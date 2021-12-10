Connected Street Lights Market Trends 2021, Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027| Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Citelum S.A.

Los Angeles, United State: The global Connected Street Lights market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Connected Street Lights market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Connected Street Lights market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Connected Street Lights market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Connected Street Lights market.

Leading players of the global Connected Street Lights market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Connected Street Lights market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Connected Street Lights market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Connected Street Lights market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Connected Street Lights Market Research Report: Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Citelum S.A., Dimonoff Inc, Echelon Corporation, EnGo PLANET, Flashnet SRL, General Electric Co., Led Roadway Lighting Ltd., OSRAM Licht Group, Philips Lighting N.V., Schreder Group, Silver Spring Networks Inc., Telensa Ltd., Toshiba Lighting, Tvilight

Global Connected Street Lights Market Segmentation by Product: Wired (Power Line Communication), Wireless

Global Connected Street Lights Market Segmentation by Application: Public Service, Industrial, Commerical

The global Connected Street Lights market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Connected Street Lights market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Connected Street Lights market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Connected Street Lights market.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the growth potential of the Connected Street Lights market?

2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Connected Street Lights industry in the years to come?

6. What are the key challenges that the global Connected Street Lights market may face in future?

7. Which are the leading companies in the global Connected Street Lights market?

8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Connected Street Lights market?

Table od Content

1 Connected Street Lights Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Connected Street Lights

1.2 Connected Street Lights Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Connected Street Lights Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Wired (Power Line Communication)

1.2.3 Wireless

1.3 Connected Street Lights Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Connected Street Lights Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Public Service

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Commerical

1.4 Global Connected Street Lights Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Connected Street Lights Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Connected Street Lights Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Connected Street Lights Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Connected Street Lights Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Connected Street Lights Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Connected Street Lights Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Connected Street Lights Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Connected Street Lights Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Connected Street Lights Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Connected Street Lights Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Connected Street Lights Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Connected Street Lights Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Connected Street Lights Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Connected Street Lights Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Connected Street Lights Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Connected Street Lights Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Connected Street Lights Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Connected Street Lights Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Connected Street Lights Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Connected Street Lights Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Connected Street Lights Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Connected Street Lights Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Connected Street Lights Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Connected Street Lights Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Connected Street Lights Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Connected Street Lights Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Connected Street Lights Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Connected Street Lights Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Street Lights Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Street Lights Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Connected Street Lights Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Connected Street Lights Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Connected Street Lights Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Connected Street Lights Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Connected Street Lights Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Connected Street Lights Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Connected Street Lights Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Connected Street Lights Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

6.1.1 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. Corporation Information

6.1.2 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. Connected Street Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. Connected Street Lights Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Citelum S.A.

6.2.1 Citelum S.A. Corporation Information

6.2.2 Citelum S.A. Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Citelum S.A. Connected Street Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Citelum S.A. Connected Street Lights Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Citelum S.A. Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Dimonoff Inc

6.3.1 Dimonoff Inc Corporation Information

6.3.2 Dimonoff Inc Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Dimonoff Inc Connected Street Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Dimonoff Inc Connected Street Lights Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Dimonoff Inc Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Echelon Corporation

6.4.1 Echelon Corporation Corporation Information

6.4.2 Echelon Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Echelon Corporation Connected Street Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Echelon Corporation Connected Street Lights Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Echelon Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 EnGo PLANET

6.5.1 EnGo PLANET Corporation Information

6.5.2 EnGo PLANET Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 EnGo PLANET Connected Street Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 EnGo PLANET Connected Street Lights Product Portfolio

6.5.5 EnGo PLANET Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Flashnet SRL

6.6.1 Flashnet SRL Corporation Information

6.6.2 Flashnet SRL Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Flashnet SRL Connected Street Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Flashnet SRL Connected Street Lights Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Flashnet SRL Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 General Electric Co.

6.6.1 General Electric Co. Corporation Information

6.6.2 General Electric Co. Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 General Electric Co. Connected Street Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 General Electric Co. Connected Street Lights Product Portfolio

6.7.5 General Electric Co. Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Led Roadway Lighting Ltd.

6.8.1 Led Roadway Lighting Ltd. Corporation Information

6.8.2 Led Roadway Lighting Ltd. Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Led Roadway Lighting Ltd. Connected Street Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Led Roadway Lighting Ltd. Connected Street Lights Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Led Roadway Lighting Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 OSRAM Licht Group

6.9.1 OSRAM Licht Group Corporation Information

6.9.2 OSRAM Licht Group Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 OSRAM Licht Group Connected Street Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 OSRAM Licht Group Connected Street Lights Product Portfolio

6.9.5 OSRAM Licht Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Philips Lighting N.V.

6.10.1 Philips Lighting N.V. Corporation Information

6.10.2 Philips Lighting N.V. Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Philips Lighting N.V. Connected Street Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Philips Lighting N.V. Connected Street Lights Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Philips Lighting N.V. Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Schreder Group

6.11.1 Schreder Group Corporation Information

6.11.2 Schreder Group Connected Street Lights Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Schreder Group Connected Street Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Schreder Group Connected Street Lights Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Schreder Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Silver Spring Networks Inc.

6.12.1 Silver Spring Networks Inc. Corporation Information

6.12.2 Silver Spring Networks Inc. Connected Street Lights Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Silver Spring Networks Inc. Connected Street Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Silver Spring Networks Inc. Connected Street Lights Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Silver Spring Networks Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Telensa Ltd.

6.13.1 Telensa Ltd. Corporation Information

6.13.2 Telensa Ltd. Connected Street Lights Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Telensa Ltd. Connected Street Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Telensa Ltd. Connected Street Lights Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Telensa Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Toshiba Lighting

6.14.1 Toshiba Lighting Corporation Information

6.14.2 Toshiba Lighting Connected Street Lights Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Toshiba Lighting Connected Street Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Toshiba Lighting Connected Street Lights Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Toshiba Lighting Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Tvilight

6.15.1 Tvilight Corporation Information

6.15.2 Tvilight Connected Street Lights Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Tvilight Connected Street Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Tvilight Connected Street Lights Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Tvilight Recent Developments/Updates

7 Connected Street Lights Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Connected Street Lights Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Connected Street Lights

7.4 Connected Street Lights Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Connected Street Lights Distributors List

8.3 Connected Street Lights Customers

9 Connected Street Lights Market Dynamics

9.1 Connected Street Lights Industry Trends

9.2 Connected Street Lights Growth Drivers

9.3 Connected Street Lights Market Challenges

9.4 Connected Street Lights Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Connected Street Lights Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Connected Street Lights by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Connected Street Lights by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Connected Street Lights Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Connected Street Lights by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Connected Street Lights by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Connected Street Lights Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Connected Street Lights by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Connected Street Lights by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

