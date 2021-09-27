Consumer Robotics Market Report To Examine Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Marketing Channel, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | iRobot, Ecovacs, Xiaomi

“

The report titled Global Consumer Robotics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Consumer Robotics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Consumer Robotics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Consumer Robotics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Consumer Robotics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Consumer Robotics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Consumer Robotics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Consumer Robotics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Consumer Robotics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Consumer Robotics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Consumer Robotics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Consumer Robotics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

iRobot, Ecovacs, Xiaomi, Shark, Neato Robotics, Cecotec, Yujin Robot, Matsutek, Proscenic, Samsung, iLife, Dyson, Miele, LG, Vorwerk, Infinuvo（Metapo）, Fmart, DJI, Parrot, Google, Amazon, Alibaba, Baidu, Ubtech, Iflytek, CANBOT, Gowild

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cleaning Robots

Smart Speakers

Consumer Drones

Other Service Robots



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online Sales

Offline Sales



The Consumer Robotics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Consumer Robotics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Consumer Robotics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Consumer Robotics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Consumer Robotics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Consumer Robotics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Consumer Robotics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Consumer Robotics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Consumer Robotics Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Consumer Robotics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cleaning Robots

1.2.3 Smart Speakers

1.2.4 Consumer Drones

1.2.5 Other Service Robots

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Consumer Robotics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Online Sales

1.3.3 Offline Sales

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Consumer Robotics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Consumer Robotics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Consumer Robotics Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Consumer Robotics Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Consumer Robotics Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Consumer Robotics Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Consumer Robotics Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Consumer Robotics Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Consumer Robotics Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Consumer Robotics Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Consumer Robotics Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Consumer Robotics Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Consumer Robotics Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Consumer Robotics Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Consumer Robotics Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Consumer Robotics Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Consumer Robotics Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Consumer Robotics Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Consumer Robotics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Consumer Robotics Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Consumer Robotics Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Consumer Robotics Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Consumer Robotics Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Consumer Robotics Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Consumer Robotics Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Consumer Robotics Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Consumer Robotics Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Consumer Robotics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Consumer Robotics Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Consumer Robotics Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Consumer Robotics Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Consumer Robotics Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Consumer Robotics Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Consumer Robotics Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Consumer Robotics Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Consumer Robotics Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Consumer Robotics Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Consumer Robotics Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Consumer Robotics Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Consumer Robotics Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Consumer Robotics Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Consumer Robotics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Consumer Robotics Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Consumer Robotics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Consumer Robotics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Consumer Robotics Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Consumer Robotics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Consumer Robotics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Consumer Robotics Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Consumer Robotics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Consumer Robotics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Consumer Robotics Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Consumer Robotics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Consumer Robotics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Consumer Robotics Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Consumer Robotics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Consumer Robotics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Consumer Robotics Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Consumer Robotics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Consumer Robotics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Consumer Robotics Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Consumer Robotics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Consumer Robotics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Consumer Robotics Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Consumer Robotics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Consumer Robotics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Consumer Robotics Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Consumer Robotics Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Consumer Robotics Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Consumer Robotics Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Consumer Robotics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Consumer Robotics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Consumer Robotics Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Consumer Robotics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Consumer Robotics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Consumer Robotics Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Consumer Robotics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Consumer Robotics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robotics Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robotics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robotics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robotics Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robotics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robotics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robotics Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robotics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Robotics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 iRobot

11.1.1 iRobot Corporation Information

11.1.2 iRobot Overview

11.1.3 iRobot Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 iRobot Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.1.5 iRobot Recent Developments

11.2 Ecovacs

11.2.1 Ecovacs Corporation Information

11.2.2 Ecovacs Overview

11.2.3 Ecovacs Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Ecovacs Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.2.5 Ecovacs Recent Developments

11.3 Xiaomi

11.3.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information

11.3.2 Xiaomi Overview

11.3.3 Xiaomi Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Xiaomi Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.3.5 Xiaomi Recent Developments

11.4 Shark

11.4.1 Shark Corporation Information

11.4.2 Shark Overview

11.4.3 Shark Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Shark Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.4.5 Shark Recent Developments

11.5 Neato Robotics

11.5.1 Neato Robotics Corporation Information

11.5.2 Neato Robotics Overview

11.5.3 Neato Robotics Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Neato Robotics Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.5.5 Neato Robotics Recent Developments

11.6 Cecotec

11.6.1 Cecotec Corporation Information

11.6.2 Cecotec Overview

11.6.3 Cecotec Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Cecotec Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.6.5 Cecotec Recent Developments

