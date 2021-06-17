Construction Management Software Market 20212027: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis & Future Prospects |Procore, Oracle, Trimble

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, Market Analysis and Insights: Global Construction Management Software Market
The research report studies the Construction Management Software market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.
This report offers an insightful take on the drivers, trends, and restraints present in the market. Construction Management Software data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which leads to the success of the organization.
Some Of The major companies operating in the market are : Autodesk, Procore, Oracle, Trimble, Sage, Bentley Systems, Fieldwire, Jonas, Buildertrend, eSUB, CoConstruc, PENTA, CMiC, RedTeam, Bluebeam, Jinshi Software, Glodon, Yonyou
The global Construction Management Software market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.
Global Construction Management Software Scope and Segment
The Construction Management Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Construction Management Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue, and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
By Product Segment Type: Cloud-based Construction Management Software, On-premises Construction Management Software Construction Management Software
By Product Application: , Contractors, Owners, Managers, Engineers and Architects, Builders
Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In The Construction Management Software Market Report:
- North America ( United States)
- Europe ( Germany, France, UK)
- Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India)
- Latin America ( Brazil)
- The Middle East & Africa
Key Question Answered In The Report:
- What are the key factors driving Construction Management Software Market expansion?
- What will be the value of Construction Management Software Market during 2020- 2026?
- Which region will make notable contributions towards global Construction Management Software Market revenue?
- What are the key players leveraging Construction Management Software Market growth?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automated Growing System market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Construction Management Software market
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Construction Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Cloud-based Construction Management Software
1.2.3 On-premises Construction Management Software 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Construction Management Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Contractors
1.3.3 Owners
1.3.4 Managers
1.3.5 Engineers and Architects
1.3.6 Builders 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Construction Management Software Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Global Construction Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Construction Management Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Construction Management Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Construction Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Construction Management Software Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Construction Management Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Construction Management Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Construction Management Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Construction Management Software Revenue 3.4 Global Construction Management Software Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Construction Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Construction Management Software Revenue in 2019 3.5 Key Players Construction Management Software Area Served 3.6 Key Players Construction Management Software Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Construction Management Software Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Construction Management Software Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Construction Management Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Construction Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Construction Management Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Construction Management Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Construction Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Construction Management Software Market Size (2015-2026) 6.2 North America Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.3 North America Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6.4 North America Construction Management Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size (2015-2026) 7.2 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.3 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size (2015-2026) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size (2015-2026) 9.2 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.3 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9.4 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size (2015-2026) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11Key Players Profiles 11.1 Autodesk
11.1.1 Autodesk Company Details
11.1.2 Autodesk Business Overview
11.1.3 Autodesk Construction Management Software Introduction
11.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development 11.2 Procore
11.2.1 Procore Company Details
11.2.2 Procore Business Overview
11.2.3 Procore Construction Management Software Introduction
11.2.4 Procore Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Procore Recent Development 11.3 Oracle
11.3.1 Oracle Company Details
11.3.2 Oracle Business Overview
11.3.3 Oracle Construction Management Software Introduction
11.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Oracle Recent Development 11.4 Trimble
11.4.1 Trimble Company Details
11.4.2 Trimble Business Overview
11.4.3 Trimble Construction Management Software Introduction
11.4.4 Trimble Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Trimble Recent Development 11.5 Sage
11.5.1 Sage Company Details
11.5.2 Sage Business Overview
11.5.3 Sage Construction Management Software Introduction
11.5.4 Sage Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Sage Recent Development 11.6 Bentley Systems
11.6.1 Bentley Systems Company Details
11.6.2 Bentley Systems Business Overview
11.6.3 Bentley Systems Construction Management Software Introduction
11.6.4 Bentley Systems Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Bentley Systems Recent Development 11.7 Fieldwire
11.7.1 Fieldwire Company Details
11.7.2 Fieldwire Business Overview
11.7.3 Fieldwire Construction Management Software Introduction
11.7.4 Fieldwire Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Fieldwire Recent Development 11.8 Jonas
11.8.1 Jonas Company Details
11.8.2 Jonas Business Overview
11.8.3 Jonas Construction Management Software Introduction
11.8.4 Jonas Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Jonas Recent Development 11.9 Buildertrend
11.9.1 Buildertrend Company Details
11.9.2 Buildertrend Business Overview
11.9.3 Buildertrend Construction Management Software Introduction
11.9.4 Buildertrend Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Buildertrend Recent Development 11.10 eSUB
11.10.1 eSUB Company Details
11.10.2 eSUB Business Overview
11.10.3 eSUB Construction Management Software Introduction
11.10.4 eSUB Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 eSUB Recent Development 11.11 CoConstruc
10.11.1 CoConstruc Company Details
10.11.2 CoConstruc Business Overview
10.11.3 CoConstruc Construction Management Software Introduction
10.11.4 CoConstruc Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 CoConstruc Recent Development 11.12 PENTA
10.12.1 PENTA Company Details
10.12.2 PENTA Business Overview
10.12.3 PENTA Construction Management Software Introduction
10.12.4 PENTA Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 PENTA Recent Development 11.13 CMiC
10.13.1 CMiC Company Details
10.13.2 CMiC Business Overview
10.13.3 CMiC Construction Management Software Introduction
10.13.4 CMiC Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 CMiC Recent Development 11.14 RedTeam
10.14.1 RedTeam Company Details
10.14.2 RedTeam Business Overview
10.14.3 RedTeam Construction Management Software Introduction
10.14.4 RedTeam Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 RedTeam Recent Development 11.15 Bluebeam
10.15.1 Bluebeam Company Details
10.15.2 Bluebeam Business Overview
10.15.3 Bluebeam Construction Management Software Introduction
10.15.4 Bluebeam Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Bluebeam Recent Development 11.16 Jinshi Software
10.16.1 Jinshi Software Company Details
10.16.2 Jinshi Software Business Overview
10.16.3 Jinshi Software Construction Management Software Introduction
10.16.4 Jinshi Software Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Jinshi Software Recent Development 11.17 Glodon
10.17.1 Glodon Company Details
10.17.2 Glodon Business Overview
10.17.3 Glodon Construction Management Software Introduction
10.17.4 Glodon Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Glodon Recent Development 11.18 Yonyou
10.18.1 Yonyou Company Details
10.18.2 Yonyou Business Overview
10.18.3 Yonyou Construction Management Software Introduction
10.18.4 Yonyou Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Yonyou Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details
