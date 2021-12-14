Contemporary Rug Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Roda Srl, TALENTI SRL, Toulemonde Bochart

“

The report titled Global Contemporary Rug Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Contemporary Rug market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Contemporary Rug market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Contemporary Rug market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Contemporary Rug market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Contemporary Rug report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Contemporary Rug report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Contemporary Rug market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Contemporary Rug market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Contemporary Rug market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Contemporary Rug market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Contemporary Rug market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Roda Srl, TALENTI SRL, Toulemonde Bochart, Edition Bougainville, G.T.Design S.r.l., Sirecom Tappeti, Agena, Marquis De Bérangose, GB Rugs, WILLIAM YEOWARD, LIGNE PURE, Kravet, Molteni&C, Kvadrat, DESIGNER CARPETS

Market Segmentation by Product:

Natural Fiber

Textiles

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Outdoor

Indoor



The Contemporary Rug Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Contemporary Rug market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Contemporary Rug market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Contemporary Rug market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Contemporary Rug industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Contemporary Rug market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Contemporary Rug market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Contemporary Rug market?

Table of Contents:

1 Contemporary Rug Market Overview

1.1 Contemporary Rug Product Overview

1.2 Contemporary Rug Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Natural Fiber

1.2.2 Textiles

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Contemporary Rug Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Contemporary Rug Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Contemporary Rug Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Contemporary Rug Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Contemporary Rug Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Contemporary Rug Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Contemporary Rug Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Contemporary Rug Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Contemporary Rug Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Contemporary Rug Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Contemporary Rug Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Contemporary Rug Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Contemporary Rug Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Contemporary Rug Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Contemporary Rug Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Contemporary Rug Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Contemporary Rug Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Contemporary Rug Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Contemporary Rug Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Contemporary Rug Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Contemporary Rug Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Contemporary Rug Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Contemporary Rug Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Contemporary Rug as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Contemporary Rug Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Contemporary Rug Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Contemporary Rug Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Contemporary Rug Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Contemporary Rug Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Contemporary Rug Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Contemporary Rug Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Contemporary Rug Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Contemporary Rug Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Contemporary Rug Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Contemporary Rug Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Contemporary Rug Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Contemporary Rug by Application

4.1 Contemporary Rug Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Outdoor

4.1.2 Indoor

4.2 Global Contemporary Rug Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Contemporary Rug Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Contemporary Rug Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Contemporary Rug Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Contemporary Rug Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Contemporary Rug Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Contemporary Rug Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Contemporary Rug Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Contemporary Rug Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Contemporary Rug Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Contemporary Rug Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Contemporary Rug Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Contemporary Rug Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Contemporary Rug Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Contemporary Rug Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Contemporary Rug by Country

5.1 North America Contemporary Rug Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Contemporary Rug Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Contemporary Rug Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Contemporary Rug Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Contemporary Rug Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Contemporary Rug Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Contemporary Rug by Country

6.1 Europe Contemporary Rug Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Contemporary Rug Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Contemporary Rug Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Contemporary Rug Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Contemporary Rug Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Contemporary Rug Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Contemporary Rug by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Contemporary Rug Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Contemporary Rug Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Contemporary Rug Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Contemporary Rug Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Contemporary Rug Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Contemporary Rug Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Contemporary Rug by Country

8.1 Latin America Contemporary Rug Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Contemporary Rug Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Contemporary Rug Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Contemporary Rug Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Contemporary Rug Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Contemporary Rug Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Contemporary Rug by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Contemporary Rug Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Contemporary Rug Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Contemporary Rug Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Contemporary Rug Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Contemporary Rug Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Contemporary Rug Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Contemporary Rug Business

10.1 Roda Srl

10.1.1 Roda Srl Corporation Information

10.1.2 Roda Srl Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Roda Srl Contemporary Rug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Roda Srl Contemporary Rug Products Offered

10.1.5 Roda Srl Recent Development

10.2 TALENTI SRL

10.2.1 TALENTI SRL Corporation Information

10.2.2 TALENTI SRL Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 TALENTI SRL Contemporary Rug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 TALENTI SRL Contemporary Rug Products Offered

