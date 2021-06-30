Consumer Grade Robots Market Size 2021 Manufacturers, Suppliers, Export Research Report and Forecast to 2027 | iRobot, Ecovacs, Xiaomi

“

The report titled Global Consumer Grade Robots Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Consumer Grade Robots market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Consumer Grade Robots market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Consumer Grade Robots market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Consumer Grade Robots market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Consumer Grade Robots report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Consumer Grade Robots report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Consumer Grade Robots market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Consumer Grade Robots market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Consumer Grade Robots market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Consumer Grade Robots market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Consumer Grade Robots market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: iRobot, Ecovacs, Xiaomi, Shark, Neato Robotics, Cecotec, Yujin Robot, Matsutek, Proscenic, Samsung, iLife, Dyson, Miele, LG, Vorwerk, Infinuvo(Metapo), Fmart, DJI, Parrot, Google, Amazon, Alibaba, Baidu, Ubtech, Iflytek, CANBOT, Gowild

Market Segmentation by Product: Cleaning Robots

Smart Speakers

Consumer Drones

Service Robots



Market Segmentation by Application: Online Sales

Offline Sales



The Consumer Grade Robots Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Consumer Grade Robots market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Consumer Grade Robots market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Consumer Grade Robots market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Consumer Grade Robots industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Consumer Grade Robots market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Consumer Grade Robots market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Consumer Grade Robots market?

Table of Contents:

1 Consumer Grade Robots Market Overview

1.1 Consumer Grade Robots Product Overview

1.2 Consumer Grade Robots Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cleaning Robots

1.2.2 Smart Speakers

1.2.3 Consumer Drones

1.2.4 Service Robots

1.3 Global Consumer Grade Robots Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Consumer Grade Robots Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Consumer Grade Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Consumer Grade Robots Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Consumer Grade Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Consumer Grade Robots Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Consumer Grade Robots Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Consumer Grade Robots Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Consumer Grade Robots Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Consumer Grade Robots Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Consumer Grade Robots Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Consumer Grade Robots Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Consumer Grade Robots as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Consumer Grade Robots Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Consumer Grade Robots Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Consumer Grade Robots Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Consumer Grade Robots Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Consumer Grade Robots Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Consumer Grade Robots by Application

4.1 Consumer Grade Robots Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Online Sales

4.1.2 Offline Sales

4.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Consumer Grade Robots Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Consumer Grade Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Consumer Grade Robots Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Consumer Grade Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Consumer Grade Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Consumer Grade Robots by Country

5.1 North America Consumer Grade Robots Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Consumer Grade Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Consumer Grade Robots by Country

6.1 Europe Consumer Grade Robots Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Consumer Grade Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Consumer Grade Robots by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Consumer Grade Robots Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Consumer Grade Robots Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Consumer Grade Robots by Country

8.1 Latin America Consumer Grade Robots Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Consumer Grade Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Consumer Grade Robots by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Grade Robots Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Grade Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Grade Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Consumer Grade Robots Business

10.1 iRobot

10.1.1 iRobot Corporation Information

10.1.2 iRobot Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 iRobot Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 iRobot Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.1.5 iRobot Recent Development

10.2 Ecovacs

10.2.1 Ecovacs Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ecovacs Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Ecovacs Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 iRobot Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.2.5 Ecovacs Recent Development

10.3 Xiaomi

10.3.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information

10.3.2 Xiaomi Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Xiaomi Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Xiaomi Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.3.5 Xiaomi Recent Development

10.4 Shark

10.4.1 Shark Corporation Information

10.4.2 Shark Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Shark Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Shark Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.4.5 Shark Recent Development

10.5 Neato Robotics

10.5.1 Neato Robotics Corporation Information

10.5.2 Neato Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Neato Robotics Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Neato Robotics Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.5.5 Neato Robotics Recent Development

10.6 Cecotec

10.6.1 Cecotec Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cecotec Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Cecotec Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Cecotec Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.6.5 Cecotec Recent Development

10.7 Yujin Robot

10.7.1 Yujin Robot Corporation Information

10.7.2 Yujin Robot Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Yujin Robot Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Yujin Robot Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.7.5 Yujin Robot Recent Development

10.8 Matsutek

10.8.1 Matsutek Corporation Information

10.8.2 Matsutek Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Matsutek Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Matsutek Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.8.5 Matsutek Recent Development

10.9 Proscenic

10.9.1 Proscenic Corporation Information

10.9.2 Proscenic Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Proscenic Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Proscenic Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.9.5 Proscenic Recent Development

10.10 Samsung

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Consumer Grade Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Samsung Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.11 iLife

10.11.1 iLife Corporation Information

10.11.2 iLife Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 iLife Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 iLife Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.11.5 iLife Recent Development

10.12 Dyson

10.12.1 Dyson Corporation Information

10.12.2 Dyson Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Dyson Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Dyson Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.12.5 Dyson Recent Development

10.13 Miele

10.13.1 Miele Corporation Information

10.13.2 Miele Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Miele Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Miele Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.13.5 Miele Recent Development

10.14 LG

10.14.1 LG Corporation Information

10.14.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 LG Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 LG Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.14.5 LG Recent Development

10.15 Vorwerk

10.15.1 Vorwerk Corporation Information

10.15.2 Vorwerk Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Vorwerk Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Vorwerk Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.15.5 Vorwerk Recent Development

10.16 Infinuvo(Metapo)

10.16.1 Infinuvo(Metapo) Corporation Information

10.16.2 Infinuvo(Metapo) Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Infinuvo(Metapo) Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Infinuvo(Metapo) Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.16.5 Infinuvo(Metapo) Recent Development

10.17 Fmart

10.17.1 Fmart Corporation Information

10.17.2 Fmart Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Fmart Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Fmart Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.17.5 Fmart Recent Development

10.18 DJI

10.18.1 DJI Corporation Information

10.18.2 DJI Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 DJI Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 DJI Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.18.5 DJI Recent Development

10.19 Parrot

10.19.1 Parrot Corporation Information

10.19.2 Parrot Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Parrot Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Parrot Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.19.5 Parrot Recent Development

10.20 Google

10.20.1 Google Corporation Information

10.20.2 Google Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Google Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Google Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.20.5 Google Recent Development

10.21 Amazon

10.21.1 Amazon Corporation Information

10.21.2 Amazon Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Amazon Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Amazon Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.21.5 Amazon Recent Development

10.22 Alibaba

10.22.1 Alibaba Corporation Information

10.22.2 Alibaba Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Alibaba Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Alibaba Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.22.5 Alibaba Recent Development

10.23 Baidu

10.23.1 Baidu Corporation Information

10.23.2 Baidu Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Baidu Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Baidu Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.23.5 Baidu Recent Development

10.24 Ubtech

10.24.1 Ubtech Corporation Information

10.24.2 Ubtech Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Ubtech Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Ubtech Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.24.5 Ubtech Recent Development

10.25 Iflytek

10.25.1 Iflytek Corporation Information

10.25.2 Iflytek Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Iflytek Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Iflytek Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.25.5 Iflytek Recent Development

10.26 CANBOT

10.26.1 CANBOT Corporation Information

10.26.2 CANBOT Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 CANBOT Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 CANBOT Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.26.5 CANBOT Recent Development

10.27 Gowild

10.27.1 Gowild Corporation Information

10.27.2 Gowild Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Gowild Consumer Grade Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Gowild Consumer Grade Robots Products Offered

10.27.5 Gowild Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Consumer Grade Robots Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Consumer Grade Robots Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Consumer Grade Robots Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Consumer Grade Robots Distributors

12.3 Consumer Grade Robots Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”