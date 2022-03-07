Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2028 | Sika AG, Fosroc International Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Concrete Bonding Agent Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Concrete Bonding Agent report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Concrete Bonding Agent market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Concrete Bonding Agent market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Concrete Bonding Agent market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Concrete Bonding Agent market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Concrete Bonding Agent market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sika AG, Fosroc International Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber S.A., Mapei S.P.A., BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, GCP Applied Technologies, Inc., Euclid Chemical, Quikrete, W. R. MEADOWS, INC, Sakrete, SGM, Inc., TCC Materials, Bull-Bond, Lanco

Market Segmentation by Product:

Latex Based

Epoxy Based

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Building & Construction

Road & Infrastructure

Others



The Concrete Bonding Agent Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Concrete Bonding Agent market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Concrete Bonding Agent market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Concrete Bonding Agent market expansion?

What will be the global Concrete Bonding Agent market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Concrete Bonding Agent market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Concrete Bonding Agent market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Concrete Bonding Agent market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Concrete Bonding Agent market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Concrete Bonding Agent Product Introduction

1.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Concrete Bonding Agent Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Concrete Bonding Agent Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Concrete Bonding Agent Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Concrete Bonding Agent in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Concrete Bonding Agent Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Concrete Bonding Agent Industry Trends

1.5.2 Concrete Bonding Agent Market Drivers

1.5.3 Concrete Bonding Agent Market Challenges

1.5.4 Concrete Bonding Agent Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Concrete Bonding Agent Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Latex Based

2.1.2 Epoxy Based

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Concrete Bonding Agent Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Concrete Bonding Agent Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Concrete Bonding Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Concrete Bonding Agent Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Building & Construction

3.1.2 Road & Infrastructure

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Concrete Bonding Agent Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Concrete Bonding Agent Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Concrete Bonding Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Concrete Bonding Agent Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Concrete Bonding Agent Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Concrete Bonding Agent in 2021

4.2.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Concrete Bonding Agent Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Concrete Bonding Agent Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Concrete Bonding Agent Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Concrete Bonding Agent Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Concrete Bonding Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Concrete Bonding Agent Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Concrete Bonding Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Concrete Bonding Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Concrete Bonding Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sika AG

7.1.1 Sika AG Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sika AG Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Sika AG Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Sika AG Concrete Bonding Agent Products Offered

7.1.5 Sika AG Recent Development

7.2 Fosroc International Ltd.

7.2.1 Fosroc International Ltd. Corporation Information

7.2.2 Fosroc International Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Fosroc International Ltd. Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Fosroc International Ltd. Concrete Bonding Agent Products Offered

7.2.5 Fosroc International Ltd. Recent Development

7.3 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

7.3.1 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Concrete Bonding Agent Products Offered

7.3.5 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Recent Development

7.4 Mapei S.P.A.

7.4.1 Mapei S.P.A. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mapei S.P.A. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Mapei S.P.A. Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Mapei S.P.A. Concrete Bonding Agent Products Offered

7.4.5 Mapei S.P.A. Recent Development

7.5 BASF SE

7.5.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

7.5.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 BASF SE Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 BASF SE Concrete Bonding Agent Products Offered

7.5.5 BASF SE Recent Development

7.6 The DOW Chemical Company

7.6.1 The DOW Chemical Company Corporation Information

7.6.2 The DOW Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 The DOW Chemical Company Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 The DOW Chemical Company Concrete Bonding Agent Products Offered

7.6.5 The DOW Chemical Company Recent Development

7.7 GCP Applied Technologies, Inc.

7.7.1 GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

7.7.2 GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. Concrete Bonding Agent Products Offered

7.7.5 GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

7.8 Euclid Chemical

7.8.1 Euclid Chemical Corporation Information

7.8.2 Euclid Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Euclid Chemical Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Euclid Chemical Concrete Bonding Agent Products Offered

7.8.5 Euclid Chemical Recent Development

7.9 Quikrete

7.9.1 Quikrete Corporation Information

7.9.2 Quikrete Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Quikrete Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Quikrete Concrete Bonding Agent Products Offered

7.9.5 Quikrete Recent Development

7.10 W. R. MEADOWS, INC

7.10.1 W. R. MEADOWS, INC Corporation Information

7.10.2 W. R. MEADOWS, INC Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 W. R. MEADOWS, INC Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 W. R. MEADOWS, INC Concrete Bonding Agent Products Offered

7.10.5 W. R. MEADOWS, INC Recent Development

7.11 Sakrete

7.11.1 Sakrete Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sakrete Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Sakrete Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Sakrete Concrete Bonding Agent Products Offered

7.11.5 Sakrete Recent Development

7.12 SGM, Inc.

7.12.1 SGM, Inc. Corporation Information

7.12.2 SGM, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 SGM, Inc. Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 SGM, Inc. Products Offered

7.12.5 SGM, Inc. Recent Development

7.13 TCC Materials

7.13.1 TCC Materials Corporation Information

7.13.2 TCC Materials Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 TCC Materials Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 TCC Materials Products Offered

7.13.5 TCC Materials Recent Development

7.14 Bull-Bond

7.14.1 Bull-Bond Corporation Information

7.14.2 Bull-Bond Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Bull-Bond Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Bull-Bond Products Offered

7.14.5 Bull-Bond Recent Development

7.15 Lanco

7.15.1 Lanco Corporation Information

7.15.2 Lanco Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Lanco Concrete Bonding Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Lanco Products Offered

7.15.5 Lanco Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Concrete Bonding Agent Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Concrete Bonding Agent Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Concrete Bonding Agent Distributors

8.3 Concrete Bonding Agent Production Mode & Process

8.4 Concrete Bonding Agent Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Concrete Bonding Agent Sales Channels

8.4.2 Concrete Bonding Agent Distributors

8.5 Concrete Bonding Agent Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”