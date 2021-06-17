Construction Management Software Market 20212027: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis & Future Prospects |Procore, Oracle, Trimble

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, Market Analysis and Insights: Global Construction Management Software Market

The research report studies the Construction Management Software market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

This report offers an insightful take on the drivers, trends, and restraints present in the market. Construction Management Software data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which leads to the success of the organization.

Some Of The major companies operating in the market are : Autodesk, Procore, Oracle, Trimble, Sage, Bentley Systems, Fieldwire, Jonas, Buildertrend, eSUB, CoConstruc, PENTA, CMiC, RedTeam, Bluebeam, Jinshi Software, Glodon, Yonyou

The global Construction Management Software market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Global Construction Management Software Scope and Segment

The Construction Management Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Construction Management Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue, and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Product Segment Type: Cloud-based Construction Management Software, On-premises Construction Management Software Construction Management Software

By Product Application: , Contractors, Owners, Managers, Engineers and Architects, Builders

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In The Construction Management Software Market Report:

North America ( United States )

) Europe ( G ermany, France, UK )

) Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India )

) Latin America ( Brazil )

) The Middle East & Africa

Key Question Answered In The Report:

What are the key factors driving Construction Management Software Market expansion?

What will be the value of Construction Management Software Market during 2020- 2026?

Which region will make notable contributions towards global Construction Management Software Market revenue?

What are the key players leveraging Construction Management Software Market growth?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automated Growing System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Construction Management Software market

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Construction Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Cloud-based Construction Management Software

1.2.3 On-premises Construction Management Software 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Construction Management Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Contractors

1.3.3 Owners

1.3.4 Managers

1.3.5 Engineers and Architects

1.3.6 Builders 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Construction Management Software Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Global Construction Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Construction Management Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Construction Management Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Construction Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Construction Management Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Construction Management Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Construction Management Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Construction Management Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Construction Management Software Revenue 3.4 Global Construction Management Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Construction Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Construction Management Software Revenue in 2019 3.5 Key Players Construction Management Software Area Served 3.6 Key Players Construction Management Software Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Construction Management Software Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Construction Management Software Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Construction Management Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Construction Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Construction Management Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Construction Management Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Construction Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Construction Management Software Market Size (2015-2026) 6.2 North America Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.3 North America Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6.4 North America Construction Management Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size (2015-2026) 7.2 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.3 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size (2015-2026) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size (2015-2026) 9.2 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.3 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9.4 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size (2015-2026) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11Key Players Profiles 11.1 Autodesk

11.1.1 Autodesk Company Details

11.1.2 Autodesk Business Overview

11.1.3 Autodesk Construction Management Software Introduction

11.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development 11.2 Procore

11.2.1 Procore Company Details

11.2.2 Procore Business Overview

11.2.3 Procore Construction Management Software Introduction

11.2.4 Procore Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Procore Recent Development 11.3 Oracle

11.3.1 Oracle Company Details

11.3.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.3.3 Oracle Construction Management Software Introduction

11.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Oracle Recent Development 11.4 Trimble

11.4.1 Trimble Company Details

11.4.2 Trimble Business Overview

11.4.3 Trimble Construction Management Software Introduction

11.4.4 Trimble Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Trimble Recent Development 11.5 Sage

11.5.1 Sage Company Details

11.5.2 Sage Business Overview

11.5.3 Sage Construction Management Software Introduction

11.5.4 Sage Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Sage Recent Development 11.6 Bentley Systems

11.6.1 Bentley Systems Company Details

11.6.2 Bentley Systems Business Overview

11.6.3 Bentley Systems Construction Management Software Introduction

11.6.4 Bentley Systems Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Bentley Systems Recent Development 11.7 Fieldwire

11.7.1 Fieldwire Company Details

11.7.2 Fieldwire Business Overview

11.7.3 Fieldwire Construction Management Software Introduction

11.7.4 Fieldwire Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Fieldwire Recent Development 11.8 Jonas

11.8.1 Jonas Company Details

11.8.2 Jonas Business Overview

11.8.3 Jonas Construction Management Software Introduction

11.8.4 Jonas Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Jonas Recent Development 11.9 Buildertrend

11.9.1 Buildertrend Company Details

11.9.2 Buildertrend Business Overview

11.9.3 Buildertrend Construction Management Software Introduction

11.9.4 Buildertrend Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Buildertrend Recent Development 11.10 eSUB

11.10.1 eSUB Company Details

11.10.2 eSUB Business Overview

11.10.3 eSUB Construction Management Software Introduction

11.10.4 eSUB Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 eSUB Recent Development 11.11 CoConstruc

10.11.1 CoConstruc Company Details

10.11.2 CoConstruc Business Overview

10.11.3 CoConstruc Construction Management Software Introduction

10.11.4 CoConstruc Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 CoConstruc Recent Development 11.12 PENTA

10.12.1 PENTA Company Details

10.12.2 PENTA Business Overview

10.12.3 PENTA Construction Management Software Introduction

10.12.4 PENTA Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 PENTA Recent Development 11.13 CMiC

10.13.1 CMiC Company Details

10.13.2 CMiC Business Overview

10.13.3 CMiC Construction Management Software Introduction

10.13.4 CMiC Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 CMiC Recent Development 11.14 RedTeam

10.14.1 RedTeam Company Details

10.14.2 RedTeam Business Overview

10.14.3 RedTeam Construction Management Software Introduction

10.14.4 RedTeam Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 RedTeam Recent Development 11.15 Bluebeam

10.15.1 Bluebeam Company Details

10.15.2 Bluebeam Business Overview

10.15.3 Bluebeam Construction Management Software Introduction

10.15.4 Bluebeam Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Bluebeam Recent Development 11.16 Jinshi Software

10.16.1 Jinshi Software Company Details

10.16.2 Jinshi Software Business Overview

10.16.3 Jinshi Software Construction Management Software Introduction

10.16.4 Jinshi Software Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Jinshi Software Recent Development 11.17 Glodon

10.17.1 Glodon Company Details

10.17.2 Glodon Business Overview

10.17.3 Glodon Construction Management Software Introduction

10.17.4 Glodon Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Glodon Recent Development 11.18 Yonyou

10.18.1 Yonyou Company Details

10.18.2 Yonyou Business Overview

10.18.3 Yonyou Construction Management Software Introduction

10.18.4 Yonyou Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Yonyou Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details