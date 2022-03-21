Consumer-grade SSDs Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2014 to 2022 and Forecast 2022 – 2028| SAMSUNG ,SanDisk/WDC ,Intel

Los Angeles, United States: The global Consumer-grade SSDs market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Consumer-grade SSDs market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Consumer-grade SSDs Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Consumer-grade SSDs market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Consumer-grade SSDs market.

Leading players of the global Consumer-grade SSDs market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Consumer-grade SSDs market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Consumer-grade SSDs market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Consumer-grade SSDs market.

Consumer-grade SSDs Market Leading Players

SAMSUNG, SanDisk/WDC, Intel, Toshiba, Micron, SK Hynix, Kingston, Lite-On, Transcend, ADATA

Consumer-grade SSDs Segmentation by Product

Below 120GB, 120-320GB, 320-500GB, 500GB-1TB, 1-2TB, Above 2TB

Consumer-grade SSDs Segmentation by Application

Desktop PC, Laptops, Mobile Phone, Cameras, Gaming Consoles, Tablet, Others

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Consumer-grade SSDs market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Consumer-grade SSDs market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Consumer-grade SSDs market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Consumer-grade SSDs market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Consumer-grade SSDs market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Consumer-grade SSDs market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Consumer-grade SSDs Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Below 120GB

1.2.3 120-320GB

1.2.4 320-500GB

1.2.5 500GB-1TB

1.2.6 1-2TB

1.2.7 Above 2TB

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Desktop PC

1.3.3 Laptops

1.3.4 Mobile Phone

1.3.5 Cameras

1.3.6 Gaming Consoles

1.3.7 Tablet

1.3.8 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Production

2.1 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea 3 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Consumer-grade SSDs by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Consumer-grade SSDs in 2021

4.3 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Consumer-grade SSDs Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 7 North America

7.1 North America Consumer-grade SSDs Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Consumer-grade SSDs Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Consumer-grade SSDs Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Consumer-grade SSDs Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Consumer-grade SSDs Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Consumer-grade SSDs Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Consumer-grade SSDs Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Consumer-grade SSDs Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer-grade SSDs Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer-grade SSDs Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer-grade SSDs Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer-grade SSDs Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 SAMSUNG

12.1.1 SAMSUNG Corporation Information

12.1.2 SAMSUNG Overview

12.1.3 SAMSUNG Consumer-grade SSDs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 SAMSUNG Consumer-grade SSDs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 SAMSUNG Recent Developments

12.2 SanDisk/WDC

12.2.1 SanDisk/WDC Corporation Information

12.2.2 SanDisk/WDC Overview

12.2.3 SanDisk/WDC Consumer-grade SSDs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 SanDisk/WDC Consumer-grade SSDs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 SanDisk/WDC Recent Developments

12.3 Intel

12.3.1 Intel Corporation Information

12.3.2 Intel Overview

12.3.3 Intel Consumer-grade SSDs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Intel Consumer-grade SSDs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Intel Recent Developments

12.4 Toshiba

12.4.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.4.2 Toshiba Overview

12.4.3 Toshiba Consumer-grade SSDs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Toshiba Consumer-grade SSDs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

12.5 Micron

12.5.1 Micron Corporation Information

12.5.2 Micron Overview

12.5.3 Micron Consumer-grade SSDs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Micron Consumer-grade SSDs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Micron Recent Developments

12.6 SK Hynix

12.6.1 SK Hynix Corporation Information

12.6.2 SK Hynix Overview

12.6.3 SK Hynix Consumer-grade SSDs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 SK Hynix Consumer-grade SSDs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 SK Hynix Recent Developments

12.7 Kingston

12.7.1 Kingston Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kingston Overview

12.7.3 Kingston Consumer-grade SSDs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Kingston Consumer-grade SSDs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Kingston Recent Developments

12.8 Lite-On

12.8.1 Lite-On Corporation Information

12.8.2 Lite-On Overview

12.8.3 Lite-On Consumer-grade SSDs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Lite-On Consumer-grade SSDs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Lite-On Recent Developments

12.9 Transcend

12.9.1 Transcend Corporation Information

12.9.2 Transcend Overview

12.9.3 Transcend Consumer-grade SSDs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Transcend Consumer-grade SSDs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Transcend Recent Developments

12.10 ADATA

12.10.1 ADATA Corporation Information

12.10.2 ADATA Overview

12.10.3 ADATA Consumer-grade SSDs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 ADATA Consumer-grade SSDs Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 ADATA Recent Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Consumer-grade SSDs Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Consumer-grade SSDs Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Consumer-grade SSDs Production Mode & Process

13.4 Consumer-grade SSDs Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Consumer-grade SSDs Sales Channels

13.4.2 Consumer-grade SSDs Distributors

13.5 Consumer-grade SSDs Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Consumer-grade SSDs Industry Trends

14.2 Consumer-grade SSDs Market Drivers

14.3 Consumer-grade SSDs Market Challenges

14.4 Consumer-grade SSDs Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Consumer-grade SSDs Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

