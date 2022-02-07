Concrete-Polymer Material Market SWOT Analysis, Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027| BASF, Sika, Mapei

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Concrete-Polymer Material market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Concrete-Polymer Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Concrete-Polymer Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Concrete-Polymer Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Concrete-Polymer Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Concrete-Polymer Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Concrete-Polymer Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Concrete-Polymer Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Concrete-Polymer Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Concrete-Polymer Material Market Research Report: BASF, Sika, Mapei, Fosroc, DOW Chemical, Sauereisen, Kwik Bond Polymers, Dudick, Ergonarmor, Crown Polymers, Forte Composites, Basetek, Armorock, MEA Group, ACO Group, Ulma Group, Armorcast, Civilworks Group, DWD System, Jiangsu Polycon, Cornerstone Construction Material

Global Concrete-Polymer Material Market Segmentation by Product: Epoxy, Latex, Acrylate, Polyester, Vinyl, Furan, Others

Global Concrete-Polymer Material Market Segmentation by Application: Non-Residential Structures, Infrastructure, Residential

The Concrete-Polymer Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Concrete-Polymer Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Concrete-Polymer Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Concrete-Polymer Material Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Epoxy

1.2.3 Latex

1.2.4 Acrylate

1.2.5 Polyester

1.2.6 Vinyl

1.2.7 Furan

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Non-Residential Structures

1.3.3 Infrastructure

1.3.4 Residential

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Production

2.1 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Concrete-Polymer Material by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Concrete-Polymer Material in 2021

4.3 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Concrete-Polymer Material Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Concrete-Polymer Material Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Concrete-Polymer Material Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Concrete-Polymer Material Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Concrete-Polymer Material Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Concrete-Polymer Material Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Concrete-Polymer Material Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Concrete-Polymer Material Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Concrete-Polymer Material Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete-Polymer Material Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete-Polymer Material Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete-Polymer Material Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete-Polymer Material Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF Concrete-Polymer Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 BASF Concrete-Polymer Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 Sika

12.2.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sika Overview

12.2.3 Sika Concrete-Polymer Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Sika Concrete-Polymer Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Sika Recent Developments

12.3 Mapei

12.3.1 Mapei Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mapei Overview

12.3.3 Mapei Concrete-Polymer Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Mapei Concrete-Polymer Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Mapei Recent Developments

12.4 Fosroc

12.4.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

12.4.2 Fosroc Overview

12.4.3 Fosroc Concrete-Polymer Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Fosroc Concrete-Polymer Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Fosroc Recent Developments

12.5 DOW Chemical

12.5.1 DOW Chemical Corporation Information

12.5.2 DOW Chemical Overview

12.5.3 DOW Chemical Concrete-Polymer Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 DOW Chemical Concrete-Polymer Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 DOW Chemical Recent Developments

12.6 Sauereisen

12.6.1 Sauereisen Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sauereisen Overview

12.6.3 Sauereisen Concrete-Polymer Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Sauereisen Concrete-Polymer Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Sauereisen Recent Developments

12.7 Kwik Bond Polymers

12.7.1 Kwik Bond Polymers Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kwik Bond Polymers Overview

12.7.3 Kwik Bond Polymers Concrete-Polymer Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Kwik Bond Polymers Concrete-Polymer Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Kwik Bond Polymers Recent Developments

12.8 Dudick

12.8.1 Dudick Corporation Information

12.8.2 Dudick Overview

12.8.3 Dudick Concrete-Polymer Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Dudick Concrete-Polymer Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Dudick Recent Developments

12.9 Ergonarmor

12.9.1 Ergonarmor Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ergonarmor Overview

12.9.3 Ergonarmor Concrete-Polymer Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Ergonarmor Concrete-Polymer Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Ergonarmor Recent Developments

12.10 Crown Polymers

12.10.1 Crown Polymers Corporation Information

12.10.2 Crown Polymers Overview

12.10.3 Crown Polymers Concrete-Polymer Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Crown Polymers Concrete-Polymer Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Crown Polymers Recent Developments

12.11 Forte Composites

12.11.1 Forte Composites Corporation Information

12.11.2 Forte Composites Overview

12.11.3 Forte Composites Concrete-Polymer Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Forte Composites Concrete-Polymer Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Forte Composites Recent Developments

12.12 Basetek

12.12.1 Basetek Corporation Information

12.12.2 Basetek Overview

12.12.3 Basetek Concrete-Polymer Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Basetek Concrete-Polymer Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Basetek Recent Developments

12.13 Armorock

12.13.1 Armorock Corporation Information

12.13.2 Armorock Overview

12.13.3 Armorock Concrete-Polymer Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Armorock Concrete-Polymer Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Armorock Recent Developments

12.14 MEA Group

12.14.1 MEA Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 MEA Group Overview

12.14.3 MEA Group Concrete-Polymer Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 MEA Group Concrete-Polymer Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 MEA Group Recent Developments

12.15 ACO Group

12.15.1 ACO Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 ACO Group Overview

12.15.3 ACO Group Concrete-Polymer Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 ACO Group Concrete-Polymer Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 ACO Group Recent Developments

12.16 Ulma Group

12.16.1 Ulma Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 Ulma Group Overview

12.16.3 Ulma Group Concrete-Polymer Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.16.4 Ulma Group Concrete-Polymer Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Ulma Group Recent Developments

12.17 Armorcast

12.17.1 Armorcast Corporation Information

12.17.2 Armorcast Overview

12.17.3 Armorcast Concrete-Polymer Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.17.4 Armorcast Concrete-Polymer Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 Armorcast Recent Developments

12.18 Civilworks Group

12.18.1 Civilworks Group Corporation Information

12.18.2 Civilworks Group Overview

12.18.3 Civilworks Group Concrete-Polymer Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.18.4 Civilworks Group Concrete-Polymer Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.18.5 Civilworks Group Recent Developments

12.19 DWD System

12.19.1 DWD System Corporation Information

12.19.2 DWD System Overview

12.19.3 DWD System Concrete-Polymer Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.19.4 DWD System Concrete-Polymer Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.19.5 DWD System Recent Developments

12.20 Jiangsu Polycon

12.20.1 Jiangsu Polycon Corporation Information

12.20.2 Jiangsu Polycon Overview

12.20.3 Jiangsu Polycon Concrete-Polymer Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.20.4 Jiangsu Polycon Concrete-Polymer Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.20.5 Jiangsu Polycon Recent Developments

12.21 Cornerstone Construction Material

12.21.1 Cornerstone Construction Material Corporation Information

12.21.2 Cornerstone Construction Material Overview

12.21.3 Cornerstone Construction Material Concrete-Polymer Material Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.21.4 Cornerstone Construction Material Concrete-Polymer Material Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.21.5 Cornerstone Construction Material Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Concrete-Polymer Material Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Concrete-Polymer Material Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Concrete-Polymer Material Production Mode & Process

13.4 Concrete-Polymer Material Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Concrete-Polymer Material Sales Channels

13.4.2 Concrete-Polymer Material Distributors

13.5 Concrete-Polymer Material Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Concrete-Polymer Material Industry Trends

14.2 Concrete-Polymer Material Market Drivers

14.3 Concrete-Polymer Material Market Challenges

14.4 Concrete-Polymer Material Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Concrete-Polymer Material Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

