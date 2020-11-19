Contactless Payment Transaction to Boost the Revenue over the Forecast Period (2020-2026)|Apple Inc, Gemalto NV, Heartland Payment Systems Inc

The global Contactless Payment Transaction market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Contactless Payment Transaction market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Contactless Payment Transaction market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Contactless Payment Transaction market, such as Barclays, Apple Inc, Gemalto NV, Heartland Payment Systems Inc, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Ingenico Group, On Track Innovations Ltd, Inside Secure, Samsung Electronics Ltd, Wirecard AG, Verifone Systems Inc They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Contactless Payment Transaction market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Contactless Payment Transaction market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Contactless Payment Transaction market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Contactless Payment Transaction industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Contactless Payment Transaction market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Contactless Payment Transaction market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Contactless Payment Transaction market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Contactless Payment Transaction market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market by Product: , Wearable Devices, Contactless Card (RFID/NFC), Contactless Mobile Payment

Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market by Application: Transport, Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Retail

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Contactless Payment Transaction market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Contactless Payment Transaction market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Contactless Payment Transaction industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Contactless Payment Transaction market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Contactless Payment Transaction market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Contactless Payment Transaction market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Contactless Payment Transaction

1.1 Contactless Payment Transaction Market Overview

1.1.1 Contactless Payment Transaction Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Contactless Payment Transaction Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Contactless Payment Transaction Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Contactless Payment Transaction Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment Transaction Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Contactless Payment Transaction Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Contactless Payment Transaction Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Contactless Payment Transaction Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Wearable Devices

2.5 Contactless Card (RFID/NFC)

2.6 Contactless Mobile Payment 3 Contactless Payment Transaction Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Transport

3.5 Hospitality

3.6 Media and Entertainment

3.7 Healthcare

3.8 Retail 4 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Contactless Payment Transaction as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Contactless Payment Transaction Market

4.4 Global Top Players Contactless Payment Transaction Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Contactless Payment Transaction Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Contactless Payment Transaction Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Barclays

5.1.1 Barclays Profile

5.1.2 Barclays Main Business

5.1.3 Barclays Contactless Payment Transaction Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Barclays Contactless Payment Transaction Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Barclays Recent Developments

5.2 Apple Inc

5.2.1 Apple Inc Profile

5.2.2 Apple Inc Main Business

5.2.3 Apple Inc Contactless Payment Transaction Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Apple Inc Contactless Payment Transaction Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Apple Inc Recent Developments

5.3 Gemalto NV

5.5.1 Gemalto NV Profile

5.3.2 Gemalto NV Main Business

5.3.3 Gemalto NV Contactless Payment Transaction Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Gemalto NV Contactless Payment Transaction Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Heartland Payment Systems Inc Recent Developments

5.4 Heartland Payment Systems Inc

5.4.1 Heartland Payment Systems Inc Profile

5.4.2 Heartland Payment Systems Inc Main Business

5.4.3 Heartland Payment Systems Inc Contactless Payment Transaction Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Heartland Payment Systems Inc Contactless Payment Transaction Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Heartland Payment Systems Inc Recent Developments

5.5 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

5.5.1 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH Profile

5.5.2 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH Main Business

5.5.3 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH Contactless Payment Transaction Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH Contactless Payment Transaction Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Giesecke & Devrient GmbH Recent Developments

5.6 Ingenico Group

5.6.1 Ingenico Group Profile

5.6.2 Ingenico Group Main Business

5.6.3 Ingenico Group Contactless Payment Transaction Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Ingenico Group Contactless Payment Transaction Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Ingenico Group Recent Developments

5.7 On Track Innovations Ltd

5.7.1 On Track Innovations Ltd Profile

5.7.2 On Track Innovations Ltd Main Business

5.7.3 On Track Innovations Ltd Contactless Payment Transaction Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 On Track Innovations Ltd Contactless Payment Transaction Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 On Track Innovations Ltd Recent Developments

5.8 Inside Secure

5.8.1 Inside Secure Profile

5.8.2 Inside Secure Main Business

5.8.3 Inside Secure Contactless Payment Transaction Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Inside Secure Contactless Payment Transaction Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Inside Secure Recent Developments

5.9 Samsung Electronics Ltd

5.9.1 Samsung Electronics Ltd Profile

5.9.2 Samsung Electronics Ltd Main Business

5.9.3 Samsung Electronics Ltd Contactless Payment Transaction Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Samsung Electronics Ltd Contactless Payment Transaction Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Samsung Electronics Ltd Recent Developments

5.10 Wirecard AG

5.10.1 Wirecard AG Profile

5.10.2 Wirecard AG Main Business

5.10.3 Wirecard AG Contactless Payment Transaction Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Wirecard AG Contactless Payment Transaction Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Wirecard AG Recent Developments

5.11 Verifone Systems Inc

5.11.1 Verifone Systems Inc Profile

5.11.2 Verifone Systems Inc Main Business

5.11.3 Verifone Systems Inc Contactless Payment Transaction Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Verifone Systems Inc Contactless Payment Transaction Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Verifone Systems Inc Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Contactless Payment Transaction Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Contactless Payment Transaction Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment Transaction Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Contactless Payment Transaction Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Contactless Payment Transaction Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Contactless Payment Transaction Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

