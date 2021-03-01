Construction Elevators Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Alimak Hek Group AB, GEDA, STROS

“

The report titled Global Construction Elevators Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Construction Elevators market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Construction Elevators market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Construction Elevators market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Construction Elevators market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Construction Elevators report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Construction Elevators report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Construction Elevators market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Construction Elevators market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Construction Elevators market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Construction Elevators market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Construction Elevators market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Alimak Hek Group AB, GEDA, STROS, Delta Elevator Co Ltd, Böcker, Pega-Hoist, Fraco, Anka Hoist, XL Industries, GJJ, Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery, Hongda Construction, Fangyuan, Guangxi Construction, SYS, Zhejiang Construction Machinery Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Below 2 ton

2-3 ton

Above 3 ton



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Industrial Construction



The Construction Elevators Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Construction Elevators market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Construction Elevators market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Construction Elevators market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Construction Elevators industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Construction Elevators market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Construction Elevators market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Construction Elevators market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Construction Elevators Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Construction Elevators Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Below 2 ton

1.2.3 2-3 ton

1.2.4 Above 3 ton

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Construction Elevators Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Construction

1.3.3 Commercial Construction

1.3.4 Industrial Construction

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Construction Elevators Production

2.1 Global Construction Elevators Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Construction Elevators Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Construction Elevators Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Construction Elevators Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Construction Elevators Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Construction Elevators Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Construction Elevators Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Construction Elevators Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Construction Elevators Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Construction Elevators Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Construction Elevators Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Construction Elevators Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Construction Elevators Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Construction Elevators Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Construction Elevators Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Construction Elevators Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Construction Elevators Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Construction Elevators Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Construction Elevators Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Construction Elevators Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Construction Elevators Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Construction Elevators Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Construction Elevators Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Construction Elevators Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Construction Elevators Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Construction Elevators Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Construction Elevators Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Construction Elevators Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Construction Elevators Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Construction Elevators Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Construction Elevators Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Construction Elevators Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Construction Elevators Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Construction Elevators Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Construction Elevators Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Construction Elevators Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Construction Elevators Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Construction Elevators Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Construction Elevators Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Construction Elevators Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Construction Elevators Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Construction Elevators Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Construction Elevators Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Construction Elevators Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Construction Elevators Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Construction Elevators Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Construction Elevators Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Construction Elevators Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Construction Elevators Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Construction Elevators Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Construction Elevators Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Construction Elevators Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Construction Elevators Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Construction Elevators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Construction Elevators Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Construction Elevators Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Construction Elevators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Construction Elevators Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Construction Elevators Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Construction Elevators Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Construction Elevators Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Construction Elevators Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Construction Elevators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Construction Elevators Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Construction Elevators Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Construction Elevators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Construction Elevators Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Construction Elevators Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Construction Elevators Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Construction Elevators Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Construction Elevators Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Construction Elevators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Construction Elevators Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Construction Elevators Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Construction Elevators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Construction Elevators Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Construction Elevators Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Construction Elevators Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Construction Elevators Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Construction Elevators Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Construction Elevators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Construction Elevators Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Construction Elevators Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Construction Elevators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Construction Elevators Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Construction Elevators Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Construction Elevators Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Elevators Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Elevators Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Elevators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Elevators Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Elevators Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Elevators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Construction Elevators Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Elevators Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Elevators Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Alimak Hek Group AB

12.1.1 Alimak Hek Group AB Corporation Information

12.1.2 Alimak Hek Group AB Overview

12.1.3 Alimak Hek Group AB Construction Elevators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Alimak Hek Group AB Construction Elevators Product Description

12.1.5 Alimak Hek Group AB Related Developments

12.2 GEDA

12.2.1 GEDA Corporation Information

12.2.2 GEDA Overview

12.2.3 GEDA Construction Elevators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 GEDA Construction Elevators Product Description

12.2.5 GEDA Related Developments

12.3 STROS

12.3.1 STROS Corporation Information

12.3.2 STROS Overview

12.3.3 STROS Construction Elevators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 STROS Construction Elevators Product Description

