Connected Baby Monitor Market Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2027| Safety 1st, Motorola, Summer Infant

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Connected Baby Monitor Market Research Report 2021”. This research report is a detailed outlook of the market and its various components. In order to critically analyse, with minimum errors, the researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, the researchers have provided data on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The Connected Baby Monitor report is written to help readers understand the market dynamics and take wise business decision.

In order to understand all the components of the Connected Baby Monitor market, reader needs to first understand all the factors driving the market growth. Connected Baby Monitor report researchers have tried to explain the essential driving factors. They have covered opportunities and trends that will come to determine the trajectory of the overall market in the forecast year. Additionally, the researchers have analysed the data using PESTEL. Connected Baby Monitor report covers all the external and internal factors affecting the market in terms of political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal aspects.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Connected Baby Monitor market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This Connected Baby Monitor research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the Connected Baby Monitor report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Connected Baby Monitor Market Research Report: Safety 1st, Motorola, Summer Infant, Samsung, Infant Optics, Graco, Levana, Angelcare, WiFi Baby, Lorex, Philips, Withings, iBaby, Snuza, Vtech

Global Connected Baby Monitor Market by Type: Audio Baby Monitor, Video Baby Monitor, Internet Baby Monitor

Global Connected Baby Monitor Market by Application: Home family, Commercial (Hospital& Early Learning Centre)

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the research report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the research report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Connected Baby Monitor market?

What will be the size of the global Connected Baby Monitor market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Connected Baby Monitor market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Connected Baby Monitor market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Connected Baby Monitor market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Connected Baby Monitor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Connected Baby Monitor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Audio Baby Monitor

1.2.3 Video Baby Monitor

1.2.4 Internet Baby Monitor

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Connected Baby Monitor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Home family

1.3.3 Commercial (Hospital& Early Learning Centre)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Connected Baby Monitor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Connected Baby Monitor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Connected Baby Monitor Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Connected Baby Monitor Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Connected Baby Monitor Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Connected Baby Monitor Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Connected Baby Monitor Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Connected Baby Monitor Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Connected Baby Monitor Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Connected Baby Monitor Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Connected Baby Monitor Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Connected Baby Monitor Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Connected Baby Monitor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Connected Baby Monitor Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Connected Baby Monitor Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Connected Baby Monitor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Connected Baby Monitor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Connected Baby Monitor Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Connected Baby Monitor Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Connected Baby Monitor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Connected Baby Monitor Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Connected Baby Monitor Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Connected Baby Monitor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Connected Baby Monitor Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Connected Baby Monitor Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Connected Baby Monitor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Connected Baby Monitor Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Connected Baby Monitor Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Connected Baby Monitor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Connected Baby Monitor Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Connected Baby Monitor Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Connected Baby Monitor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Connected Baby Monitor Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Connected Baby Monitor Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Connected Baby Monitor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Connected Baby Monitor Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Connected Baby Monitor Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Connected Baby Monitor Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Connected Baby Monitor Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Connected Baby Monitor Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Connected Baby Monitor Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Connected Baby Monitor Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Connected Baby Monitor Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Connected Baby Monitor Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Connected Baby Monitor Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Connected Baby Monitor Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Connected Baby Monitor Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Baby Monitor Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Baby Monitor Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Connected Baby Monitor Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Baby Monitor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Connected Baby Monitor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Safety 1st

11.1.1 Safety 1st Corporation Information

11.1.2 Safety 1st Overview

11.1.3 Safety 1st Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Safety 1st Connected Baby Monitor Product Description

11.1.5 Safety 1st Recent Developments

11.2 Motorola

11.2.1 Motorola Corporation Information

11.2.2 Motorola Overview

11.2.3 Motorola Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Motorola Connected Baby Monitor Product Description

11.2.5 Motorola Recent Developments

11.3 Summer Infant

11.3.1 Summer Infant Corporation Information

11.3.2 Summer Infant Overview

11.3.3 Summer Infant Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Summer Infant Connected Baby Monitor Product Description

11.3.5 Summer Infant Recent Developments

11.4 Samsung

11.4.1 Samsung Corporation Information

11.4.2 Samsung Overview

11.4.3 Samsung Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Samsung Connected Baby Monitor Product Description

11.4.5 Samsung Recent Developments

11.5 Infant Optics

11.5.1 Infant Optics Corporation Information

11.5.2 Infant Optics Overview

11.5.3 Infant Optics Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Infant Optics Connected Baby Monitor Product Description

11.5.5 Infant Optics Recent Developments

11.6 Graco

11.6.1 Graco Corporation Information

11.6.2 Graco Overview

11.6.3 Graco Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Graco Connected Baby Monitor Product Description

11.6.5 Graco Recent Developments

11.7 Levana

11.7.1 Levana Corporation Information

11.7.2 Levana Overview

11.7.3 Levana Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Levana Connected Baby Monitor Product Description

11.7.5 Levana Recent Developments

11.8 Angelcare

11.8.1 Angelcare Corporation Information

11.8.2 Angelcare Overview

11.8.3 Angelcare Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Angelcare Connected Baby Monitor Product Description

11.8.5 Angelcare Recent Developments

11.9 WiFi Baby

11.9.1 WiFi Baby Corporation Information

11.9.2 WiFi Baby Overview

11.9.3 WiFi Baby Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 WiFi Baby Connected Baby Monitor Product Description

11.9.5 WiFi Baby Recent Developments

11.10 Lorex

11.10.1 Lorex Corporation Information

11.10.2 Lorex Overview

11.10.3 Lorex Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Lorex Connected Baby Monitor Product Description

11.10.5 Lorex Recent Developments

11.11 Philips

11.11.1 Philips Corporation Information

11.11.2 Philips Overview

11.11.3 Philips Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Philips Connected Baby Monitor Product Description

11.11.5 Philips Recent Developments

11.12 Withings

11.12.1 Withings Corporation Information

11.12.2 Withings Overview

11.12.3 Withings Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Withings Connected Baby Monitor Product Description

11.12.5 Withings Recent Developments

11.13 iBaby

11.13.1 iBaby Corporation Information

11.13.2 iBaby Overview

11.13.3 iBaby Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 iBaby Connected Baby Monitor Product Description

11.13.5 iBaby Recent Developments

11.14 Snuza

11.14.1 Snuza Corporation Information

11.14.2 Snuza Overview

11.14.3 Snuza Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Snuza Connected Baby Monitor Product Description

11.14.5 Snuza Recent Developments

11.15 Vtech

11.15.1 Vtech Corporation Information

11.15.2 Vtech Overview

11.15.3 Vtech Connected Baby Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Vtech Connected Baby Monitor Product Description

11.15.5 Vtech Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Connected Baby Monitor Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Connected Baby Monitor Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Connected Baby Monitor Production Mode & Process

12.4 Connected Baby Monitor Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Connected Baby Monitor Sales Channels

12.4.2 Connected Baby Monitor Distributors

12.5 Connected Baby Monitor Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Connected Baby Monitor Industry Trends

13.2 Connected Baby Monitor Market Drivers

13.3 Connected Baby Monitor Market Challenges

13.4 Connected Baby Monitor Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Connected Baby Monitor Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

