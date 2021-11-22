Confectioneries Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027|Mars, Mondelez International, Nestle

Complete study of the global Confectioneries market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Confectioneries industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Confectioneries production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) : https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3837034/global-confectioneries-market

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery, Gum, Cereal Bar Segment by Application Supermarket, Hypermarket, E-Commerce, Other Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Mars, Mondelez International, Nestle, Meiji Holdings, Ferrero Group, Hershey Foods, Arcor, Perfetti Van Melle, Haribo, Lindt & Sprüngli, Barry Callebaut, Yildiz Holding, August Storck, General Mills, Orion Confectionery, Uniconf, Lotte Confectionery, Bourbon Corp, Crown Confectionery, Roshen Confectionery, Ferrara Candy, Orkla ASA, Raisio Plc, Morinaga & Co. Ltd, Cemoi, Jelly Belly, Cloetta, Ritter Sport, Petra Foods, Amul Enquire For Customization In the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3837034/global-confectioneries-market Frequently Asked Questions Which product segment grabbed the largest share in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?

How is the competitive scenario of the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?

Which are the key factors aiding the Automotive Leather Upholstery market growth?

Which are the prominent players in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?

Which region holds the maximum share in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?

What will be the CAGR of the Automotive Leather Upholstery market during the forecast period?

Which application segment emerged as the leading segment in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?

What key trends are likely to emerge in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market in the coming years?

What will be the Automotive Leather Upholstery market size by 2027?

Which company held the largest share in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(2900)

TOC

1 Confectioneries Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Confectioneries

1.2 Confectioneries Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Confectioneries Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Chocolate

1.2.3 Sugar Confectionery

1.2.4 Gum

1.2.5 Cereal Bar

1.3 Confectioneries Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Confectioneries Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Supermarket

1.3.3 Hypermarket

1.3.4 E-Commerce

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Confectioneries Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Confectioneries Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Confectioneries Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Confectioneries Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Confectioneries Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Confectioneries Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Confectioneries Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Confectioneries Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Confectioneries Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Confectioneries Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Confectioneries Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Confectioneries Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Confectioneries Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Confectioneries Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Confectioneries Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Confectioneries Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Confectioneries Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Confectioneries Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Confectioneries Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Confectioneries Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Confectioneries Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Confectioneries Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Confectioneries Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Confectioneries Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Confectioneries Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Confectioneries Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Confectioneries Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Confectioneries Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Confectioneries Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Confectioneries Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Confectioneries Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Confectioneries Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Confectioneries Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Confectioneries Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Confectioneries Price by Application (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Mars

6.1.1 Mars Corporation Information

6.1.2 Mars Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Mars Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Mars Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Mars Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Mondelez International

6.2.1 Mondelez International Corporation Information

6.2.2 Mondelez International Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Mondelez International Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Mondelez International Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Mondelez International Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Nestle

6.3.1 Nestle Corporation Information

6.3.2 Nestle Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Nestle Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Nestle Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Nestle Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Meiji Holdings

6.4.1 Meiji Holdings Corporation Information

6.4.2 Meiji Holdings Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Meiji Holdings Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Meiji Holdings Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Meiji Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Ferrero Group

6.5.1 Ferrero Group Corporation Information

6.5.2 Ferrero Group Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Ferrero Group Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Ferrero Group Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Ferrero Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Hershey Foods

6.6.1 Hershey Foods Corporation Information

6.6.2 Hershey Foods Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Hershey Foods Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Hershey Foods Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Hershey Foods Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Arcor

6.6.1 Arcor Corporation Information

6.6.2 Arcor Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Arcor Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Arcor Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Arcor Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Perfetti Van Melle

6.8.1 Perfetti Van Melle Corporation Information

6.8.2 Perfetti Van Melle Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Perfetti Van Melle Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Perfetti Van Melle Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Perfetti Van Melle Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Haribo

6.9.1 Haribo Corporation Information

6.9.2 Haribo Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Haribo Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Haribo Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Haribo Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Lindt & Sprüngli

6.10.1 Lindt & Sprüngli Corporation Information

6.10.2 Lindt & Sprüngli Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Lindt & Sprüngli Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Lindt & Sprüngli Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Lindt & Sprüngli Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Barry Callebaut

6.11.1 Barry Callebaut Corporation Information

6.11.2 Barry Callebaut Confectioneries Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Barry Callebaut Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Barry Callebaut Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Barry Callebaut Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Yildiz Holding

6.12.1 Yildiz Holding Corporation Information

6.12.2 Yildiz Holding Confectioneries Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Yildiz Holding Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Yildiz Holding Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Yildiz Holding Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 August Storck

