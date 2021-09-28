Consumer Robots Market 2021 Overview, Manufacturing Analysis, Development Status, Competitive Analysis to 2027 | Ecovacs, Haier, Media

“

The report titled Global Consumer Robots Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Consumer Robots market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Consumer Robots market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Consumer Robots market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Consumer Robots market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Consumer Robots report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Consumer Robots report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Consumer Robots market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Consumer Robots market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Consumer Robots market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Consumer Robots market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Consumer Robots market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Ecovacs, Haier, Media, FMART, Roborock, Dibea, Silverstar Robot, Sanbot, Shenzhen Protruly Electronics Co.,Ltd., UBTECH Robotics, CSJBOT, Siasun, iFLYTEK, CANBOT, Abilix, Gowild, HRG

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cleaning Robot

Education, Companionship and Entertainment Robots

Business Service Robot



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household Cleaning

Education and Entertainment

Food and Beverage Service

Commerce Services

Other



The Consumer Robots Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Consumer Robots market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Consumer Robots market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Consumer Robots market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Consumer Robots industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Consumer Robots market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Consumer Robots market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Consumer Robots market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Consumer Robots Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Consumer Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cleaning Robot

1.2.3 Education, Companionship and Entertainment Robots

1.2.4 Business Service Robot

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Consumer Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Household Cleaning

1.3.3 Education and Entertainment

1.3.4 Food and Beverage Service

1.3.5 Commerce Services

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Consumer Robots Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Consumer Robots Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Consumer Robots Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Consumer Robots Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Consumer Robots Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Consumer Robots Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Consumer Robots Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Consumer Robots Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Consumer Robots Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Consumer Robots Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Consumer Robots Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Consumer Robots Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Consumer Robots Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Consumer Robots Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Consumer Robots Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Consumer Robots Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Consumer Robots Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Consumer Robots Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Consumer Robots Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Consumer Robots Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Consumer Robots Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Consumer Robots Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Consumer Robots Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Consumer Robots Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Consumer Robots Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Consumer Robots Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Consumer Robots Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Consumer Robots Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Consumer Robots Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Consumer Robots Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Consumer Robots Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Consumer Robots Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Consumer Robots Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Consumer Robots Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Consumer Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Consumer Robots Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Consumer Robots Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Consumer Robots Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Consumer Robots Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Consumer Robots Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Consumer Robots Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Consumer Robots Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Consumer Robots Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Consumer Robots Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Consumer Robots Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Consumer Robots Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Consumer Robots Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Consumer Robots Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Consumer Robots Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Consumer Robots Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Consumer Robots Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Consumer Robots Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Consumer Robots Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Consumer Robots Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Consumer Robots Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Consumer Robots Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Consumer Robots Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Consumer Robots Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Consumer Robots Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Consumer Robots Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Consumer Robots Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Consumer Robots Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Consumer Robots Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Consumer Robots Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Consumer Robots Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Consumer Robots Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Consumer Robots Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Consumer Robots Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Consumer Robots Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Consumer Robots Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Consumer Robots Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Consumer Robots Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Consumer Robots Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Consumer Robots Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Consumer Robots Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Consumer Robots Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Consumer Robots Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Consumer Robots Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robots Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robots Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robots Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robots Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robots Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robots Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robots Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robots Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robots Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ecovacs

11.1.1 Ecovacs Corporation Information

11.1.2 Ecovacs Overview

11.1.3 Ecovacs Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Ecovacs Consumer Robots Product Description

11.1.5 Ecovacs Recent Developments

11.2 Haier

11.2.1 Haier Corporation Information

11.2.2 Haier Overview

11.2.3 Haier Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Haier Consumer Robots Product Description

11.2.5 Haier Recent Developments

11.3 Media

11.3.1 Media Corporation Information

11.3.2 Media Overview

11.3.3 Media Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Media Consumer Robots Product Description

11.3.5 Media Recent Developments

11.4 FMART

11.4.1 FMART Corporation Information

11.4.2 FMART Overview

11.4.3 FMART Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 FMART Consumer Robots Product Description

11.4.5 FMART Recent Developments

11.5 Roborock

11.5.1 Roborock Corporation Information

11.5.2 Roborock Overview

11.5.3 Roborock Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Roborock Consumer Robots Product Description

11.5.5 Roborock Recent Developments

11.6 Dibea

11.6.1 Dibea Corporation Information

11.6.2 Dibea Overview

11.6.3 Dibea Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Dibea Consumer Robots Product Description

11.6.5 Dibea Recent Developments

11.7 Silverstar Robot

11.7.1 Silverstar Robot Corporation Information

11.7.2 Silverstar Robot Overview

11.7.3 Silverstar Robot Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Silverstar Robot Consumer Robots Product Description

11.7.5 Silverstar Robot Recent Developments

11.8 Sanbot

11.8.1 Sanbot Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sanbot Overview

11.8.3 Sanbot Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Sanbot Consumer Robots Product Description

11.8.5 Sanbot Recent Developments

11.9 Shenzhen Protruly Electronics Co.,Ltd.

11.9.1 Shenzhen Protruly Electronics Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

11.9.2 Shenzhen Protruly Electronics Co.,Ltd. Overview

11.9.3 Shenzhen Protruly Electronics Co.,Ltd. Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Shenzhen Protruly Electronics Co.,Ltd. Consumer Robots Product Description

11.9.5 Shenzhen Protruly Electronics Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments

11.10 UBTECH Robotics

11.10.1 UBTECH Robotics Corporation Information

11.10.2 UBTECH Robotics Overview

11.10.3 UBTECH Robotics Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 UBTECH Robotics Consumer Robots Product Description

11.10.5 UBTECH Robotics Recent Developments

11.11 CSJBOT

11.11.1 CSJBOT Corporation Information

11.11.2 CSJBOT Overview

11.11.3 CSJBOT Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 CSJBOT Consumer Robots Product Description

11.11.5 CSJBOT Recent Developments

11.12 Siasun

11.12.1 Siasun Corporation Information

11.12.2 Siasun Overview

11.12.3 Siasun Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Siasun Consumer Robots Product Description

11.12.5 Siasun Recent Developments

11.13 iFLYTEK

11.13.1 iFLYTEK Corporation Information

11.13.2 iFLYTEK Overview

11.13.3 iFLYTEK Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 iFLYTEK Consumer Robots Product Description

11.13.5 iFLYTEK Recent Developments

11.14 CANBOT

11.14.1 CANBOT Corporation Information

11.14.2 CANBOT Overview

11.14.3 CANBOT Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 CANBOT Consumer Robots Product Description

11.14.5 CANBOT Recent Developments

11.15 Abilix

11.15.1 Abilix Corporation Information

11.15.2 Abilix Overview

11.15.3 Abilix Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Abilix Consumer Robots Product Description

11.15.5 Abilix Recent Developments

11.16 Gowild

11.16.1 Gowild Corporation Information

11.16.2 Gowild Overview

11.16.3 Gowild Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Gowild Consumer Robots Product Description

11.16.5 Gowild Recent Developments

11.17 HRG

11.17.1 HRG Corporation Information

11.17.2 HRG Overview

11.17.3 HRG Consumer Robots Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 HRG Consumer Robots Product Description

11.17.5 HRG Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Consumer Robots Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Consumer Robots Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Consumer Robots Production Mode & Process

12.4 Consumer Robots Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Consumer Robots Sales Channels

12.4.2 Consumer Robots Distributors

12.5 Consumer Robots Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Consumer Robots Industry Trends

13.2 Consumer Robots Market Drivers

13.3 Consumer Robots Market Challenges

13.4 Consumer Robots Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Consumer Robots Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

