Recent Development

7.4 Senseonics Holdings

7.4.1 Senseonics Holdings Corporation Information

7.4.2 Senseonics Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Senseonics Holdings Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Senseonics Holdings Continuous Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

7.4.5 Senseonics Holdings Recent Development

7.5 GlySens Incorporated

7.5.1 GlySens Incorporated Corporation Information

7.5.2 GlySens Incorporated Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 GlySens Incorporated Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 GlySens Incorporated Continuous Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

7.5.5 GlySens Incorporated Recent Development

7.6 Roche

7.6.1 Roche Corporation Information

7.6.2 Roche Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Roche Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Roche Continuous Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

7.6.5 Roche Recent Development

7.7 Terumo

7.7.1 Terumo Corporation Information

7.7.2 Terumo Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Terumo Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Terumo Continuous Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

7.7.5 Terumo Recent Development

7.8 POCTech

7.8.1 POCTech Corporation Information

7.8.2 POCTech Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 POCTech Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 POCTech Continuous Glucose Monitoring Products Offered

7.8.5 POCTech Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Distributors

8.3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Production Mode & Process

8.4 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sales Channels

8.4.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Distributors

8.5 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

