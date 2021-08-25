Connected Tire Market Provide Lucrative Opportunities With Leading Players Analysis 2021-2027| Michelin, Pirelli & C.S.p.A., Continental

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Connected Tire market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Connected Tire Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Connected Tire market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Connected Tire market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Connected Tire market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Connected Tire market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Connected Tire market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Connected Tire market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Connected Tire market.

Connected Tire Market Leading Players: Michelin, Pirelli & C.S.p.A., Continental, Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Product Type:

12-17 inch Rim Size

18-21 inch Rim Size

≥22 inch Rim Size

By Application:

OEMs

Aftermarkets



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Connected Tire market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Connected Tire market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Connected Tire market?

• How will the global Connected Tire market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Connected Tire market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Connected Tire Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Connected Tire Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 12-17 inch Rim Size

1.2.3 18-21 inch Rim Size

1.2.4 ≥22 inch Rim Size

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Connected Tire Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 OEMs

1.3.3 Aftermarkets

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Connected Tire Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Connected Tire Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Connected Tire Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Connected Tire, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Connected Tire Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Connected Tire Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Connected Tire Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Connected Tire Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Connected Tire Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Connected Tire Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Connected Tire Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Connected Tire Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Connected Tire Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Connected Tire Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Connected Tire Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Connected Tire Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Connected Tire Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Connected Tire Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Connected Tire Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Connected Tire Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Connected Tire Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Connected Tire Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Connected Tire Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Connected Tire Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Connected Tire Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Connected Tire Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Connected Tire Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Connected Tire Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Connected Tire Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Connected Tire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Connected Tire Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Connected Tire Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Connected Tire Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Connected Tire Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Connected Tire Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Connected Tire Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Connected Tire Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Connected Tire Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Connected Tire Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Connected Tire Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Connected Tire Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Connected Tire Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Connected Tire Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Connected Tire Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Connected Tire Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Connected Tire Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Connected Tire Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Connected Tire Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Connected Tire Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Connected Tire Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Connected Tire Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Connected Tire Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Connected Tire Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Connected Tire Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Connected Tire Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Connected Tire Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Connected Tire Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Connected Tire Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Connected Tire Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Connected Tire Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Connected Tire Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Connected Tire Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Connected Tire Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Connected Tire Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Connected Tire Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Connected Tire Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Connected Tire Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Connected Tire Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Connected Tire Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Connected Tire Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Connected Tire Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Connected Tire Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Connected Tire Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Connected Tire Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Connected Tire Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Connected Tire Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Connected Tire Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Connected Tire Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Connected Tire Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Connected Tire Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Connected Tire Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Tire Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Tire Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Tire Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Tire Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Michelin

12.1.1 Michelin Corporation Information

12.1.2 Michelin Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Michelin Connected Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Michelin Connected Tire Products Offered

12.1.5 Michelin Recent Development

12.2 Pirelli & C.S.p.A.

12.2.1 Pirelli & C.S.p.A. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Pirelli & C.S.p.A. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Pirelli & C.S.p.A. Connected Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Pirelli & C.S.p.A. Connected Tire Products Offered

12.2.5 Pirelli & C.S.p.A. Recent Development

12.3 Continental

12.3.1 Continental Corporation Information

12.3.2 Continental Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Continental Connected Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Continental Connected Tire Products Offered

12.3.5 Continental Recent Development

12.4 Bridgestone Corporation

12.4.1 Bridgestone Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bridgestone Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Bridgestone Corporation Connected Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Bridgestone Corporation Connected Tire Products Offered

12.4.5 Bridgestone Corporation Recent Development

12.5 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

12.5.1 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Corporation Information

12.5.2 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Connected Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Connected Tire Products Offered

12.5.5 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Recent Development

12.11 Michelin

12.11.1 Michelin Corporation Information

12.11.2 Michelin Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Michelin Connected Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Michelin Connected Tire Products Offered

12.11.5 Michelin Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Connected Tire Industry Trends

13.2 Connected Tire Market Drivers

13.3 Connected Tire Market Challenges

13.4 Connected Tire Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Connected Tire Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

