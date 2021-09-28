Consumer Robots Market 2021 Overview, Manufacturing Analysis, Development Status, Competitive Analysis to 2027 | Ecovacs, Haier, Media

“
The report titled Global Consumer Robots Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Consumer Robots market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Consumer Robots market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Consumer Robots market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Consumer Robots market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Consumer Robots report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Consumer Robots report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Consumer Robots market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Consumer Robots market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Consumer Robots market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Consumer Robots market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Consumer Robots market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Ecovacs, Haier, Media, FMART, Roborock, Dibea, Silverstar Robot, Sanbot, Shenzhen Protruly Electronics Co.,Ltd., UBTECH Robotics, CSJBOT, Siasun, iFLYTEK, CANBOT, Abilix, Gowild, HRG
Market Segmentation by Product:
Cleaning Robot
Education, Companionship and Entertainment Robots
Business Service Robot
Market Segmentation by Application:
Household Cleaning
Education and Entertainment
Food and Beverage Service
Commerce Services
Other
The Consumer Robots Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Consumer Robots market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Consumer Robots market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Consumer Robots market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Consumer Robots industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Consumer Robots market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Consumer Robots market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Consumer Robots market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Consumer Robots Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Consumer Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Cleaning Robot
1.2.3 Education, Companionship and Entertainment Robots
1.2.4 Business Service Robot
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Consumer Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Household Cleaning
1.3.3 Education and Entertainment
1.3.4 Food and Beverage Service
1.3.5 Commerce Services
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Consumer Robots Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Consumer Robots Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Consumer Robots Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Consumer Robots Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Consumer Robots Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Consumer Robots Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Consumer Robots Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Consumer Robots Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Consumer Robots Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Consumer Robots Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Consumer Robots Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Consumer Robots Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Consumer Robots Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Consumer Robots Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Consumer Robots Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Consumer Robots Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Consumer Robots Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Consumer Robots Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Consumer Robots Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Consumer Robots Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Consumer Robots Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Consumer Robots Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Consumer Robots Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Consumer Robots Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Consumer Robots Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Consumer Robots Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Consumer Robots Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Consumer Robots Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Consumer Robots Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Consumer Robots Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Consumer Robots Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Consumer Robots Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Consumer Robots Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Consumer Robots Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Consumer Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Consumer Robots Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Consumer Robots Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Consumer Robots Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Consumer Robots Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Consumer Robots Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Consumer Robots Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Consumer Robots Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Consumer Robots Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Consumer Robots Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Consumer Robots Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Consumer Robots Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Consumer Robots Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Consumer Robots Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Consumer Robots Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Consumer Robots Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Consumer Robots Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Consumer Robots Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Consumer Robots Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Consumer Robots Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Consumer Robots Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Consumer Robots Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Consumer Robots Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Consumer Robots Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Consumer