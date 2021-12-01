Concrete Bonding Agents Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth 2021-2027 | Sika AG, Fosroc International Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber S.A., Mapei S.P.A.

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Concrete Bonding Agents Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Concrete Bonding Agents report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Concrete Bonding Agents market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Concrete Bonding Agents market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Concrete Bonding Agents market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Concrete Bonding Agents market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Concrete Bonding Agents market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sika AG, Fosroc International Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber S.A., Mapei S.P.A., BASF SE, Lafargeholcim, The DOW Chemical Company, DOW Corning Corporation, GCP Applied Technologies, The Euclid Chemical Company, The Quikrete Companies

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cementitious latex based

Epoxy based



Market Segmentation by Application:

Repairing

Flooring

Decorative

Marine



The Concrete Bonding Agents Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Concrete Bonding Agents market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Concrete Bonding Agents market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Concrete Bonding Agents Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Concrete Bonding Agents

1.2 Concrete Bonding Agents Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cementitious latex based

1.2.3 Epoxy based

1.3 Concrete Bonding Agents Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Repairing

1.3.3 Flooring

1.3.4 Decorative

1.3.5 Marine

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Concrete Bonding Agents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Concrete Bonding Agents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Concrete Bonding Agents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Concrete Bonding Agents Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Concrete Bonding Agents Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Concrete Bonding Agents Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Concrete Bonding Agents Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Concrete Bonding Agents Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Concrete Bonding Agents Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Concrete Bonding Agents Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Concrete Bonding Agents Production

3.4.1 North America Concrete Bonding Agents Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Concrete Bonding Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Concrete Bonding Agents Production

3.5.1 Europe Concrete Bonding Agents Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Concrete Bonding Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Concrete Bonding Agents Production

3.6.1 China Concrete Bonding Agents Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Concrete Bonding Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Concrete Bonding Agents Production

3.7.1 Japan Concrete Bonding Agents Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Concrete Bonding Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Concrete Bonding Agents Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Concrete Bonding Agents Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Concrete Bonding Agents Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agents Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agents Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Sika AG

7.1.1 Sika AG Concrete Bonding Agents Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sika AG Concrete Bonding Agents Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Sika AG Concrete Bonding Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Sika AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Sika AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Fosroc International Ltd.

7.2.1 Fosroc International Ltd. Concrete Bonding Agents Corporation Information

7.2.2 Fosroc International Ltd. Concrete Bonding Agents Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Fosroc International Ltd. Concrete Bonding Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Fosroc International Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Fosroc International Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

7.3.1 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Concrete Bonding Agents Corporation Information

7.3.2 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Concrete Bonding Agents Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Concrete Bonding Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Mapei S.P.A.

7.4.1 Mapei S.P.A. Concrete Bonding Agents Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mapei S.P.A. Concrete Bonding Agents Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Mapei S.P.A. Concrete Bonding Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Mapei S.P.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Mapei S.P.A. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 BASF SE

7.5.1 BASF SE Concrete Bonding Agents Corporation Information

7.5.2 BASF SE Concrete Bonding Agents Product Portfolio

7.5.3 BASF SE Concrete Bonding Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 BASF SE Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 BASF SE Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Lafargeholcim

7.6.1 Lafargeholcim Concrete Bonding Agents Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lafargeholcim Concrete Bonding Agents Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Lafargeholcim Concrete Bonding Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Lafargeholcim Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Lafargeholcim Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 The DOW Chemical Company

7.7.1 The DOW Chemical Company Concrete Bonding Agents Corporation Information

7.7.2 The DOW Chemical Company Concrete Bonding Agents Product Portfolio

7.7.3 The DOW Chemical Company Concrete Bonding Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 The DOW Chemical Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 The DOW Chemical Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 DOW Corning Corporation

7.8.1 DOW Corning Corporation Concrete Bonding Agents Corporation Information

7.8.2 DOW Corning Corporation Concrete Bonding Agents Product Portfolio

7.8.3 DOW Corning Corporation Concrete Bonding Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 DOW Corning Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 DOW Corning Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 GCP Applied Technologies

7.9.1 GCP Applied Technologies Concrete Bonding Agents Corporation Information

7.9.2 GCP Applied Technologies Concrete Bonding Agents Product Portfolio

7.9.3 GCP Applied Technologies Concrete Bonding Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 GCP Applied Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 GCP Applied Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 The Euclid Chemical Company

7.10.1 The Euclid Chemical Company Concrete Bonding Agents Corporation Information

7.10.2 The Euclid Chemical Company Concrete Bonding Agents Product Portfolio

7.10.3 The Euclid Chemical Company Concrete Bonding Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 The Euclid Chemical Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 The Euclid Chemical Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 The Quikrete Companies

7.11.1 The Quikrete Companies Concrete Bonding Agents Corporation Information

7.11.2 The Quikrete Companies Concrete Bonding Agents Product Portfolio

7.11.3 The Quikrete Companies Concrete Bonding Agents Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 The Quikrete Companies Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 The Quikrete Companies Recent Developments/Updates

8 Concrete Bonding Agents Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Concrete Bonding Agents Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Concrete Bonding Agents

8.4 Concrete Bonding Agents Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Concrete Bonding Agents Distributors List

9.3 Concrete Bonding Agents Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Concrete Bonding Agents Industry Trends

10.2 Concrete Bonding Agents Growth Drivers

10.3 Concrete Bonding Agents Market Challenges

10.4 Concrete Bonding Agents Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Concrete Bonding Agents by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Concrete Bonding Agents Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Concrete Bonding Agents Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Concrete Bonding Agents Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Concrete Bonding Agents Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Concrete Bonding Agents

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Concrete Bonding Agents by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Concrete Bonding Agents by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Concrete Bonding Agents by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Concrete Bonding Agents by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Concrete Bonding Agents by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Concrete Bonding Agents by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Concrete Bonding Agents by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Concrete Bonding Agents by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

