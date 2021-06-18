Connected Toys by Interacting Device Market Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2027 | Mattel, Hasbro, LEGO Group

“
Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.
QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
Mattel, Hasbro, LEGO Group, Sphero, Sony, PLAYMOBIL, BANDAI NAMCO, K’NEX, Konami, Wonder Workshop, PlayFusion, Anki, WowWee, DXTR Labs, Denmark, Leka
By Types:
Smartphone Connected Toys
App Connected Drones
Console Connected Toys
Tablet Connected Toys
By Applications:
Children’s Education
Game Industry
Audiovisual Entertainment
Other
Table of Contents:
1 Connected Toys by Interacting Device Market Overview
1.1 Connected Toys by Interacting Device Product Overview
1.2 Connected Toys by Interacting Device Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Smartphone Connected Toys
1.2.2 App Connected Drones
1.2.3 Console Connected Toys
1.2.4 Tablet Connected Toys
1.3 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Connected Toys by Interacting Device Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Connected Toys by Interacting Device Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Connected Toys by Interacting Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Connected Toys by Interacting Device Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Connected Toys by Interacting Device Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Connected Toys by Interacting Device as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Connected Toys by Interacting Device Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Connected Toys by Interacting Device Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Connected Toys by Interacting Device Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device by Application
4.1 Connected Toys by Interacting Device Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Children’s Education
4.1.2 Game Industry
4.1.3 Audiovisual Entertainment
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Connected Toys by Interacting Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Connected Toys by Interacting Device by Country
5.1 North America Connected Toys by Interacting Device Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Connected Toys by Interacting Device Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Connected Toys by Interacting Device by Country
6.1 Europe Connected Toys by Interacting Device Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Connected Toys by Interacting Device Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Connected Toys by Interacting Device by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Connected Toys by Interacting Device Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Connected Toys by Interacting Device Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Connected Toys by Interacting Device by Country
8.1 Latin America Connected Toys by Interacting Device Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Connected Toys by Interacting Device Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys by Interacting Device by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys by Interacting Device Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys by Interacting Device Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Connected Toys by Interacting Device Business
10.1 Mattel
10.1.1 Mattel Corporation Information
10.1.2 Mattel Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Mattel Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Mattel Connected Toys by Interacting Device Products Offered
10.1.5 Mattel Recent Development
10.2 Hasbro
10.2.1 Hasbro Corporation Information
10.2.2 Hasbro Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Hasbro Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Mattel Connected Toys by Interacting Device Products Offered
10.2.5 Hasbro Recent Development
10.3 LEGO Group
10.3.1 LEGO Group Corporation Information
10.3.2 LEGO Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 LEGO Group Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 LEGO Group Connected Toys by Interacting Device Products Offered
10.3.5 LEGO Group Recent Development
10.4 Sphero
10.4.1 Sphero Corporation Information
10.4.2 Sphero Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sphero Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Sphero Connected Toys by Interacting Device Products Offered
10.4.5 Sphero Recent Development
10.5 Sony
10.5.1 Sony Corporation Information
10.5.2 Sony Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sony Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Sony Connected Toys by Interacting Device Products Offered
10.5.5 Sony Recent Development
10.6 PLAYMOBIL
10.6.1 PLAYMOBIL Corporation Information
10.6.2 PLAYMOBIL Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 PLAYMOBIL Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 PLAYMOBIL Connected Toys by Interacting Device Products Offered
10.6.5 PLAYMOBIL Recent Development
10.7 BANDAI NAMCO
10.7.1 BANDAI NAMCO Corporation Information
10.7.2 BANDAI NAMCO Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 BANDAI NAMCO Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 BANDAI NAMCO Connected Toys by Interacting Device Products Offered
10.7.5 BANDAI NAMCO Recent Development
10.8 K’NEX
10.8.1 K’NEX Corporation Information
10.8.2 K’NEX Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 K’NEX Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 K’NEX Connected Toys by Interacting Device Products Offered
10.8.5 K’NEX Recent Development
10.9 Konami
10.9.1 Konami Corporation Information
10.9.2 Konami Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Konami Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Konami Connected Toys by Interacting Device Products Offered
10.9.5 Konami Recent Development
10.10 Wonder Workshop
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Connected Toys by Interacting Device Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Wonder Workshop Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Wonder Workshop Recent Development
10.11 PlayFusion
10.11.1 PlayFusion Corporation Information
10.11.2 PlayFusion Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 PlayFusion Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 PlayFusion Connected Toys by Interacting Device Products Offered
10.11.5 PlayFusion Recent Development
10.12 Anki
10.12.1 Anki Corporation Information
10.12.2 Anki Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Anki Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Anki Connected Toys by Interacting Device Products Offered
10.12.5 Anki Recent Development
10.13 WowWee
10.13.1 WowWee Corporation Information
10.13.2 WowWee Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 WowWee Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 WowWee Connected Toys by Interacting Device Products Offered
10.13.5 WowWee Recent Development
10.14 DXTR Labs
10.14.1 DXTR Labs Corporation Information
10.14.2 DXTR Labs Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 DXTR Labs Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 DXTR Labs Connected Toys by Interacting Device Products Offered
10.14.5 DXTR Labs Recent Development
10.15 Denmark
10.15.1 Denmark Corporation Information
10.15.2 Denmark Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Denmark Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Denmark Connected Toys by Interacting Device Products Offered
10.15.5 Denmark Recent Development
10.16 Leka
10.16.1 Leka Corporation Information
10.16.2 Leka Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Leka Connected Toys by Interacting Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Leka Connected Toys by Interacting Device Products Offered
10.16.5 Leka Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Connected Toys by Interacting Device Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Connected Toys by Interacting Device Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Connected Toys by Interacting Device Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Connected Toys by Interacting Device Distributors
12.3 Connected Toys by Interacting Device Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
