Construction 3D Printing Market: Key drivers and restraints, regional outlook, end user applicants, industry insights and forecast year 2021-2027 | Yingchuang Building Technique, XtreeE, Apis Cor

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Construction 3D Printing Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Construction 3D Printing data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Construction 3D Printing Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of the competition and key companies of the global Construction 3D Printing Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Construction 3D Printing Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Construction 3D Printing market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Construction 3D Printing market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Construction 3D Printing market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Yingchuang Building Technique, XtreeE, Apis Cor, Monolite, CSP s.r.l., CyBe Construction, Sika, MX3D, Contour Crafting, ICON Market Segment by Product Type:

Concrete

Metal

Composite

Others (Foam, Plastic, Gypsum, Geopolymer) Market Segment by Application: Building

Infrastructure

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Construction 3D Printing market.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Construction 3D Printing

1.1 Construction 3D Printing Market Overview

1.1.1 Construction 3D Printing Product Scope

1.1.2 Construction 3D Printing Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Construction 3D Printing Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Construction 3D Printing Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Construction 3D Printing Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Construction 3D Printing Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Construction 3D Printing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Construction 3D Printing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Construction 3D Printing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Construction 3D Printing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Construction 3D Printing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Construction 3D Printing Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Construction 3D Printing Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Construction 3D Printing Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Construction 3D Printing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Construction 3D Printing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Concrete

2.5 Metal

2.6 Composite

2.7 Others (Foam, Plastic, Gypsum, Geopolymer) 3 Construction 3D Printing Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Construction 3D Printing Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Construction 3D Printing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Construction 3D Printing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Building

3.5 Infrastructure

3.6 Others 4 Construction 3D Printing Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Construction 3D Printing Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Construction 3D Printing as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Construction 3D Printing Market

4.4 Global Top Players Construction 3D Printing Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Construction 3D Printing Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Construction 3D Printing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Yingchuang Building Technique

5.1.1 Yingchuang Building Technique Profile

5.1.2 Yingchuang Building Technique Main Business

5.1.3 Yingchuang Building Technique Construction 3D Printing Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Yingchuang Building Technique Construction 3D Printing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Yingchuang Building Technique Recent Developments

5.2 XtreeE

5.2.1 XtreeE Profile

5.2.2 XtreeE Main Business

5.2.3 XtreeE Construction 3D Printing Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 XtreeE Construction 3D Printing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 XtreeE Recent Developments

5.3 Apis Cor

5.5.1 Apis Cor Profile

5.3.2 Apis Cor Main Business

5.3.3 Apis Cor Construction 3D Printing Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Apis Cor Construction 3D Printing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Monolite Recent Developments

5.4 Monolite

5.4.1 Monolite Profile

5.4.2 Monolite Main Business

5.4.3 Monolite Construction 3D Printing Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Monolite Construction 3D Printing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Monolite Recent Developments

5.5 CSP s.r.l.

5.5.1 CSP s.r.l. Profile

5.5.2 CSP s.r.l. Main Business

5.5.3 CSP s.r.l. Construction 3D Printing Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 CSP s.r.l. Construction 3D Printing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 CSP s.r.l. Recent Developments

5.6 CyBe Construction

5.6.1 CyBe Construction Profile

5.6.2 CyBe Construction Main Business

5.6.3 CyBe Construction Construction 3D Printing Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 CyBe Construction Construction 3D Printing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 CyBe Construction Recent Developments

5.7 Sika

5.7.1 Sika Profile

5.7.2 Sika Main Business

5.7.3 Sika Construction 3D Printing Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Sika Construction 3D Printing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Sika Recent Developments

5.8 MX3D

5.8.1 MX3D Profile

5.8.2 MX3D Main Business

5.8.3 MX3D Construction 3D Printing Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 MX3D Construction 3D Printing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 MX3D Recent Developments

5.9 Contour Crafting

5.9.1 Contour Crafting Profile

5.9.2 Contour Crafting Main Business

5.9.3 Contour Crafting Construction 3D Printing Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Contour Crafting Construction 3D Printing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Contour Crafting Recent Developments

5.10 ICON

5.10.1 ICON Profile

5.10.2 ICON Main Business

5.10.3 ICON Construction 3D Printing Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 ICON Construction 3D Printing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 ICON Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Construction 3D Printing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Construction 3D Printing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Construction 3D Printing Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Construction 3D Printing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Construction 3D Printing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Construction 3D Printing Market Dynamics

11.1 Construction 3D Printing Industry Trends

11.2 Construction 3D Printing Market Drivers

11.3 Construction 3D Printing Market Challenges

11.4 Construction 3D Printing Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

