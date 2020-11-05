Contactless EMV Cards Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Potential Growth, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players | Gemalto, NXP, Infineon

“

The report titled Global Contactless EMV Cards Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Contactless EMV Cards market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Contactless EMV Cards market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Contactless EMV Cards market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Contactless EMV Cards market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Contactless EMV Cards report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2204174/global-contactless-emv-cards-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Contactless EMV Cards report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Contactless EMV Cards market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Contactless EMV Cards market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Contactless EMV Cards market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Contactless EMV Cards market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Contactless EMV Cards market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Gemalto, NXP, Infineon, Giesecke & Devrient, Oberthur Technologies, ABnote, Safran, Watchdata, American Express, Bell ID, CardLogix, HID Global, MasterCard, Visa

Market Segmentation by Product: RF ID Contactless EMV Cards

RF IC Contactless EMV Cards

RF CPU Contactless EMV Cards



Market Segmentation by Application: Healthcare

Government IDs (e-passports)

Retail Sectors

Others



The Contactless EMV Cards Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Contactless EMV Cards market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Contactless EMV Cards market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Contactless EMV Cards market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Contactless EMV Cards industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Contactless EMV Cards market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Contactless EMV Cards market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Contactless EMV Cards market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2204174/global-contactless-emv-cards-market

Table of Contents:

1 Contactless EMV Cards Market Overview

1.1 Contactless EMV Cards Product Overview

1.2 Contactless EMV Cards Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 RF ID Contactless EMV Cards

1.2.2 RF IC Contactless EMV Cards

1.2.3 RF CPU Contactless EMV Cards

1.3 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Contactless EMV Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Contactless EMV Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Contactless EMV Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Contactless EMV Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Contactless EMV Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Contactless EMV Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Contactless EMV Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Contactless EMV Cards Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Contactless EMV Cards Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Contactless EMV Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Contactless EMV Cards Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Contactless EMV Cards Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Contactless EMV Cards Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Contactless EMV Cards Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Contactless EMV Cards as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Contactless EMV Cards Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Contactless EMV Cards Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Contactless EMV Cards by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Contactless EMV Cards Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Contactless EMV Cards by Application

4.1 Contactless EMV Cards Segment by Application

4.1.1 Healthcare

4.1.2 Government IDs (e-passports)

4.1.3 Retail Sectors

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Contactless EMV Cards Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Contactless EMV Cards Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Contactless EMV Cards Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Contactless EMV Cards Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Contactless EMV Cards by Application

4.5.2 Europe Contactless EMV Cards by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Contactless EMV Cards by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Contactless EMV Cards by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Contactless EMV Cards by Application

5 North America Contactless EMV Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Contactless EMV Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Contactless EMV Cards Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Contactless EMV Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Contactless EMV Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Contactless EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Contactless EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Contactless EMV Cards Business

10.1 Gemalto

10.1.1 Gemalto Corporation Information

10.1.2 Gemalto Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Gemalto Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Gemalto Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

10.1.5 Gemalto Recent Developments

10.2 NXP

10.2.1 NXP Corporation Information

10.2.2 NXP Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 NXP Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Gemalto Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

10.2.5 NXP Recent Developments

10.3 Infineon

10.3.1 Infineon Corporation Information

10.3.2 Infineon Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Infineon Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Infineon Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

10.3.5 Infineon Recent Developments

10.4 Giesecke & Devrient

10.4.1 Giesecke & Devrient Corporation Information

10.4.2 Giesecke & Devrient Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Giesecke & Devrient Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Giesecke & Devrient Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

10.4.5 Giesecke & Devrient Recent Developments

10.5 Oberthur Technologies

10.5.1 Oberthur Technologies Corporation Information

10.5.2 Oberthur Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Oberthur Technologies Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Oberthur Technologies Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

10.5.5 Oberthur Technologies Recent Developments

10.6 ABnote

10.6.1 ABnote Corporation Information

10.6.2 ABnote Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 ABnote Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 ABnote Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

10.6.5 ABnote Recent Developments

10.7 Safran

10.7.1 Safran Corporation Information

10.7.2 Safran Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Safran Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Safran Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

10.7.5 Safran Recent Developments

10.8 Watchdata

10.8.1 Watchdata Corporation Information

10.8.2 Watchdata Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Watchdata Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Watchdata Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

10.8.5 Watchdata Recent Developments

10.9 American Express

10.9.1 American Express Corporation Information

10.9.2 American Express Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 American Express Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 American Express Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

10.9.5 American Express Recent Developments

10.10 Bell ID

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Contactless EMV Cards Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Bell ID Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Bell ID Recent Developments

10.11 CardLogix

10.11.1 CardLogix Corporation Information

10.11.2 CardLogix Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 CardLogix Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 CardLogix Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

10.11.5 CardLogix Recent Developments

10.12 HID Global

10.12.1 HID Global Corporation Information

10.12.2 HID Global Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 HID Global Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 HID Global Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

10.12.5 HID Global Recent Developments

10.13 MasterCard

10.13.1 MasterCard Corporation Information

10.13.2 MasterCard Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 MasterCard Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 MasterCard Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

10.13.5 MasterCard Recent Developments

10.14 Visa

10.14.1 Visa Corporation Information

10.14.2 Visa Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Visa Contactless EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Visa Contactless EMV Cards Products Offered

10.14.5 Visa Recent Developments

11 Contactless EMV Cards Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Contactless EMV Cards Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Contactless EMV Cards Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Contactless EMV Cards Industry Trends

11.4.2 Contactless EMV Cards Market Drivers

11.4.3 Contactless EMV Cards Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”