Confectioneries/Sweets Market 2021 | Industry Growth and Forecast Analysis Report till 2027 | Delfi Limited (Singapore), Ezaki Glico Co.

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Confectioneries/Sweets Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Confectioneries/Sweets data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Confectioneries/Sweets Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of the competition and key companies of the global Confectioneries/Sweets Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Confectioneries/Sweets Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Confectioneries/Sweets market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Confectioneries/Sweets market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Confectioneries/Sweets market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Delfi Limited (Singapore), Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. (Japan), Ferrero SpA (Italy), Lindt & Sprüngli AG (Switzerland), Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Mars, Incorporated (U.S.), Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), The Hershey Company (U.S.), Wrigley Jr. Company (U.S.). Market Segment by Product Type: Sugar

Chocolate

Fine bakery wares

Others Market Segment by Application: Adult

Child

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Confectioneries/Sweets market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Confectioneries/Sweets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Confectioneries/Sweets market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Confectioneries/Sweets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Confectioneries/Sweets market

Table of Contents

1 Confectioneries/Sweets Market Overview

1.1 Confectioneries/Sweets Product Overview

1.2 Confectioneries/Sweets Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Sugar

1.2.2 Chocolate

1.2.3 Fine bakery wares

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Confectioneries/Sweets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Confectioneries/Sweets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Confectioneries/Sweets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Confectioneries/Sweets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Confectioneries/Sweets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Confectioneries/Sweets Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Confectioneries/Sweets Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Confectioneries/Sweets Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Confectioneries/Sweets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Confectioneries/Sweets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Confectioneries/Sweets Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Confectioneries/Sweets Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Confectioneries/Sweets as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Confectioneries/Sweets Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Confectioneries/Sweets Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Confectioneries/Sweets Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Confectioneries/Sweets by Application

4.1 Confectioneries/Sweets Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Adult

4.1.2 Child

4.2 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Confectioneries/Sweets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Confectioneries/Sweets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Confectioneries/Sweets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Confectioneries/Sweets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Confectioneries/Sweets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Confectioneries/Sweets by Country

5.1 North America Confectioneries/Sweets Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Confectioneries/Sweets Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Confectioneries/Sweets by Country

6.1 Europe Confectioneries/Sweets Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Confectioneries/Sweets Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Confectioneries/Sweets by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Confectioneries/Sweets Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Confectioneries/Sweets Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Confectioneries/Sweets by Country

8.1 Latin America Confectioneries/Sweets Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Confectioneries/Sweets Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Confectioneries/Sweets by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Confectioneries/Sweets Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Confectioneries/Sweets Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Confectioneries/Sweets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Confectioneries/Sweets Business

10.1 Delfi Limited (Singapore)

10.1.1 Delfi Limited (Singapore) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Delfi Limited (Singapore) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Delfi Limited (Singapore) Confectioneries/Sweets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Delfi Limited (Singapore) Confectioneries/Sweets Products Offered

10.1.5 Delfi Limited (Singapore) Recent Development

10.2 Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. (Japan)

10.2.1 Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. (Japan) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. (Japan) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. (Japan) Confectioneries/Sweets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Delfi Limited (Singapore) Confectioneries/Sweets Products Offered

10.2.5 Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. (Japan) Recent Development

10.3 Ferrero SpA (Italy)

10.3.1 Ferrero SpA (Italy) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ferrero SpA (Italy) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Ferrero SpA (Italy) Confectioneries/Sweets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Ferrero SpA (Italy) Confectioneries/Sweets Products Offered

10.3.5 Ferrero SpA (Italy) Recent Development

10.4 Lindt & Sprüngli AG (Switzerland)

10.4.1 Lindt & Sprüngli AG (Switzerland) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lindt & Sprüngli AG (Switzerland) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Lindt & Sprüngli AG (Switzerland) Confectioneries/Sweets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Lindt & Sprüngli AG (Switzerland) Confectioneries/Sweets Products Offered

10.4.5 Lindt & Sprüngli AG (Switzerland) Recent Development

10.5 Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

10.5.1 Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd. (South Korea) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd. (South Korea) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd. (South Korea) Confectioneries/Sweets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd. (South Korea) Confectioneries/Sweets Products Offered

10.5.5 Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd. (South Korea) Recent Development

10.6 Mars, Incorporated (U.S.)

10.6.1 Mars, Incorporated (U.S.) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mars, Incorporated (U.S.) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Mars, Incorporated (U.S.) Confectioneries/Sweets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Mars, Incorporated (U.S.) Confectioneries/Sweets Products Offered

10.6.5 Mars, Incorporated (U.S.) Recent Development

10.7 Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.)

10.7.1 Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.) Confectioneries/Sweets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.) Confectioneries/Sweets Products Offered

10.7.5 Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

10.8 Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

10.8.1 Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland) Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland) Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland) Confectioneries/Sweets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland) Confectioneries/Sweets Products Offered

10.8.5 Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland) Recent Development

10.9 The Hershey Company (U.S.)

10.9.1 The Hershey Company (U.S.) Corporation Information

10.9.2 The Hershey Company (U.S.) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 The Hershey Company (U.S.) Confectioneries/Sweets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 The Hershey Company (U.S.) Confectioneries/Sweets Products Offered

10.9.5 The Hershey Company (U.S.) Recent Development

10.10 Wrigley Jr. Company (U.S.).

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Confectioneries/Sweets Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Wrigley Jr. Company (U.S.). Confectioneries/Sweets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Wrigley Jr. Company (U.S.). Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Confectioneries/Sweets Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Confectioneries/Sweets Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Confectioneries/Sweets Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Confectioneries/Sweets Distributors

12.3 Confectioneries/Sweets Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

