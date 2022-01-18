Concrete Repair Mortars Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts Analysis 2022-2028 | Sika Group, Parex, Fosroc International Ltd.

“

A newly published report titled “(Concrete Repair Mortars Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Concrete Repair Mortars report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Concrete Repair Mortars market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Concrete Repair Mortars market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Concrete Repair Mortars market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Concrete Repair Mortars market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Concrete Repair Mortars market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sika Group

Parex

Fosroc International Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

BASF SE

Mapei S.P.A.

The Euclid Chemical



Market Segmentation by Product:

Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar

Epoxy-Based Mortar



Market Segmentation by Application:

Building & Car Park

Road & Infrastructure

Utility Industries

Marine Structure



The Concrete Repair Mortars Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Concrete Repair Mortars market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Concrete Repair Mortars market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Concrete Repair Mortars Product Introduction

1.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Concrete Repair Mortars in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Concrete Repair Mortars Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Concrete Repair Mortars Industry Trends

1.5.2 Concrete Repair Mortars Market Drivers

1.5.3 Concrete Repair Mortars Market Challenges

1.5.4 Concrete Repair Mortars Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar

2.1.2 Epoxy-Based Mortar

2.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Building & Car Park

3.1.2 Road & Infrastructure

3.1.3 Utility Industries

3.1.4 Marine Structure

3.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Concrete Repair Mortars Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Concrete Repair Mortars Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Concrete Repair Mortars in 2021

4.2.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Concrete Repair Mortars Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Concrete Repair Mortars Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Concrete Repair Mortars Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Concrete Repair Mortars Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Concrete Repair Mortars Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Concrete Repair Mortars Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Concrete Repair Mortars Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Repair Mortars Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sika Group

7.1.1 Sika Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sika Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Sika Group Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Sika Group Concrete Repair Mortars Products Offered

7.1.5 Sika Group Recent Development

7.2 Parex

7.2.1 Parex Corporation Information

7.2.2 Parex Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Parex Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Parex Concrete Repair Mortars Products Offered

7.2.5 Parex Recent Development

7.3 Fosroc International Ltd.

7.3.1 Fosroc International Ltd. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Fosroc International Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Fosroc International Ltd. Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Fosroc International Ltd. Concrete Repair Mortars Products Offered

7.3.5 Fosroc International Ltd. Recent Development

7.4 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

7.4.1 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Concrete Repair Mortars Products Offered

7.4.5 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Recent Development

7.5 BASF SE

7.5.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

7.5.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 BASF SE Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 BASF SE Concrete Repair Mortars Products Offered

7.5.5 BASF SE Recent Development

7.6 Mapei S.P.A.

7.6.1 Mapei S.P.A. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mapei S.P.A. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Mapei S.P.A. Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Mapei S.P.A. Concrete Repair Mortars Products Offered

7.6.5 Mapei S.P.A. Recent Development

7.7 The Euclid Chemical

7.7.1 The Euclid Chemical Corporation Information

7.7.2 The Euclid Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 The Euclid Chemical Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 The Euclid Chemical Concrete Repair Mortars Products Offered

7.7.5 The Euclid Chemical Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Concrete Repair Mortars Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Concrete Repair Mortars Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Concrete Repair Mortars Distributors

8.3 Concrete Repair Mortars Production Mode & Process

8.4 Concrete Repair Mortars Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Concrete Repair Mortars Sales Channels

8.4.2 Concrete Repair Mortars Distributors

8.5 Concrete Repair Mortars Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

