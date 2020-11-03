Contextual Advertising Market is Expected to Grow By Key Players: Google, Beijing Miteno Communication Technology, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, Aol, Yahoo, Twitter, IAC, Amobee, Act-On Software, Simplycast, Inmobi, Flytxt, Infolinks, Adobe Systems, Sap, Marketo, Millennial Media Contextual Advertising

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Contextual Advertising Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Contextual Advertising market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Contextual Advertising market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Contextual Advertising market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Google, Beijing Miteno Communication Technology, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, Aol, Yahoo, Twitter, IAC, Amobee, Act-On Software, Simplycast, Inmobi, Flytxt, Infolinks, Adobe Systems, Sap, Marketo, Millennial Media Contextual Advertising Market Segment by Product Type: , Activity-based Advertising, Location-based Advertising, Others Contextual Advertising Market Segment by Application: , Consumer Goods, Retail, and Restaurants, Telecom and IT, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Media and Entertainment, Travel, Transportation, and Automobile, Healthcare, Academia and Government, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Contextual Advertising market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Contextual Advertising market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Contextual Advertising industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Contextual Advertising market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Contextual Advertising market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Contextual Advertising market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Contextual Advertising Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Contextual Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Activity-based Advertising

1.4.3 Location-based Advertising

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Contextual Advertising Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Consumer Goods, Retail, and Restaurants

1.5.3 Telecom and IT

1.5.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

1.5.5 Media and Entertainment

1.5.6 Travel, Transportation, and Automobile

1.5.7 Healthcare

1.5.8 Academia and Government

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Contextual Advertising Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Contextual Advertising Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Contextual Advertising Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Contextual Advertising Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Contextual Advertising Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Contextual Advertising Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Contextual Advertising Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Contextual Advertising Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Contextual Advertising Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Contextual Advertising Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Contextual Advertising Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Contextual Advertising Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Contextual Advertising Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Contextual Advertising Revenue in 2019

3.3 Contextual Advertising Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Contextual Advertising Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Contextual Advertising Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Contextual Advertising Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Contextual Advertising Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Contextual Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Contextual Advertising Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Contextual Advertising Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Contextual Advertising Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Contextual Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Contextual Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Contextual Advertising Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Contextual Advertising Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Contextual Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Contextual Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Contextual Advertising Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Contextual Advertising Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Contextual Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Contextual Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Contextual Advertising Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Contextual Advertising Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Contextual Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Contextual Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Contextual Advertising Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Contextual Advertising Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Contextual Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Contextual Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Contextual Advertising Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Contextual Advertising Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Contextual Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Contextual Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Contextual Advertising Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Contextual Advertising Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Contextual Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Contextual Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Google

13.1.1 Google Company Details

13.1.2 Google Business Overview

13.1.3 Google Contextual Advertising Introduction

13.1.4 Google Revenue in Contextual Advertising Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Google Recent Development

13.2 Beijing Miteno Communication Technology

13.2.1 Beijing Miteno Communication Technology Company Details

13.2.2 Beijing Miteno Communication Technology Business Overview

13.2.3 Beijing Miteno Communication Technology Contextual Advertising Introduction

13.2.4 Beijing Miteno Communication Technology Revenue in Contextual Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Beijing Miteno Communication Technology Recent Development

13.3 Facebook

13.3.1 Facebook Company Details

13.3.2 Facebook Business Overview

13.3.3 Facebook Contextual Advertising Introduction

13.3.4 Facebook Revenue in Contextual Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Facebook Recent Development

13.4 Microsoft

13.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.4.2 Microsoft Business Overview

13.4.3 Microsoft Contextual Advertising Introduction

13.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Contextual Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.5 Amazon

13.5.1 Amazon Company Details

13.5.2 Amazon Business Overview

13.5.3 Amazon Contextual Advertising Introduction

13.5.4 Amazon Revenue in Contextual Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Amazon Recent Development

13.6 Aol

13.6.1 Aol Company Details

13.6.2 Aol Business Overview

13.6.3 Aol Contextual Advertising Introduction

13.6.4 Aol Revenue in Contextual Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Aol Recent Development

13.7 Yahoo

13.7.1 Yahoo Company Details

13.7.2 Yahoo Business Overview

13.7.3 Yahoo Contextual Advertising Introduction

13.7.4 Yahoo Revenue in Contextual Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Yahoo Recent Development

13.8 Twitter

13.8.1 Twitter Company Details

13.8.2 Twitter Business Overview

13.8.3 Twitter Contextual Advertising Introduction

13.8.4 Twitter Revenue in Contextual Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Twitter Recent Development

13.9 IAC

13.9.1 IAC Company Details

13.9.2 IAC Business Overview

13.9.3 IAC Contextual Advertising Introduction

13.9.4 IAC Revenue in Contextual Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 IAC Recent Development

13.10 Amobee

13.10.1 Amobee Company Details

13.10.2 Amobee Business Overview

13.10.3 Amobee Contextual Advertising Introduction

13.10.4 Amobee Revenue in Contextual Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Amobee Recent Development

13.11 Act-On Software

10.11.1 Act-On Software Company Details

10.11.2 Act-On Software Business Overview

10.11.3 Act-On Software Contextual Advertising Introduction

10.11.4 Act-On Software Revenue in Contextual Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Act-On Software Recent Development

13.12 Simplycast

10.12.1 Simplycast Company Details

10.12.2 Simplycast Business Overview

10.12.3 Simplycast Contextual Advertising Introduction

10.12.4 Simplycast Revenue in Contextual Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Simplycast Recent Development

13.13 Inmobi

10.13.1 Inmobi Company Details

10.13.2 Inmobi Business Overview

10.13.3 Inmobi Contextual Advertising Introduction

10.13.4 Inmobi Revenue in Contextual Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Inmobi Recent Development

13.14 Flytxt

10.14.1 Flytxt Company Details

10.14.2 Flytxt Business Overview

10.14.3 Flytxt Contextual Advertising Introduction

10.14.4 Flytxt Revenue in Contextual Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Flytxt Recent Development

13.15 Infolinks

10.15.1 Infolinks Company Details

10.15.2 Infolinks Business Overview

10.15.3 Infolinks Contextual Advertising Introduction

10.15.4 Infolinks Revenue in Contextual Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Infolinks Recent Development

13.16 Adobe Systems

10.16.1 Adobe Systems Company Details

10.16.2 Adobe Systems Business Overview

10.16.3 Adobe Systems Contextual Advertising Introduction

10.16.4 Adobe Systems Revenue in Contextual Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Adobe Systems Recent Development

13.17 Sap

10.17.1 Sap Company Details

10.17.2 Sap Business Overview

10.17.3 Sap Contextual Advertising Introduction

10.17.4 Sap Revenue in Contextual Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Sap Recent Development

13.18 Marketo

10.18.1 Marketo Company Details

10.18.2 Marketo Business Overview

10.18.3 Marketo Contextual Advertising Introduction

10.18.4 Marketo Revenue in Contextual Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Marketo Recent Development

13.19 Millennial Media

10.19.1 Millennial Media Company Details

10.19.2 Millennial Media Business Overview

10.19.3 Millennial Media Contextual Advertising Introduction

10.19.4 Millennial Media Revenue in Contextual Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Millennial Media Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

