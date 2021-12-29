Consumer Audio Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021–2027 | Apple, HARMAN International Industries, Bose Corporation

“

The report titled Global Consumer Audio Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Consumer Audio market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Consumer Audio market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Consumer Audio market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Consumer Audio market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Consumer Audio report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Consumer Audio report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Consumer Audio market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Consumer Audio market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Consumer Audio market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Consumer Audio market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Consumer Audio market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Apple, HARMAN International Industries, Bose Corporation, Sonos, Sony Corporation, DEI Holdings, Sennheiser Electronic, VIZIO, VOXX International Corporation, Plantronics, Ossic Corporation, Phazon, Trüsound Audio, Jam, Earin, Human, Bragi, Jaybird, Devialet, Dali A/S

Market Segmentation by Product:

Headphones

Headsets

Speaker Systems

Soundbars

Microphones

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online

Offline



The Consumer Audio Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Consumer Audio market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Consumer Audio market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Consumer Audio market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Consumer Audio industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Consumer Audio market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Consumer Audio market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Consumer Audio market?

Table of Contents:

1 Consumer Audio Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Consumer Audio

1.2 Consumer Audio Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Consumer Audio Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Headphones

1.2.3 Headsets

1.2.4 Speaker Systems

1.2.5 Soundbars

1.2.6 Microphones

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Consumer Audio Segment by Channel

1.3.1 Global Consumer Audio Sales Comparison by Channel: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Global Consumer Audio Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Consumer Audio Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Consumer Audio Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Consumer Audio Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Consumer Audio Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Consumer Audio Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Consumer Audio Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Consumer Audio Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Consumer Audio Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Consumer Audio Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Consumer Audio Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Consumer Audio Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Consumer Audio Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Consumer Audio Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Consumer Audio Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Consumer Audio Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Consumer Audio Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Consumer Audio Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Consumer Audio Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Consumer Audio Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Consumer Audio Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Consumer Audio Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Consumer Audio Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Consumer Audio Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Consumer Audio Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Consumer Audio Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Consumer Audio Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Consumer Audio Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Consumer Audio Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer Audio Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer Audio Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Consumer Audio Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Consumer Audio Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Consumer Audio Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Consumer Audio Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Consumer Audio Historic Market Analysis by Channel

5.1 Global Consumer Audio Sales Market Share by Channel (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Consumer Audio Revenue Market Share by Channel (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Consumer Audio Price by Channel (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Apple

6.1.1 Apple Corporation Information

6.1.2 Apple Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Apple Consumer Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Apple Consumer Audio Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Apple Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 HARMAN International Industries

6.2.1 HARMAN International Industries Corporation Information

6.2.2 HARMAN International Industries Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 HARMAN International Industries Consumer Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 HARMAN International Industries Consumer Audio Product Portfolio

6.2.5 HARMAN International Industries Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Bose Corporation

6.3.1 Bose Corporation Corporation Information

6.3.2 Bose Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Bose Corporation Consumer Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Bose Corporation Consumer Audio Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Bose Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Sonos

6.4.1 Sonos Corporation Information

6.4.2 Sonos Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Sonos Consumer Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Sonos Consumer Audio Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Sonos Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Sony Corporation

6.5.1 Sony Corporation Corporation Information

6.5.2 Sony Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Sony Corporation Consumer Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Sony Corporation Consumer Audio Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Sony Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 DEI Holdings

6.6.1 DEI Holdings Corporation Information

6.6.2 DEI Holdings Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 DEI Holdings Consumer Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 DEI Holdings Consumer Audio Product Portfolio

6.6.5 DEI Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Sennheiser Electronic

6.6.1 Sennheiser Electronic Corporation Information

6.6.2 Sennheiser Electronic Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Sennheiser Electronic Consumer Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Sennheiser Electronic Consumer Audio Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Sennheiser Electronic Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 VIZIO

6.8.1 VIZIO Corporation Information

6.8.2 VIZIO Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 VIZIO Consumer Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 VIZIO Consumer Audio Product Portfolio

6.8.5 VIZIO Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 VOXX International Corporation

6.9.1 VOXX International Corporation Corporation Information

6.9.2 VOXX International Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 VOXX International Corporation Consumer Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 VOXX International Corporation Consumer Audio Product Portfolio

6.9.5 VOXX International Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Plantronics

6.10.1 Plantronics Corporation Information

6.10.2 Plantronics Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Plantronics Consumer Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Plantronics Consumer Audio Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Plantronics Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Ossic Corporation

6.11.1 Ossic Corporation Corporation Information

6.11.2 Ossic Corporation Consumer Audio Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Ossic Corporation Consumer Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Ossic Corporation Consumer Audio Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Ossic Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Phazon

6.12.1 Phazon Corporation Information

6.12.2 Phazon Consumer Audio Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Phazon Consumer Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Phazon Consumer Audio Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Phazon Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Trüsound Audio

6.13.1 Trüsound Audio Corporation Information

6.13.2 Trüsound Audio Consumer Audio Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Trüsound Audio Consumer Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Trüsound Audio Consumer Audio Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Trüsound Audio Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Jam

6.14.1 Jam Corporation Information

6.14.2 Jam Consumer Audio Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Jam Consumer Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Jam Consumer Audio Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Jam Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Earin

6.15.1 Earin Corporation Information

6.15.2 Earin Consumer Audio Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Earin Consumer Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Earin Consumer Audio Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Earin Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Human

6.16.1 Human Corporation Information

6.16.2 Human Consumer Audio Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Human Consumer Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Human Consumer Audio Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Human Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Bragi

6.17.1 Bragi Corporation Information

6.17.2 Bragi Consumer Audio Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Bragi Consumer Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Bragi Consumer Audio Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Bragi Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Jaybird

6.18.1 Jaybird Corporation Information

6.18.2 Jaybird Consumer Audio Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Jaybird Consumer Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Jaybird Consumer Audio Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Jaybird Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Devialet

6.19.1 Devialet Corporation Information

6.19.2 Devialet Consumer Audio Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Devialet Consumer Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Devialet Consumer Audio Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Devialet Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Dali A/S

6.20.1 Dali A/S Corporation Information

6.20.2 Dali A/S Consumer Audio Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Dali A/S Consumer Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Dali A/S Consumer Audio Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Dali A/S Recent Developments/Updates

7 Consumer Audio Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Consumer Audio Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Consumer Audio

7.4 Consumer Audio Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Consumer Audio Distributors List

8.3 Consumer Audio Customers

9 Consumer Audio Market Dynamics

9.1 Consumer Audio Industry Trends

9.2 Consumer Audio Growth Drivers

9.3 Consumer Audio Market Challenges

9.4 Consumer Audio Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Consumer Audio Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Consumer Audio by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Consumer Audio by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Consumer Audio Market Estimates and Projections by Channel

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Consumer Audio by Channel (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Consumer Audio by Channel (2022-2027)

10.3 Consumer Audio Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Consumer Audio by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Consumer Audio by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”