10.2.5 TALENTI SRL Recent Development

10.3 Toulemonde Bochart

10.3.1 Toulemonde Bochart Corporation Information

10.3.2 Toulemonde Bochart Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Toulemonde Bochart Contemporary Rug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Toulemonde Bochart Contemporary Rug Products Offered

10.3.5 Toulemonde Bochart Recent Development

10.4 Edition Bougainville

10.4.1 Edition Bougainville Corporation Information

10.4.2 Edition Bougainville Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Edition Bougainville Contemporary Rug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Edition Bougainville Contemporary Rug Products Offered

10.4.5 Edition Bougainville Recent Development

10.5 G.T.Design S.r.l.

10.5.1 G.T.Design S.r.l. Corporation Information

10.5.2 G.T.Design S.r.l. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 G.T.Design S.r.l. Contemporary Rug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 G.T.Design S.r.l. Contemporary Rug Products Offered

10.5.5 G.T.Design S.r.l. Recent Development

10.6 Sirecom Tappeti

10.6.1 Sirecom Tappeti Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sirecom Tappeti Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sirecom Tappeti Contemporary Rug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Sirecom Tappeti Contemporary Rug Products Offered

10.6.5 Sirecom Tappeti Recent Development

10.7 Agena

10.7.1 Agena Corporation Information

10.7.2 Agena Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Agena Contemporary Rug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Agena Contemporary Rug Products Offered

10.7.5 Agena Recent Development

10.8 Marquis De Bérangose

10.8.1 Marquis De Bérangose Corporation Information

10.8.2 Marquis De Bérangose Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Marquis De Bérangose Contemporary Rug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Marquis De Bérangose Contemporary Rug Products Offered

10.8.5 Marquis De Bérangose Recent Development

10.9 GB Rugs

10.9.1 GB Rugs Corporation Information

10.9.2 GB Rugs Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 GB Rugs Contemporary Rug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 GB Rugs Contemporary Rug Products Offered

10.9.5 GB Rugs Recent Development

10.10 WILLIAM YEOWARD

10.10.1 WILLIAM YEOWARD Corporation Information

10.10.2 WILLIAM YEOWARD Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 WILLIAM YEOWARD Contemporary Rug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 WILLIAM YEOWARD Contemporary Rug Products Offered

10.10.5 WILLIAM YEOWARD Recent Development

10.11 LIGNE PURE

10.11.1 LIGNE PURE Corporation Information

10.11.2 LIGNE PURE Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 LIGNE PURE Contemporary Rug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 LIGNE PURE Contemporary Rug Products Offered

10.11.5 LIGNE PURE Recent Development

10.12 Kravet

10.12.1 Kravet Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kravet Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Kravet Contemporary Rug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Kravet Contemporary Rug Products Offered

10.12.5 Kravet Recent Development

10.13 Molteni&C

10.13.1 Molteni&C Corporation Information

10.13.2 Molteni&C Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Molteni&C Contemporary Rug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Molteni&C Contemporary Rug Products Offered

10.13.5 Molteni&C Recent Development

10.14 Kvadrat

10.14.1 Kvadrat Corporation Information

10.14.2 Kvadrat Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Kvadrat Contemporary Rug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Kvadrat Contemporary Rug Products Offered

10.14.5 Kvadrat Recent Development

10.15 DESIGNER CARPETS

10.15.1 DESIGNER CARPETS Corporation Information

10.15.2 DESIGNER CARPETS Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 DESIGNER CARPETS Contemporary Rug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 DESIGNER CARPETS Contemporary Rug Products Offered

10.15.5 DESIGNER CARPETS Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Contemporary Rug Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Contemporary Rug Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Contemporary Rug Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Contemporary Rug Distributors

12.3 Contemporary Rug Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”