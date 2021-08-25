Connected Tire Market Provide Lucrative Opportunities With Leading Players Analysis 2021-2027| Michelin, Pirelli & C.S.p.A., Continental

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Connected Tire market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Connected Tire Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Connected Tire market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Connected Tire market.
With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Connected Tire market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Connected Tire market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Connected Tire market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Connected Tire market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Connected Tire market.
Connected Tire Market Leading Players: Michelin, Pirelli & C.S.p.A., Continental, Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Product Type:
12-17 inch Rim Size
18-21 inch Rim Size
≥22 inch Rim Size
By Application:
OEMs
Aftermarkets
Regions and Countries
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Questions Answered
• What is the size and CAGR of the global Connected Tire market?
• Which are the leading segments of the global Connected Tire market?
• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
• What is the nature of competition in the global Connected Tire market?
• How will the global Connected Tire market advance in the coming years?
• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Connected Tire market?
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Connected Tire Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Connected Tire Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 12-17 inch Rim Size
1.2.3 18-21 inch Rim Size
1.2.4 ≥22 inch Rim Size
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Connected Tire Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 OEMs
1.3.3 Aftermarkets
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Connected Tire Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Connected Tire Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Connected Tire Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Connected Tire, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Connected Tire Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Connected Tire Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Connected Tire Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Connected Tire Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Connected Tire Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Connected Tire Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Connected Tire Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Connected Tire Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Connected Tire Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Connected Tire Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Connected Tire Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Connected Tire Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Connected Tire Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Connected Tire Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Connected Tire Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Connected Tire Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Connected Tire Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Connected Tire Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Connected Tire Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Connected Tire Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Connected Tire Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Connected Tire Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Connected Tire Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Connected Tire Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Connected Tire Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Connected Tire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Connected Tire Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Connected Tire Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Connected Tire Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Connected Tire Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Connected Tire Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Connected Tire Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Connected Tire Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Connected Tire Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Connected Tire Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Connected Tire Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Connected Tire Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Connected Tire Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Connected Tire Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Connected Tire Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Connected Tire Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Connected Tire Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Connected Tire Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Connected Tire Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Connected Tire Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Connected Tire Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Connected Tire Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Connected Tire Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Connected Tire Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Connected Tire Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Connected Tire Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Connected Tire Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Connected Tire Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Connected Tire Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Connected Tire Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Connected Tire Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Connected Tire Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Connected Tire Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Connected Tire Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Connected Tire Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Connected Tire Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Connected Tire Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Connected Tire Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Connected Tire Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Connected Tire Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Connected Tire Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Connected Tire Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Connected Tire Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Connected Tire Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe
9.1 Europe Connected Tire Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Connected Tire Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Connected Tire Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Connected Tire Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Connected Tire Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Connected Tire Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Connected Tire Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Connected Tire Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Tire Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Tire Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Tire Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Tire Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Michelin
12.1.1 Michelin Corporation Information
12.1.2 Michelin Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Michelin Connected Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Michelin Connected Tire Products Offered
12.1.5 Michelin Recent Development
12.2 Pirelli & C.S.p.A.
12.2.1 Pirelli & C.S.p.A. Corporation Information
12.2.2 Pirelli & C.S.p.A. Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Pirelli & C.S.p.A. Connected Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Pirelli & C.S.p.A. Connected Tire Products Offered
12.2.5 Pirelli & C.S.p.A. Recent Development
12.3 Continental
12.3.1 Continental Corporation Information
12.3.2 Continental Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Continental Connected Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Continental Connected Tire Products Offered
12.3.5 Continental Recent Development
12.4 Bridgestone Corporation
12.4.1 Bridgestone Corporation Corporation Information
12.4.2 Bridgestone Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Bridgestone Corporation Connected Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Bridgestone Corporation Connected Tire Products Offered
12.4.5 Bridgestone Corporation Recent Development
12.5 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber
12.5.1 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Corporation Information
12.5.2 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Connected Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Connected Tire Products Offered
12.5.5 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Recent Development
13.1 Connected Tire Industry Trends
13.2 Connected Tire Market Drivers
13.3 Connected Tire Market Challenges
13.4 Connected Tire Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Connected Tire Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
