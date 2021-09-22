Concrete Waterproofing Additives Market Improvement, Orientation and Forecast from 2021-2027 | Kryton, Xypex Chemical, Fosroc

“

The report titled Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Concrete Waterproofing Additives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Concrete Waterproofing Additives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Concrete Waterproofing Additives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Concrete Waterproofing Additives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Concrete Waterproofing Additives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Concrete Waterproofing Additives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Concrete Waterproofing Additives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Concrete Waterproofing Additives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Concrete Waterproofing Additives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Concrete Waterproofing Additives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Concrete Waterproofing Additives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kryton, Xypex Chemical, Fosroc, Grace, Hycrete, Sika, Penetron, BASF Rheomac, Schomburg, Markham Global, IPA Systems, Cemix, Cementaid, Moxie, Tecnochem

Market Segmentation by Product:

Solid Waterproofing Additives

Liquid Waterproofing Additives



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commodity Concrete

Prefabricated Concrete



The Concrete Waterproofing Additives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Concrete Waterproofing Additives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Concrete Waterproofing Additives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Concrete Waterproofing Additives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Concrete Waterproofing Additives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Concrete Waterproofing Additives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Concrete Waterproofing Additives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Concrete Waterproofing Additives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Concrete Waterproofing Additives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Solid Waterproofing Additives

1.2.3 Liquid Waterproofing Additives

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commodity Concrete

1.3.3 Prefabricated Concrete

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Production

2.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Concrete Waterproofing Additives Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Concrete Waterproofing Additives Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Concrete Waterproofing Additives Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Concrete Waterproofing Additives Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Concrete Waterproofing Additives Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Concrete Waterproofing Additives Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Concrete Waterproofing Additives Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Concrete Waterproofing Additives Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Concrete Waterproofing Additives Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Concrete Waterproofing Additives Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Concrete Waterproofing Additives Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Concrete Waterproofing Additives Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Concrete Waterproofing Additives Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Concrete Waterproofing Additives Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Concrete Waterproofing Additives Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Concrete Waterproofing Additives Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Concrete Waterproofing Additives Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Concrete Waterproofing Additives Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Waterproofing Additives Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Waterproofing Additives Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Waterproofing Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Kryton

12.1.1 Kryton Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kryton Overview

12.1.3 Kryton Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kryton Concrete Waterproofing Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Kryton Recent Developments

12.2 Xypex Chemical

12.2.1 Xypex Chemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 Xypex Chemical Overview

12.2.3 Xypex Chemical Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Xypex Chemical Concrete Waterproofing Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Xypex Chemical Recent Developments

12.3 Fosroc

12.3.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

12.3.2 Fosroc Overview

12.3.3 Fosroc Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Fosroc Concrete Waterproofing Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Fosroc Recent Developments

12.4 Grace

12.4.1 Grace Corporation Information

12.4.2 Grace Overview

12.4.3 Grace Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Grace Concrete Waterproofing Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Grace Recent Developments

12.5 Hycrete

12.5.1 Hycrete Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hycrete Overview

12.5.3 Hycrete Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hycrete Concrete Waterproofing Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Hycrete Recent Developments

12.6 Sika

12.6.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sika Overview

12.6.3 Sika Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sika Concrete Waterproofing Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Sika Recent Developments

12.7 Penetron

12.7.1 Penetron Corporation Information

12.7.2 Penetron Overview

12.7.3 Penetron Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Penetron Concrete Waterproofing Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Penetron Recent Developments

12.8 BASF Rheomac

12.8.1 BASF Rheomac Corporation Information

12.8.2 BASF Rheomac Overview

12.8.3 BASF Rheomac Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 BASF Rheomac Concrete Waterproofing Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 BASF Rheomac Recent Developments

12.9 Schomburg

12.9.1 Schomburg Corporation Information

12.9.2 Schomburg Overview

12.9.3 Schomburg Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Schomburg Concrete Waterproofing Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Schomburg Recent Developments

12.10 Markham Global

12.10.1 Markham Global Corporation Information

12.10.2 Markham Global Overview

12.10.3 Markham Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Markham Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Markham Global Recent Developments

12.11 IPA Systems

12.11.1 IPA Systems Corporation Information

12.11.2 IPA Systems Overview

12.11.3 IPA Systems Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 IPA Systems Concrete Waterproofing Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 IPA Systems Recent Developments

12.12 Cemix

12.12.1 Cemix Corporation Information

12.12.2 Cemix Overview

12.12.3 Cemix Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Cemix Concrete Waterproofing Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Cemix Recent Developments

12.13 Cementaid

12.13.1 Cementaid Corporation Information

12.13.2 Cementaid Overview

12.13.3 Cementaid Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Cementaid Concrete Waterproofing Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Cementaid Recent Developments

12.14 Moxie

12.14.1 Moxie Corporation Information

12.14.2 Moxie Overview

12.14.3 Moxie Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Moxie Concrete Waterproofing Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Moxie Recent Developments

12.15 Tecnochem

12.15.1 Tecnochem Corporation Information

12.15.2 Tecnochem Overview

12.15.3 Tecnochem Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Tecnochem Concrete Waterproofing Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Tecnochem Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Concrete Waterproofing Additives Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Concrete Waterproofing Additives Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Concrete Waterproofing Additives Production Mode & Process

13.4 Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Concrete Waterproofing Additives Sales Channels

13.4.2 Concrete Waterproofing Additives Distributors

13.5 Concrete Waterproofing Additives Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Concrete Waterproofing Additives Industry Trends

14.2 Concrete Waterproofing Additives Market Drivers

14.3 Concrete Waterproofing Additives Market Challenges

14.4 Concrete Waterproofing Additives Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Concrete Waterproofing Additives Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

