Construction Nails Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027 | Grip-Rite, Tree Island Steel, Mid Continent Steel & Wire

The report titled Global Construction Nails Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Construction Nails market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Construction Nails market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Construction Nails market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Construction Nails market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Construction Nails report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Construction Nails report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Construction Nails market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Construction Nails market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Construction Nails market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Construction Nails market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Construction Nails market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Grip-Rite, Tree Island Steel, Mid Continent Steel & Wire, Oriental Cherry Hardware Group, Aracon, Simpson Strong-Tie, Yonggang Group, Maze Nails, Herco, Kongo Special Nail, Würth, TITIBI, Laiwu Delong Wiring, JE-IL Wire Production, Duchesne, Xin Yuan Nails Co.,Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Carbon Steel Nails

Stainless Steel Nails



Market Segmentation by Application: Wood Construction

Concrete Construction



The Construction Nails Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Construction Nails market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Construction Nails market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Construction Nails Market Overview

1.1 Construction Nails Product Overview

1.2 Construction Nails Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Carbon Steel Nails

1.2.2 Stainless Steel Nails

1.3 Global Construction Nails Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Construction Nails Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Construction Nails Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Construction Nails Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Construction Nails Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Construction Nails Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Construction Nails Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Construction Nails Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Construction Nails Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Construction Nails Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Construction Nails Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Construction Nails Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Construction Nails Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Construction Nails Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Construction Nails Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Construction Nails Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Construction Nails Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Construction Nails Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Construction Nails Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Construction Nails Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Construction Nails Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Construction Nails Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Construction Nails Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Construction Nails as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Construction Nails Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Construction Nails Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Construction Nails by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Construction Nails Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Construction Nails Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Construction Nails Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Construction Nails Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Construction Nails Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Construction Nails Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Construction Nails Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Construction Nails Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Construction Nails Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Construction Nails by Application

4.1 Construction Nails Segment by Application

4.1.1 Wood Construction

4.1.2 Concrete Construction

4.2 Global Construction Nails Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Construction Nails Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Construction Nails Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Construction Nails Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Construction Nails by Application

4.5.2 Europe Construction Nails by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Construction Nails by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Construction Nails by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Construction Nails by Application

5 North America Construction Nails Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Construction Nails Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Construction Nails Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Construction Nails Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Construction Nails Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Construction Nails Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Construction Nails Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Construction Nails Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Construction Nails Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Construction Nails Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Construction Nails Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Construction Nails Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Construction Nails Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Construction Nails Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Construction Nails Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Construction Nails Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Construction Nails Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Construction Nails Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Construction Nails Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Construction Nails Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Construction Nails Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Nails Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Nails Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Nails Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Nails Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Construction Nails Business

10.1 Grip-Rite

10.1.1 Grip-Rite Corporation Information

10.1.2 Grip-Rite Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Grip-Rite Construction Nails Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Grip-Rite Construction Nails Products Offered

10.1.5 Grip-Rite Recent Developments

10.2 Tree Island Steel

10.2.1 Tree Island Steel Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tree Island Steel Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Tree Island Steel Construction Nails Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Grip-Rite Construction Nails Products Offered

10.2.5 Tree Island Steel Recent Developments

10.3 Mid Continent Steel & Wire

10.3.1 Mid Continent Steel & Wire Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mid Continent Steel & Wire Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Mid Continent Steel & Wire Construction Nails Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Mid Continent Steel & Wire Construction Nails Products Offered

10.3.5 Mid Continent Steel & Wire Recent Developments

10.4 Oriental Cherry Hardware Group

10.4.1 Oriental Cherry Hardware Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Oriental Cherry Hardware Group Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Oriental Cherry Hardware Group Construction Nails Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Oriental Cherry Hardware Group Construction Nails Products Offered

10.4.5 Oriental Cherry Hardware Group Recent Developments

10.5 Aracon

10.5.1 Aracon Corporation Information

10.5.2 Aracon Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Aracon Construction Nails Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Aracon Construction Nails Products Offered

10.5.5 Aracon Recent Developments

10.6 Simpson Strong-Tie

10.6.1 Simpson Strong-Tie Corporation Information

10.6.2 Simpson Strong-Tie Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Simpson Strong-Tie Construction Nails Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Simpson Strong-Tie Construction Nails Products Offered

10.6.5 Simpson Strong-Tie Recent Developments

10.7 Yonggang Group

10.7.1 Yonggang Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Yonggang Group Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Yonggang Group Construction Nails Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Yonggang Group Construction Nails Products Offered

10.7.5 Yonggang Group Recent Developments

10.8 Maze Nails

10.8.1 Maze Nails Corporation Information

10.8.2 Maze Nails Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Maze Nails Construction Nails Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Maze Nails Construction Nails Products Offered

10.8.5 Maze Nails Recent Developments

10.9 Herco

10.9.1 Herco Corporation Information

10.9.2 Herco Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Herco Construction Nails Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Herco Construction Nails Products Offered

10.9.5 Herco Recent Developments

10.10 Kongo Special Nail

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Construction Nails Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kongo Special Nail Construction Nails Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kongo Special Nail Recent Developments

10.11 Würth

10.11.1 Würth Corporation Information

10.11.2 Würth Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Würth Construction Nails Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Würth Construction Nails Products Offered

10.11.5 Würth Recent Developments

10.12 TITIBI

10.12.1 TITIBI Corporation Information

10.12.2 TITIBI Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 TITIBI Construction Nails Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 TITIBI Construction Nails Products Offered

10.12.5 TITIBI Recent Developments

10.13 Laiwu Delong Wiring

10.13.1 Laiwu Delong Wiring Corporation Information

10.13.2 Laiwu Delong Wiring Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Laiwu Delong Wiring Construction Nails Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Laiwu Delong Wiring Construction Nails Products Offered

10.13.5 Laiwu Delong Wiring Recent Developments

10.14 JE-IL Wire Production

10.14.1 JE-IL Wire Production Corporation Information

10.14.2 JE-IL Wire Production Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 JE-IL Wire Production Construction Nails Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 JE-IL Wire Production Construction Nails Products Offered

10.14.5 JE-IL Wire Production Recent Developments

10.15 Duchesne

10.15.1 Duchesne Corporation Information

10.15.2 Duchesne Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Duchesne Construction Nails Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Duchesne Construction Nails Products Offered

10.15.5 Duchesne Recent Developments

10.16 Xin Yuan Nails Co.,Ltd.

10.16.1 Xin Yuan Nails Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

10.16.2 Xin Yuan Nails Co.,Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Xin Yuan Nails Co.,Ltd. Construction Nails Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Xin Yuan Nails Co.,Ltd. Construction Nails Products Offered

10.16.5 Xin Yuan Nails Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments

11 Construction Nails Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Construction Nails Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Construction Nails Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Construction Nails Industry Trends

11.4.2 Construction Nails Market Drivers

11.4.3 Construction Nails Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”