6.13.1 August Storck Corporation Information

6.13.2 August Storck Confectioneries Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 August Storck Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 August Storck Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.13.5 August Storck Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 General Mills

6.14.1 General Mills Corporation Information

6.14.2 General Mills Confectioneries Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 General Mills Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 General Mills Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.14.5 General Mills Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Orion Confectionery

6.15.1 Orion Confectionery Corporation Information

6.15.2 Orion Confectionery Confectioneries Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Orion Confectionery Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Orion Confectionery Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Orion Confectionery Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Uniconf

6.16.1 Uniconf Corporation Information

6.16.2 Uniconf Confectioneries Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Uniconf Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Uniconf Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Uniconf Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Lotte Confectionery

6.17.1 Lotte Confectionery Corporation Information

6.17.2 Lotte Confectionery Confectioneries Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Lotte Confectionery Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Lotte Confectionery Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Lotte Confectionery Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Bourbon Corp

6.18.1 Bourbon Corp Corporation Information

6.18.2 Bourbon Corp Confectioneries Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Bourbon Corp Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Bourbon Corp Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Bourbon Corp Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Crown Confectionery

6.19.1 Crown Confectionery Corporation Information

6.19.2 Crown Confectionery Confectioneries Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Crown Confectionery Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Crown Confectionery Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Crown Confectionery Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Roshen Confectionery

6.20.1 Roshen Confectionery Corporation Information

6.20.2 Roshen Confectionery Confectioneries Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Roshen Confectionery Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Roshen Confectionery Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Roshen Confectionery Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Ferrara Candy

6.21.1 Ferrara Candy Corporation Information

6.21.2 Ferrara Candy Confectioneries Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Ferrara Candy Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Ferrara Candy Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Ferrara Candy Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 Orkla ASA

6.22.1 Orkla ASA Corporation Information

6.22.2 Orkla ASA Confectioneries Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 Orkla ASA Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Orkla ASA Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.22.5 Orkla ASA Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 Raisio Plc

6.23.1 Raisio Plc Corporation Information

6.23.2 Raisio Plc Confectioneries Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 Raisio Plc Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Raisio Plc Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.23.5 Raisio Plc Recent Developments/Updates

6.24 Morinaga & Co. Ltd

6.24.1 Morinaga & Co. Ltd Corporation Information

6.24.2 Morinaga & Co. Ltd Confectioneries Description and Business Overview

6.24.3 Morinaga & Co. Ltd Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.24.4 Morinaga & Co. Ltd Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.24.5 Morinaga & Co. Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

6.25 Cemoi

6.25.1 Cemoi Corporation Information

6.25.2 Cemoi Confectioneries Description and Business Overview

6.25.3 Cemoi Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.25.4 Cemoi Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.25.5 Cemoi Recent Developments/Updates

6.26 Jelly Belly

6.26.1 Jelly Belly Corporation Information

6.26.2 Jelly Belly Confectioneries Description and Business Overview

6.26.3 Jelly Belly Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.26.4 Jelly Belly Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.26.5 Jelly Belly Recent Developments/Updates

6.27 Cloetta

6.27.1 Cloetta Corporation Information

6.27.2 Cloetta Confectioneries Description and Business Overview

6.27.3 Cloetta Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.27.4 Cloetta Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.27.5 Cloetta Recent Developments/Updates

6.28 Ritter Sport

6.28.1 Ritter Sport Corporation Information

6.28.2 Ritter Sport Confectioneries Description and Business Overview

6.28.3 Ritter Sport Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.28.4 Ritter Sport Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.28.5 Ritter Sport Recent Developments/Updates

6.29 Petra Foods

6.29.1 Petra Foods Corporation Information

6.29.2 Petra Foods Confectioneries Description and Business Overview

6.29.3 Petra Foods Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.29.4 Petra Foods Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.29.5 Petra Foods Recent Developments/Updates

6.30 Amul

6.30.1 Amul Corporation Information

6.30.2 Amul Confectioneries Description and Business Overview

6.30.3 Amul Confectioneries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.30.4 Amul Confectioneries Product Portfolio

6.30.5 Amul Recent Developments/Updates 7 Confectioneries Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Confectioneries Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Confectioneries

7.4 Confectioneries Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Confectioneries Distributors List

8.3 Confectioneries Customers 9 Confectioneries Market Dynamics

9.1 Confectioneries Industry Trends

9.2 Confectioneries Growth Drivers

9.3 Confectioneries Market Challenges

9.4 Confectioneries Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Confectioneries Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Confectioneries by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Confectioneries by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Confectioneries Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Confectioneries by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Confectioneries by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Confectioneries Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Confectioneries by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Confectioneries by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer