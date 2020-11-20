Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Fanuc (Japan), Heidenhain (Germany), GSK CNC Equipment Co (China)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market Research Report: Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Fanuc (Japan), Heidenhain (Germany), GSK CNC Equipment Co (China), Fagor Automation (Spain), Soft Servo Systems (US), Sieb and Meyer AG (Germany), Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)

Types: Machine Tool, Non-Machine Tool

Applications: Automotive, Healthcare, Jewelry, Food Industry, Others

The Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Machine Tool

1.4.3 Non-Machine Tool

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Jewelry

1.5.5 Food Industry

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

8.1.1 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Overview

8.1.3 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Product Description

8.1.5 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Related Developments

8.2 Siemens AG (Germany)

8.2.1 Siemens AG (Germany) Corporation Information

8.2.2 Siemens AG (Germany) Overview

8.2.3 Siemens AG (Germany) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Siemens AG (Germany) Product Description

8.2.5 Siemens AG (Germany) Related Developments

8.3 Fanuc (Japan)

8.3.1 Fanuc (Japan) Corporation Information

8.3.2 Fanuc (Japan) Overview

8.3.3 Fanuc (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Fanuc (Japan) Product Description

8.3.5 Fanuc (Japan) Related Developments

8.4 Heidenhain (Germany)

8.4.1 Heidenhain (Germany) Corporation Information

8.4.2 Heidenhain (Germany) Overview

8.4.3 Heidenhain (Germany) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Heidenhain (Germany) Product Description

8.4.5 Heidenhain (Germany) Related Developments

8.5 GSK CNC Equipment Co (China)

8.5.1 GSK CNC Equipment Co (China) Corporation Information

8.5.2 GSK CNC Equipment Co (China) Overview

8.5.3 GSK CNC Equipment Co (China) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 GSK CNC Equipment Co (China) Product Description

8.5.5 GSK CNC Equipment Co (China) Related Developments

8.6 Fagor Automation (Spain)

8.6.1 Fagor Automation (Spain) Corporation Information

8.6.2 Fagor Automation (Spain) Overview

8.6.3 Fagor Automation (Spain) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Fagor Automation (Spain) Product Description

8.6.5 Fagor Automation (Spain) Related Developments

8.7 Soft Servo Systems (US)

8.7.1 Soft Servo Systems (US) Corporation Information

8.7.2 Soft Servo Systems (US) Overview

8.7.3 Soft Servo Systems (US) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Soft Servo Systems (US) Product Description

8.7.5 Soft Servo Systems (US) Related Developments

8.8 Sieb and Meyer AG (Germany)

8.8.1 Sieb and Meyer AG (Germany) Corporation Information

8.8.2 Sieb and Meyer AG (Germany) Overview

8.8.3 Sieb and Meyer AG (Germany) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Sieb and Meyer AG (Germany) Product Description

8.8.5 Sieb and Meyer AG (Germany) Related Developments

8.9 Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)

8.9.1 Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany) Corporation Information

8.9.2 Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany) Overview

8.9.3 Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany) Product Description

8.9.5 Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany) Related Developments

9 Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Distributors

11.3 Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

