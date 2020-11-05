Contactless EMV Cards Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Potential Growth, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players | Gemalto, NXP, Infineon

“
The report titled Global Contactless EMV Cards Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Contactless EMV Cards market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Contactless EMV Cards market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Contactless EMV Cards market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Contactless EMV Cards market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Contactless EMV Cards report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2204174/global-contactless-emv-cards-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Contactless EMV Cards report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Contactless EMV Cards market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Contactless EMV Cards market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Contactless EMV Cards market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Contactless EMV Cards market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Contactless EMV Cards market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Gemalto, NXP, Infineon, Giesecke & Devrient, Oberthur Technologies, ABnote, Safran, Watchdata, American Express, Bell ID, CardLogix, HID Global, MasterCard, Visa
Market Segmentation by Product: RF ID Contactless EMV Cards
RF IC Contactless EMV Cards
RF CPU Contactless EMV Cards
Market Segmentation by Application: Healthcare
Government IDs (e-passports)
Retail Sectors
Others
The Contactless EMV Cards Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Contactless EMV Cards market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Contactless EMV Cards market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Contactless EMV Cards market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Contactless EMV Cards industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Contactless EMV Cards market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Contactless EMV Cards market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Contactless EMV Cards market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2204174/global-contactless-emv-cards-market
Table of Contents:
1 Contactless EMV Cards Market Overview
1.1 Contactless EMV Cards Product Overview
1.2 Contactless EMV Cards Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 RF ID Contactless EMV Cards
1.2.2 RF IC Contactless EMV Cards
1.2.3 RF CPU Contactless EMV Cards
1.3 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Contactless EMV Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Contactless EMV Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Contactless EMV Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Contactless EMV Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Contactless EMV Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Contactless EMV Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Contactless EMV Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Contactless EMV Cards Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Contactless EMV Cards Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Contactless EMV Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Contactless EMV Cards Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Contactless EMV Cards Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Contactless EMV Cards Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Contactless EMV Cards Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Contactless EMV Cards as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Contactless EMV Cards Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Contactless EMV Cards Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Contactless EMV Cards by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Contactless EMV Cards by Application
4.1 Contactless EMV Cards Segment by Application
4.1.1 Healthcare
4.1.2 Government IDs (e-passports)
4.1.3 Retail Sectors
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Contactless EMV Cards Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Contactless EMV Cards Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Contactless EMV Cards Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Contactless EMV Cards by Application
4.5.2 Europe Contactless EMV Cards by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Contactless EMV Cards by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Contactless EMV Cards by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Contactless EMV Cards by Application
5 North America Contactless EMV Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Contactless EMV Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Contactless EMV Cards Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Contactless EMV Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Contactless EMV Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Contactless EMV Cards Business
10.1 Gemalto
10.1.1 Gemalto Corporation Information
10.1.2 Gemalto Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Gemalto Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Gemalto Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered
10.1.5 Gemalto Recent Developments
10.2 NXP
10.2.1 NXP Corporation Information
10.2.2 NXP Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 NXP Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Gemalto Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered
10.2.5 NXP Recent Developments
10.3 Infineon
10.3.1 Infineon Corporation Information
10.3.2 Infineon Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Infineon Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Infineon Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered
10.3.5 Infineon Recent Developments
10.4 Giesecke & Devrient
10.4.1 Giesecke & Devrient Corporation Information
10.4.2 Giesecke & Devrient Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Giesecke & Devrient Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Giesecke & Devrient Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered
10.4.5 Giesecke & Devrient Recent Developments
10.5 Oberthur Technologies
10.5.1 Oberthur Technologies Corporation Information
10.5.2 Oberthur Technologies Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Oberthur Technologies Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Oberthur Technologies Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered
10.5.5 Oberthur Technologies Recent Developments
10.6 ABnote
10.6.1 ABnote Corporation Information
10.6.2 ABnote Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 ABnote Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 ABnote Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered
10.6.5 ABnote Recent Developments
10.7 Safran
10.7.1 Safran Corporation Information
10.7.2 Safran Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Safran Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Safran Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered
10.7.5 Safran Recent Developments
10.8 Watchdata
10.8.1 Watchdata Corporation Information
10.8.2 Watchdata Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Watchdata Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Watchdata Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered
10.8.5 Watchdata Recent Developments
10.9 American Express
10.9.1 American Express Corporation Information
10.9.2 American Express Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 American Express Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 American Express Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered
10.9.5 American Express Recent Developments
10.10 Bell ID
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Contactless EMV Cards Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Bell ID Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Bell ID Recent Developments
10.11 CardLogix
10.11.1 CardLogix Corporation Information
10.11.2 CardLogix Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 CardLogix Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 CardLogix Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered
10.11.5 CardLogix Recent Developments
10.12 HID Global
10.12.1 HID Global Corporation Information
10.12.2 HID Global Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 HID Global Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 HID Global Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered
10.12.5 HID Global Recent Developments
10.13 MasterCard
10.13.1 MasterCard Corporation Information
10.13.2 MasterCard Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 MasterCard Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 MasterCard Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered
10.13.5 MasterCard Recent Developments
10.14 Visa
10.14.1 Visa Corporation Information
10.14.2 Visa Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Visa Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Visa Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered
10.14.5 Visa Recent Developments
11 Contactless EMV Cards Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Contactless EMV Cards Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Contactless EMV Cards Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Contactless EMV Cards Industry Trends
11.4.2 Contactless EMV Cards Market Drivers
11.4.3 Contactless EMV Cards Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”