11.7 Yujin Robot

11.7.1 Yujin Robot Corporation Information

11.7.2 Yujin Robot Overview

11.7.3 Yujin Robot Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Yujin Robot Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.7.5 Yujin Robot Recent Developments

11.8 Matsutek

11.8.1 Matsutek Corporation Information

11.8.2 Matsutek Overview

11.8.3 Matsutek Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Matsutek Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.8.5 Matsutek Recent Developments

11.9 Proscenic

11.9.1 Proscenic Corporation Information

11.9.2 Proscenic Overview

11.9.3 Proscenic Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Proscenic Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.9.5 Proscenic Recent Developments

11.10 Samsung

11.10.1 Samsung Corporation Information

11.10.2 Samsung Overview

11.10.3 Samsung Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Samsung Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.10.5 Samsung Recent Developments

11.11 iLife

11.11.1 iLife Corporation Information

11.11.2 iLife Overview

11.11.3 iLife Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 iLife Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.11.5 iLife Recent Developments

11.12 Dyson

11.12.1 Dyson Corporation Information

11.12.2 Dyson Overview

11.12.3 Dyson Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Dyson Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.12.5 Dyson Recent Developments

11.13 Miele

11.13.1 Miele Corporation Information

11.13.2 Miele Overview

11.13.3 Miele Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Miele Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.13.5 Miele Recent Developments

11.14 LG

11.14.1 LG Corporation Information

11.14.2 LG Overview

11.14.3 LG Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 LG Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.14.5 LG Recent Developments

11.15 Vorwerk

11.15.1 Vorwerk Corporation Information

11.15.2 Vorwerk Overview

11.15.3 Vorwerk Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Vorwerk Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.15.5 Vorwerk Recent Developments

11.16 Infinuvo（Metapo）

11.16.1 Infinuvo（Metapo） Corporation Information

11.16.2 Infinuvo（Metapo） Overview

11.16.3 Infinuvo（Metapo） Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Infinuvo（Metapo） Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.16.5 Infinuvo（Metapo） Recent Developments

11.17 Fmart

11.17.1 Fmart Corporation Information

11.17.2 Fmart Overview

11.17.3 Fmart Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Fmart Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.17.5 Fmart Recent Developments

11.18 DJI

11.18.1 DJI Corporation Information

11.18.2 DJI Overview

11.18.3 DJI Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 DJI Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.18.5 DJI Recent Developments

11.19 Parrot

11.19.1 Parrot Corporation Information

11.19.2 Parrot Overview

11.19.3 Parrot Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Parrot Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.19.5 Parrot Recent Developments

11.20 Google

11.20.1 Google Corporation Information

11.20.2 Google Overview

11.20.3 Google Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Google Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.20.5 Google Recent Developments

11.21 Amazon

11.21.1 Amazon Corporation Information

11.21.2 Amazon Overview

11.21.3 Amazon Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Amazon Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.21.5 Amazon Recent Developments

11.22 Alibaba

11.22.1 Alibaba Corporation Information

11.22.2 Alibaba Overview

11.22.3 Alibaba Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Alibaba Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.22.5 Alibaba Recent Developments

11.23 Baidu

11.23.1 Baidu Corporation Information

11.23.2 Baidu Overview

11.23.3 Baidu Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Baidu Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.23.5 Baidu Recent Developments

11.24 Ubtech

11.24.1 Ubtech Corporation Information

11.24.2 Ubtech Overview

11.24.3 Ubtech Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Ubtech Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.24.5 Ubtech Recent Developments

11.25 Iflytek

11.25.1 Iflytek Corporation Information

11.25.2 Iflytek Overview

11.25.3 Iflytek Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 Iflytek Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.25.5 Iflytek Recent Developments

11.26 CANBOT

11.26.1 CANBOT Corporation Information

11.26.2 CANBOT Overview

11.26.3 CANBOT Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.26.4 CANBOT Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.26.5 CANBOT Recent Developments

11.27 Gowild

11.27.1 Gowild Corporation Information

11.27.2 Gowild Overview

11.27.3 Gowild Consumer Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.27.4 Gowild Consumer Robotics Product Description

11.27.5 Gowild Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Consumer Robotics Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Consumer Robotics Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Consumer Robotics Production Mode & Process

12.4 Consumer Robotics Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Consumer Robotics Sales Channels

12.4.2 Consumer Robotics Distributors

12.5 Consumer Robotics Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Consumer Robotics Industry Trends

13.2 Consumer Robotics Market Drivers

13.3 Consumer Robotics Market Challenges

13.4 Consumer Robotics Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Consumer Robotics Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”