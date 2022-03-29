Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Demand, Volume, Growth ratio, Industry Challenges and Future Forecasts to 2028 | Jabra (GN Group), Plantronics, Apple

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Consumer and Enterprise Hearables report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Jabra (GN Group)

Plantronics

Apple

Samsung

Xiaomi

LG

Huawei

Poly

Sony

Sennheiser

Logitech

Avaya

Mpow

Turtle Beach

Hyperx (Kingston)

Somic

Corsair

SteelSeries



Market Segmentation by Product:

On-ear Type

In-ear Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Office

Entertainment



The Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Product Introduction

1.2 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Consumer and Enterprise Hearables in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Industry Trends

1.5.2 Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Drivers

1.5.3 Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Challenges

1.5.4 Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 On-ear Type

2.1.2 In-ear Type

2.2 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Office

3.1.2 Entertainment

3.2 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Consumer and Enterprise Hearables in 2021

4.2.3 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Jabra (GN Group)

7.1.1 Jabra (GN Group) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Jabra (GN Group) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Jabra (GN Group) Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Jabra (GN Group) Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Products Offered

7.1.5 Jabra (GN Group) Recent Development

7.2 Plantronics

7.2.1 Plantronics Corporation Information

7.2.2 Plantronics Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Plantronics Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Plantronics Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Products Offered

7.2.5 Plantronics Recent Development

7.3 Apple

7.3.1 Apple Corporation Information

7.3.2 Apple Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Apple Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Apple Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Products Offered

7.3.5 Apple Recent Development

7.4 Samsung

7.4.1 Samsung Corporation Information

7.4.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Samsung Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Samsung Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Products Offered

7.4.5 Samsung Recent Development

7.5 Xiaomi

7.5.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information

7.5.2 Xiaomi Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Xiaomi Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Xiaomi Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Products Offered

7.5.5 Xiaomi Recent Development

7.6 LG

7.6.1 LG Corporation Information

7.6.2 LG Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 LG Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 LG Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Products Offered

7.6.5 LG Recent Development

7.7 Huawei

7.7.1 Huawei Corporation Information

7.7.2 Huawei Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Huawei Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Huawei Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Products Offered

7.7.5 Huawei Recent Development

7.8 Poly

7.8.1 Poly Corporation Information

7.8.2 Poly Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Poly Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Poly Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Products Offered

7.8.5 Poly Recent Development

7.9 Sony

7.9.1 Sony Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sony Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sony Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sony Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Products Offered

7.9.5 Sony Recent Development

7.10 Sennheiser

7.10.1 Sennheiser Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sennheiser Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Sennheiser Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Sennheiser Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Products Offered

7.10.5 Sennheiser Recent Development

7.11 Logitech

7.11.1 Logitech Corporation Information

7.11.2 Logitech Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Logitech Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Logitech Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Products Offered

7.11.5 Logitech Recent Development

7.12 Avaya

7.12.1 Avaya Corporation Information

7.12.2 Avaya Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Avaya Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Avaya Products Offered

7.12.5 Avaya Recent Development

7.13 Mpow

7.13.1 Mpow Corporation Information

7.13.2 Mpow Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Mpow Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Mpow Products Offered

7.13.5 Mpow Recent Development

7.14 Turtle Beach

7.14.1 Turtle Beach Corporation Information

7.14.2 Turtle Beach Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Turtle Beach Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Turtle Beach Products Offered

7.14.5 Turtle Beach Recent Development

7.15 Hyperx (Kingston)

7.15.1 Hyperx (Kingston) Corporation Information

7.15.2 Hyperx (Kingston) Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Hyperx (Kingston) Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Hyperx (Kingston) Products Offered

7.15.5 Hyperx (Kingston) Recent Development

7.16 Somic

7.16.1 Somic Corporation Information

7.16.2 Somic Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Somic Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Somic Products Offered

7.16.5 Somic Recent Development

7.17 Corsair

7.17.1 Corsair Corporation Information

7.17.2 Corsair Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Corsair Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Corsair Products Offered

7.17.5 Corsair Recent Development

7.18 SteelSeries

7.18.1 SteelSeries Corporation Information

7.18.2 SteelSeries Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 SteelSeries Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 SteelSeries Products Offered

7.18.5 SteelSeries Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Distributors

8.3 Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Production Mode & Process

8.4 Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Sales Channels

8.4.2 Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Distributors

8.5 Consumer and Enterprise Hearables Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

