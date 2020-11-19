Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market is Expected to Grow By Top Emerging Key Players: Maintenance Connection, EMaint, Dude Solutions, Hippo, IBM, ServiceChannel, Fiix, UpKeep, Siveco, IFS, ManagerPlus, Axxerion, MPulse, MVP Plant, MCS Solutions, DPSI, Real Asset Management, MicroMain, FasTrak, FMX, Sierra, Orion IXL Bhd

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Maintenance Connection, EMaint, Dude Solutions, Hippo, IBM, ServiceChannel, Fiix, UpKeep, Siveco, IFS, ManagerPlus, Axxerion, MPulse, MVP Plant, MCS Solutions, DPSI, Real Asset Management, MicroMain, FasTrak, FMX, Sierra, Orion IXL Bhd Market Segment by Product Type: , Cloud Based, On-Premises Market Segment by Application: , Industrial and Manufacturing, Logistics and Retail, Education and Government, Healthcare and Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software

1.1 Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Industry

1.7.1.1 Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Cloud Based

2.5 On-Premises 3 Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Industrial and Manufacturing

3.5 Logistics and Retail

3.6 Education and Government

3.7 Healthcare and Others 4 Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Maintenance Connection

5.1.1 Maintenance Connection Profile

5.1.2 Maintenance Connection Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Maintenance Connection Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Maintenance Connection Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Maintenance Connection Recent Developments

5.2 EMaint

5.2.1 EMaint Profile

5.2.2 EMaint Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 EMaint Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 EMaint Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 EMaint Recent Developments

5.3 Dude Solutions

5.5.1 Dude Solutions Profile

5.3.2 Dude Solutions Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Dude Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Dude Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Hippo Recent Developments

5.4 Hippo

5.4.1 Hippo Profile

5.4.2 Hippo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Hippo Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Hippo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Hippo Recent Developments

5.5 IBM

5.5.1 IBM Profile

5.5.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.6 ServiceChannel

5.6.1 ServiceChannel Profile

5.6.2 ServiceChannel Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 ServiceChannel Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 ServiceChannel Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 ServiceChannel Recent Developments

5.7 Fiix

5.7.1 Fiix Profile

5.7.2 Fiix Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Fiix Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Fiix Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Fiix Recent Developments

5.8 UpKeep

5.8.1 UpKeep Profile

5.8.2 UpKeep Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 UpKeep Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 UpKeep Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 UpKeep Recent Developments

5.9 Siveco

5.9.1 Siveco Profile

5.9.2 Siveco Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Siveco Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Siveco Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Siveco Recent Developments

5.10 IFS

5.10.1 IFS Profile

5.10.2 IFS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 IFS Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 IFS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 IFS Recent Developments

5.11 ManagerPlus

5.11.1 ManagerPlus Profile

5.11.2 ManagerPlus Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 ManagerPlus Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 ManagerPlus Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 ManagerPlus Recent Developments

5.12 Axxerion

5.12.1 Axxerion Profile

5.12.2 Axxerion Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Axxerion Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Axxerion Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Axxerion Recent Developments

5.13 MPulse

5.13.1 MPulse Profile

5.13.2 MPulse Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 MPulse Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 MPulse Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 MPulse Recent Developments

5.14 MVP Plant

5.14.1 MVP Plant Profile

5.14.2 MVP Plant Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 MVP Plant Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 MVP Plant Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 MVP Plant Recent Developments

5.15 MCS Solutions

5.15.1 MCS Solutions Profile

5.15.2 MCS Solutions Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 MCS Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 MCS Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 MCS Solutions Recent Developments

5.16 DPSI

5.16.1 DPSI Profile

5.16.2 DPSI Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 DPSI Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 DPSI Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 DPSI Recent Developments

5.17 Real Asset Management

5.17.1 Real Asset Management Profile

5.17.2 Real Asset Management Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Real Asset Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Real Asset Management Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Real Asset Management Recent Developments

5.18 MicroMain

5.18.1 MicroMain Profile

5.18.2 MicroMain Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 MicroMain Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 MicroMain Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 MicroMain Recent Developments

5.19 FasTrak

5.19.1 FasTrak Profile

5.19.2 FasTrak Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 FasTrak Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 FasTrak Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 FasTrak Recent Developments

5.20 FMX

5.20.1 FMX Profile

5.20.2 FMX Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.20.3 FMX Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 FMX Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.20.5 FMX Recent Developments

5.21 Sierra

5.21.1 Sierra Profile

5.21.2 Sierra Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.21.3 Sierra Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Sierra Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.21.5 Sierra Recent Developments

5.22 Orion IXL Bhd

5.22.1 Orion IXL Bhd Profile

5.22.2 Orion IXL Bhd Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.22.3 Orion IXL Bhd Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Orion IXL Bhd Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.22.5 Orion IXL Bhd Recent Developments 6 North America Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software by Players and by Application

8.1 China Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Software Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