12.3.5 STROS Related Developments

12.4 Delta Elevator Co Ltd

12.4.1 Delta Elevator Co Ltd Corporation Information

12.4.2 Delta Elevator Co Ltd Overview

12.4.3 Delta Elevator Co Ltd Construction Elevators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Delta Elevator Co Ltd Construction Elevators Product Description

12.4.5 Delta Elevator Co Ltd Related Developments

12.5 Böcker

12.5.1 Böcker Corporation Information

12.5.2 Böcker Overview

12.5.3 Böcker Construction Elevators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Böcker Construction Elevators Product Description

12.5.5 Böcker Related Developments

12.6 Pega-Hoist

12.6.1 Pega-Hoist Corporation Information

12.6.2 Pega-Hoist Overview

12.6.3 Pega-Hoist Construction Elevators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Pega-Hoist Construction Elevators Product Description

12.6.5 Pega-Hoist Related Developments

12.7 Fraco

12.7.1 Fraco Corporation Information

12.7.2 Fraco Overview

12.7.3 Fraco Construction Elevators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Fraco Construction Elevators Product Description

12.7.5 Fraco Related Developments

12.8 Anka Hoist

12.8.1 Anka Hoist Corporation Information

12.8.2 Anka Hoist Overview

12.8.3 Anka Hoist Construction Elevators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Anka Hoist Construction Elevators Product Description

12.8.5 Anka Hoist Related Developments

12.9 XL Industries

12.9.1 XL Industries Corporation Information

12.9.2 XL Industries Overview

12.9.3 XL Industries Construction Elevators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 XL Industries Construction Elevators Product Description

12.9.5 XL Industries Related Developments

12.10 GJJ

12.10.1 GJJ Corporation Information

12.10.2 GJJ Overview

12.10.3 GJJ Construction Elevators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 GJJ Construction Elevators Product Description

12.10.5 GJJ Related Developments

12.11 Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery

12.11.1 Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery Corporation Information

12.11.2 Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery Overview

12.11.3 Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery Construction Elevators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery Construction Elevators Product Description

12.11.5 Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery Related Developments

12.12 Hongda Construction

12.12.1 Hongda Construction Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hongda Construction Overview

12.12.3 Hongda Construction Construction Elevators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hongda Construction Construction Elevators Product Description

12.12.5 Hongda Construction Related Developments

12.13 Fangyuan

12.13.1 Fangyuan Corporation Information

12.13.2 Fangyuan Overview

12.13.3 Fangyuan Construction Elevators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Fangyuan Construction Elevators Product Description

12.13.5 Fangyuan Related Developments

12.14 Guangxi Construction

12.14.1 Guangxi Construction Corporation Information

12.14.2 Guangxi Construction Overview

12.14.3 Guangxi Construction Construction Elevators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Guangxi Construction Construction Elevators Product Description

12.14.5 Guangxi Construction Related Developments

12.15 SYS

12.15.1 SYS Corporation Information

12.15.2 SYS Overview

12.15.3 SYS Construction Elevators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 SYS Construction Elevators Product Description

12.15.5 SYS Related Developments

12.16 Zhejiang Construction Machinery Group

12.16.1 Zhejiang Construction Machinery Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 Zhejiang Construction Machinery Group Overview

12.16.3 Zhejiang Construction Machinery Group Construction Elevators Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Zhejiang Construction Machinery Group Construction Elevators Product Description

12.16.5 Zhejiang Construction Machinery Group Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Construction Elevators Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Construction Elevators Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Construction Elevators Production Mode & Process

13.4 Construction Elevators Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Construction Elevators Sales Channels

13.4.2 Construction Elevators Distributors

13.5 Construction Elevators Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Construction Elevators Industry Trends

14.2 Construction Elevators Market Drivers

14.3 Construction Elevators Market Challenges

14.4 Construction Elevators Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Construction Elevators Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