Robots Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Consumer Robots Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Consumer Robots Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Consumer Robots Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Consumer Robots Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Consumer Robots Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Consumer Robots Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Consumer Robots Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Consumer Robots Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Consumer Robots Sales by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Consumer Robots Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 China Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Consumer Robots Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Consumer Robots Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Consumer Robots Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Consumer Robots Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Consumer Robots Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Consumer Robots Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Consumer Robots Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Consumer Robots Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Consumer Robots Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robots Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robots Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robots Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robots Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robots Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robots Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robots Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robots Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robots Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Ecovacs
11.1.1 Ecovacs Corporation Information
11.1.2 Ecovacs Overview
11.1.3 Ecovacs Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Ecovacs Consumer Robots Product Description
11.1.5 Ecovacs Recent Developments
11.2 Haier
11.2.1 Haier Corporation Information
11.2.2 Haier Overview
11.2.3 Haier Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Haier Consumer Robots Product Description
11.2.5 Haier Recent Developments
11.3 Media
11.3.1 Media Corporation Information
11.3.2 Media Overview
11.3.3 Media Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Media Consumer Robots Product Description
11.3.5 Media Recent Developments
11.4 FMART
11.4.1 FMART Corporation Information
11.4.2 FMART Overview
11.4.3 FMART Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 FMART Consumer Robots Product Description
11.4.5 FMART Recent Developments
11.5 Roborock
11.5.1 Roborock Corporation Information
11.5.2 Roborock Overview
11.5.3 Roborock Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Roborock Consumer Robots Product Description
11.5.5 Roborock Recent Developments
11.6 Dibea
11.6.1 Dibea Corporation Information
11.6.2 Dibea Overview
11.6.3 Dibea Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Dibea Consumer Robots Product Description
11.6.5 Dibea Recent Developments
11.7 Silverstar Robot
11.7.1 Silverstar Robot Corporation Information
11.7.2 Silverstar Robot Overview
11.7.3 Silverstar Robot Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Silverstar Robot Consumer Robots Product Description
11.7.5 Silverstar Robot Recent Developments
11.8 Sanbot
11.8.1 Sanbot Corporation Information
11.8.2 Sanbot Overview
11.8.3 Sanbot Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Sanbot Consumer Robots Product Description
11.8.5 Sanbot Recent Developments
11.9 Shenzhen Protruly Electronics Co.,Ltd.
11.9.1 Shenzhen Protruly Electronics Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information
11.9.2 Shenzhen Protruly Electronics Co.,Ltd. Overview
11.9.3 Shenzhen Protruly Electronics Co.,Ltd. Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Shenzhen Protruly Electronics Co.,Ltd. Consumer Robots Product Description
11.9.5 Shenzhen Protruly Electronics Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments
11.10 UBTECH Robotics
11.10.1 UBTECH Robotics Corporation Information
11.10.2 UBTECH Robotics Overview
11.10.3 UBTECH Robotics Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 UBTECH Robotics Consumer Robots Product Description
11.10.5 UBTECH Robotics Recent Developments
11.11 CSJBOT
11.11.1 CSJBOT Corporation Information
11.11.2 CSJBOT Overview
11.11.3 CSJBOT Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 CSJBOT Consumer Robots Product Description
11.11.5 CSJBOT Recent Developments
11.12 Siasun
11.12.1 Siasun Corporation Information
11.12.2 Siasun Overview
11.12.3 Siasun Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Siasun Consumer Robots Product Description
11.12.5 Siasun Recent Developments
11.13 iFLYTEK
11.13.1 iFLYTEK Corporation Information
11.13.2 iFLYTEK Overview
11.13.3 iFLYTEK Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 iFLYTEK Consumer Robots Product Description
11.13.5 iFLYTEK Recent Developments
11.14 CANBOT
11.14.1 CANBOT Corporation Information
11.14.2 CANBOT Overview
11.14.3 CANBOT Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 CANBOT Consumer Robots Product Description
11.14.5 CANBOT Recent Developments
11.15 Abilix
11.15.1 Abilix Corporation Information
11.15.2 Abilix Overview
11.15.3 Abilix Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Abilix Consumer Robots Product Description
11.15.5 Abilix Recent Developments
11.16 Gowild
11.16.1 Gowild Corporation Information
11.16.2 Gowild Overview
11.16.3 Gowild Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Gowild Consumer Robots Product Description
11.16.5 Gowild Recent Developments
11.17 HRG
11.17.1 HRG Corporation Information
11.17.2 HRG Overview
11.17.3 HRG Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 HRG Consumer Robots Product Description
11.17.5 HRG Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Consumer Robots Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Consumer Robots Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Consumer Robots Production Mode & Process
12.4 Consumer Robots Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Consumer Robots Sales Channels
12.4.2 Consumer Robots Distributors
12.5 Consumer Robots Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Consumer Robots Industry Trends
13.2 Consumer Robots Market Drivers
13.3 Consumer Robots Market Challenges
13.4 Consumer Robots Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Consumer Robots Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
