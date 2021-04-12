Construction Management Software Market Growth Factor, Future Scope and Growth Factors 2021 – 2027| Autodesk, Procore, Oracle

Los Angeles, United States,April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and China Construction Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026 . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Construction Management Software market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Construction Management Software market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Construction Management Software market.

The research report on the global Construction Management Software market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Construction Management Software market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Construction Management Software research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Construction Management Software market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Construction Management Software market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Construction Management Software market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Construction Management Software Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Construction Management Software market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Construction Management Software market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Construction Management Software Market Leading Players

Autodesk, Procore, Oracle, Trimble, Sage, Bentley Systems, Fieldwire, Jonas, Buildertrend, eSUB, CoConstruc, PENTA, CMiC, RedTeam, Bluebeam, Jinshi Software, Glodon, Yonyou

Construction Management Software Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Construction Management Software market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Construction Management Software market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Construction Management Software Segmentation by Product

Cloud-based Construction Management Software, On-premises Construction Management Software Construction Management Software

Construction Management Software Segmentation by Application

, Contractors, Owners, Managers, Engineers and Architects, Builders

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Construction Management Software market?

How will the global Construction Management Software market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Construction Management Software market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Construction Management Software market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Construction Management Software market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Construction Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Cloud-based Construction Management Software

1.2.3 On-premises Construction Management Software

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Construction Management Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Contractors

1.3.3 Owners

1.3.4 Managers

1.3.5 Engineers and Architects

1.3.6 Builders 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Construction Management Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Construction Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Construction Management Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Construction Management Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Construction Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Construction Management Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Construction Management Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Construction Management Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Construction Management Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Construction Management Software Revenue

3.4 Global Construction Management Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Construction Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Construction Management Software Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Construction Management Software Area Served

3.6 Key Players Construction Management Software Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Construction Management Software Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Construction Management Software Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Construction Management Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Construction Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Construction Management Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Construction Management Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Construction Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Construction Management Software Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Construction Management Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Autodesk

11.1.1 Autodesk Company Details

11.1.2 Autodesk Business Overview

11.1.3 Autodesk Construction Management Software Introduction

11.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development

11.2 Procore

11.2.1 Procore Company Details

11.2.2 Procore Business Overview

11.2.3 Procore Construction Management Software Introduction

11.2.4 Procore Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Procore Recent Development

11.3 Oracle

11.3.1 Oracle Company Details

11.3.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.3.3 Oracle Construction Management Software Introduction

11.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Oracle Recent Development

11.4 Trimble

11.4.1 Trimble Company Details

11.4.2 Trimble Business Overview

11.4.3 Trimble Construction Management Software Introduction

11.4.4 Trimble Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Trimble Recent Development

11.5 Sage

11.5.1 Sage Company Details

11.5.2 Sage Business Overview

11.5.3 Sage Construction Management Software Introduction

11.5.4 Sage Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Sage Recent Development

11.6 Bentley Systems

11.6.1 Bentley Systems Company Details

11.6.2 Bentley Systems Business Overview

11.6.3 Bentley Systems Construction Management Software Introduction

11.6.4 Bentley Systems Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Bentley Systems Recent Development

11.7 Fieldwire

11.7.1 Fieldwire Company Details

11.7.2 Fieldwire Business Overview

11.7.3 Fieldwire Construction Management Software Introduction

11.7.4 Fieldwire Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Fieldwire Recent Development

11.8 Jonas

11.8.1 Jonas Company Details

11.8.2 Jonas Business Overview

11.8.3 Jonas Construction Management Software Introduction

11.8.4 Jonas Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Jonas Recent Development

11.9 Buildertrend

11.9.1 Buildertrend Company Details

11.9.2 Buildertrend Business Overview

11.9.3 Buildertrend Construction Management Software Introduction

11.9.4 Buildertrend Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Buildertrend Recent Development

11.10 eSUB

11.10.1 eSUB Company Details

11.10.2 eSUB Business Overview

11.10.3 eSUB Construction Management Software Introduction

11.10.4 eSUB Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 eSUB Recent Development

11.11 CoConstruc

10.11.1 CoConstruc Company Details

10.11.2 CoConstruc Business Overview

10.11.3 CoConstruc Construction Management Software Introduction

10.11.4 CoConstruc Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 CoConstruc Recent Development

11.12 PENTA

10.12.1 PENTA Company Details

10.12.2 PENTA Business Overview

10.12.3 PENTA Construction Management Software Introduction

10.12.4 PENTA Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 PENTA Recent Development

11.13 CMiC

10.13.1 CMiC Company Details

10.13.2 CMiC Business Overview

10.13.3 CMiC Construction Management Software Introduction

10.13.4 CMiC Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 CMiC Recent Development

11.14 RedTeam

10.14.1 RedTeam Company Details

10.14.2 RedTeam Business Overview

10.14.3 RedTeam Construction Management Software Introduction

10.14.4 RedTeam Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 RedTeam Recent Development

11.15 Bluebeam

10.15.1 Bluebeam Company Details

10.15.2 Bluebeam Business Overview

10.15.3 Bluebeam Construction Management Software Introduction

10.15.4 Bluebeam Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Bluebeam Recent Development

11.16 Jinshi Software

10.16.1 Jinshi Software Company Details

10.16.2 Jinshi Software Business Overview

10.16.3 Jinshi Software Construction Management Software Introduction

10.16.4 Jinshi Software Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Jinshi Software Recent Development

11.17 Glodon

10.17.1 Glodon Company Details

10.17.2 Glodon Business Overview

10.17.3 Glodon Construction Management Software Introduction

10.17.4 Glodon Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Glodon Recent Development

11.18 Yonyou

10.18.1 Yonyou Company Details

10.18.2 Yonyou Business Overview

10.18.3 Yonyou Construction Management Software Introduction

10.18.4 Yonyou Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Yonyou Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

