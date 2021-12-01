Concrete Admixtures Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2021-2027 | The DOW Chemical Company, BASF SE, Sika AG, W.R. Grace & Co.

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Concrete Admixtures Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Concrete Admixtures report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Concrete Admixtures market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Concrete Admixtures market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Concrete Admixtures market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Concrete Admixtures market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Concrete Admixtures market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

The DOW Chemical Company, BASF SE, Sika AG, W.R. Grace & Co., Rpm International Inc., Chryso S.A.S., Mapei S.P.A, Pidilite Industries, Fosroc International Ltd, Cico Technologies Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Superplasticizers

Normal Plasticizers

Accelerating Agents

Retarding Agents

Air-Entraining Agents

Waterproofing Agents

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Non-Residential

Infrastructure



The Concrete Admixtures Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Concrete Admixtures market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Concrete Admixtures market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Concrete Admixtures Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Concrete Admixtures

1.2 Concrete Admixtures Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Concrete Admixtures Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Superplasticizers

1.2.3 Normal Plasticizers

1.2.4 Accelerating Agents

1.2.5 Retarding Agents

1.2.6 Air-Entraining Agents

1.2.7 Waterproofing Agents

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Concrete Admixtures Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Concrete Admixtures Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-Residential

1.3.4 Infrastructure

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Concrete Admixtures Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Concrete Admixtures Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Concrete Admixtures Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Concrete Admixtures Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Concrete Admixtures Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Concrete Admixtures Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Concrete Admixtures Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Concrete Admixtures Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Concrete Admixtures Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Concrete Admixtures Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Concrete Admixtures Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Concrete Admixtures Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Concrete Admixtures Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Concrete Admixtures Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Concrete Admixtures Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Concrete Admixtures Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Concrete Admixtures Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Concrete Admixtures Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Concrete Admixtures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Concrete Admixtures Production

3.4.1 North America Concrete Admixtures Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Concrete Admixtures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Concrete Admixtures Production

3.5.1 Europe Concrete Admixtures Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Concrete Admixtures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Concrete Admixtures Production

3.6.1 China Concrete Admixtures Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Concrete Admixtures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Concrete Admixtures Production

3.7.1 Japan Concrete Admixtures Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Concrete Admixtures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Concrete Admixtures Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Concrete Admixtures Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Concrete Admixtures Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Concrete Admixtures Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Concrete Admixtures Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Concrete Admixtures Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Concrete Admixtures Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Concrete Admixtures Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Concrete Admixtures Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Concrete Admixtures Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Concrete Admixtures Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Concrete Admixtures Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Concrete Admixtures Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 The DOW Chemical Company

7.1.1 The DOW Chemical Company Concrete Admixtures Corporation Information

7.1.2 The DOW Chemical Company Concrete Admixtures Product Portfolio

7.1.3 The DOW Chemical Company Concrete Admixtures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 The DOW Chemical Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 The DOW Chemical Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BASF SE

7.2.1 BASF SE Concrete Admixtures Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF SE Concrete Admixtures Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BASF SE Concrete Admixtures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BASF SE Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BASF SE Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Sika AG

7.3.1 Sika AG Concrete Admixtures Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sika AG Concrete Admixtures Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Sika AG Concrete Admixtures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Sika AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Sika AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 W.R. Grace & Co.

7.4.1 W.R. Grace & Co. Concrete Admixtures Corporation Information

7.4.2 W.R. Grace & Co. Concrete Admixtures Product Portfolio

7.4.3 W.R. Grace & Co. Concrete Admixtures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 W.R. Grace & Co. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 W.R. Grace & Co. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Rpm International Inc.

7.5.1 Rpm International Inc. Concrete Admixtures Corporation Information

7.5.2 Rpm International Inc. Concrete Admixtures Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Rpm International Inc. Concrete Admixtures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Rpm International Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Rpm International Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Chryso S.A.S.

7.6.1 Chryso S.A.S. Concrete Admixtures Corporation Information

7.6.2 Chryso S.A.S. Concrete Admixtures Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Chryso S.A.S. Concrete Admixtures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Chryso S.A.S. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Chryso S.A.S. Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Mapei S.P.A

7.7.1 Mapei S.P.A Concrete Admixtures Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mapei S.P.A Concrete Admixtures Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Mapei S.P.A Concrete Admixtures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Mapei S.P.A Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Mapei S.P.A Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Pidilite Industries

7.8.1 Pidilite Industries Concrete Admixtures Corporation Information

7.8.2 Pidilite Industries Concrete Admixtures Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Pidilite Industries Concrete Admixtures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Pidilite Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Pidilite Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Fosroc International Ltd

7.9.1 Fosroc International Ltd Concrete Admixtures Corporation Information

7.9.2 Fosroc International Ltd Concrete Admixtures Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Fosroc International Ltd Concrete Admixtures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Fosroc International Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Fosroc International Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Cico Technologies Ltd.

7.10.1 Cico Technologies Ltd. Concrete Admixtures Corporation Information

7.10.2 Cico Technologies Ltd. Concrete Admixtures Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Cico Technologies Ltd. Concrete Admixtures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Cico Technologies Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Cico Technologies Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Concrete Admixtures Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Concrete Admixtures Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Concrete Admixtures

8.4 Concrete Admixtures Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Concrete Admixtures Distributors List

9.3 Concrete Admixtures Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Concrete Admixtures Industry Trends

10.2 Concrete Admixtures Growth Drivers

10.3 Concrete Admixtures Market Challenges

10.4 Concrete Admixtures Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Concrete Admixtures by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Concrete Admixtures Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Concrete Admixtures Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Concrete Admixtures Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Concrete Admixtures Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Concrete Admixtures

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Concrete Admixtures by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Concrete Admixtures by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Concrete Admixtures by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Concrete Admixtures by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Concrete Admixtures by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Concrete Admixtures by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Concrete Admixtures by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Concrete Admixtures by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

