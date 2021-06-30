Consumer Grade Robots Market Size 2021 Manufacturers, Suppliers, Export Research Report and Forecast to 2027 | iRobot, Ecovacs, Xiaomi

“
The report titled Global Consumer Grade Robots Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Consumer Grade Robots market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Consumer Grade Robots market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Consumer Grade Robots market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Consumer Grade Robots market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Consumer Grade Robots report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Consumer Grade Robots report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Consumer Grade Robots market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Consumer Grade Robots market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Consumer Grade Robots market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Consumer Grade Robots market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Consumer Grade Robots market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: iRobot, Ecovacs, Xiaomi, Shark, Neato Robotics, Cecotec, Yujin Robot, Matsutek, Proscenic, Samsung, iLife, Dyson, Miele, LG, Vorwerk, Infinuvo(Metapo), Fmart, DJI, Parrot, Google, Amazon, Alibaba, Baidu, Ubtech, Iflytek, CANBOT, Gowild
Market Segmentation by Product: Cleaning Robots
Smart Speakers
Consumer Drones
Service Robots
Market Segmentation by Application: Online Sales
Offline Sales
The Consumer Grade Robots Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Consumer Grade Robots market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Consumer Grade Robots market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Consumer Grade Robots market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Consumer Grade Robots industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Consumer Grade Robots market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Consumer Grade Robots market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Consumer Grade Robots market?
Table of Contents:
1 Consumer Grade Robots Market Overview
1.1 Consumer Grade Robots Product Overview
1.2 Consumer Grade Robots Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Cleaning Robots
1.2.2 Smart Speakers
1.2.3 Consumer Drones
1.2.4 Service Robots
1.3 Global Consumer Grade Robots Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Consumer Grade Robots Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Consumer Grade Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Consumer Grade Robots Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Consumer Grade Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Consumer Grade Robots Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Consumer Grade Robots Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Consumer Grade Robots Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Consumer Grade Robots Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Consumer Grade Robots Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Consumer Grade Robots Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Consumer Grade Robots Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Consumer Grade Robots as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Consumer Grade Robots Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Consumer Grade Robots Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Consumer Grade Robots Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Consumer Grade Robots Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Consumer Grade Robots Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Consumer Grade Robots by Application
4.1 Consumer Grade Robots Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Online Sales
4.1.2 Offline Sales
4.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Consumer Grade Robots Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Consumer Grade Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Consumer Grade Robots Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Consumer Grade Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Consumer Grade Robots by Country
5.1 North America Consumer Grade Robots Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Consumer Grade Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Consumer Grade Robots by Country
6.1 Europe Consumer Grade Robots Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Consumer Grade Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Consumer Grade Robots by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Consumer Grade Robots Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Consumer Grade Robots Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Consumer Grade Robots by Country
8.1 Latin America Consumer Grade Robots Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Consumer Grade Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Consumer Grade Robots by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Grade Robots Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Grade Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Consumer Grade Robots Business
10.1 iRobot
10.1.1 iRobot Corporation Information
10.1.2 iRobot Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 iRobot Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 iRobot Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.1.5 iRobot Recent Development
10.2 Ecovacs
10.2.1 Ecovacs Corporation Information
10.2.2 Ecovacs Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Ecovacs Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 iRobot Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.2.5 Ecovacs Recent Development
10.3 Xiaomi
10.3.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information
10.3.2 Xiaomi Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Xiaomi Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Xiaomi Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.3.5 Xiaomi Recent Development
10.4 Shark
10.4.1 Shark Corporation Information
10.4.2 Shark Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Shark Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Shark Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.4.5 Shark Recent Development
10.5 Neato Robotics
10.5.1 Neato Robotics Corporation Information
10.5.2 Neato Robotics Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Neato Robotics Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Neato Robotics Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.5.5 Neato Robotics Recent Development
10.6 Cecotec
10.6.1 Cecotec Corporation Information
10.6.2 Cecotec Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Cecotec Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Cecotec Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.6.5 Cecotec Recent Development
10.7 Yujin Robot
10.7.1 Yujin Robot Corporation Information
10.7.2 Yujin Robot Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Yujin Robot Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Yujin Robot Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.7.5 Yujin Robot Recent Development
10.8 Matsutek
10.8.1 Matsutek Corporation Information
10.8.2 Matsutek Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Matsutek Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Matsutek Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.8.5 Matsutek Recent Development
10.9 Proscenic
10.9.1 Proscenic Corporation Information
10.9.2 Proscenic Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Proscenic Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Proscenic Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.9.5 Proscenic Recent Development
10.10 Samsung
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Consumer Grade Robots Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Samsung Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Samsung Recent Development
10.11 iLife
10.11.1 iLife Corporation Information
10.11.2 iLife Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 iLife Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 iLife Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.11.5 iLife Recent Development
10.12 Dyson
10.12.1 Dyson Corporation Information
10.12.2 Dyson Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Dyson Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Dyson Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.12.5 Dyson Recent Development
10.13 Miele
10.13.1 Miele Corporation Information
10.13.2 Miele Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Miele Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Miele Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.13.5 Miele Recent Development
10.14 LG
10.14.1 LG Corporation Information
10.14.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 LG Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 LG Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.14.5 LG Recent Development
10.15 Vorwerk
10.15.1 Vorwerk Corporation Information
10.15.2 Vorwerk Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Vorwerk Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Vorwerk Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.15.5 Vorwerk Recent Development
10.16 Infinuvo(Metapo)
10.16.1 Infinuvo(Metapo) Corporation Information
10.16.2 Infinuvo(Metapo) Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Infinuvo(Metapo) Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Infinuvo(Metapo) Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.16.5 Infinuvo(Metapo) Recent Development
10.17 Fmart
10.17.1 Fmart Corporation Information
10.17.2 Fmart Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Fmart Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Fmart Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.17.5 Fmart Recent Development
10.18 DJI
10.18.1 DJI Corporation Information
10.18.2 DJI Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 DJI Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 DJI Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.18.5 DJI Recent Development
10.19 Parrot
10.19.1 Parrot Corporation Information
10.19.2 Parrot Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Parrot Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Parrot Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.19.5 Parrot Recent Development
10.20 Google
10.20.1 Google Corporation Information
10.20.2 Google Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Google Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Google Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.20.5 Google Recent Development
10.21 Amazon
10.21.1 Amazon Corporation Information
10.21.2 Amazon Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Amazon Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Amazon Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.21.5 Amazon Recent Development
10.22 Alibaba
10.22.1 Alibaba Corporation Information
10.22.2 Alibaba Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Alibaba Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Alibaba Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.22.5 Alibaba Recent Development
10.23 Baidu
10.23.1 Baidu Corporation Information
10.23.2 Baidu Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Baidu Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Baidu Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.23.5 Baidu Recent Development
10.24 Ubtech
10.24.1 Ubtech Corporation Information
10.24.2 Ubtech Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Ubtech Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Ubtech Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.24.5 Ubtech Recent Development
10.25 Iflytek
10.25.1 Iflytek Corporation Information
10.25.2 Iflytek Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Iflytek Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Iflytek Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.25.5 Iflytek Recent Development
10.26 CANBOT
10.26.1 CANBOT Corporation Information
10.26.2 CANBOT Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 CANBOT Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 CANBOT Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.26.5 CANBOT Recent Development
10.27 Gowild
10.27.1 Gowild Corporation Information
10.27.2 Gowild Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Gowild Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Gowild Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered
10.27.5 Gowild Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Consumer Grade Robots Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Consumer Grade Robots Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Consumer Grade Robots Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Consumer Grade Robots Distributors
12.3 Consumer Grade Robots Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
