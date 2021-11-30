Computer Network Attached Storage Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2027- Western Digital Corporation, Netgear Inc, Synology Inc

Complete study of the global Computer Network Attached Storage market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Computer Network Attached Storage industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Computer Network Attached Storage production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:

Western Digital Corporation, Netgear Inc, Synology Inc, QNAP Systems, Asustor Inc, Buffalo America Inc, ZyXEL Communications Inc, Thecus Technology Corporation

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Computer Network Attached Storage market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Hard Drive Array

DVD Drive

Tape Drive

Simple Server Segment by Application Home

Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses.

TOC

1 Computer Network Attached Storage Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Computer Network Attached Storage

1.2 Computer Network Attached Storage Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Computer Network Attached Storage Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Hard Drive Array

1.2.3 DVD Drive

1.2.4 Tape Drive

1.2.5 Simple Server

1.3 Computer Network Attached Storage Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Computer Network Attached Storage Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Home

1.3.3 Business

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Computer Network Attached Storage Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Computer Network Attached Storage Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Computer Network Attached Storage Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Computer Network Attached Storage Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Computer Network Attached Storage Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Computer Network Attached Storage Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Computer Network Attached Storage Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Computer Network Attached Storage Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Computer Network Attached Storage Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Computer Network Attached Storage Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Computer Network Attached Storage Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Computer Network Attached Storage Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Computer Network Attached Storage Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Computer Network Attached Storage Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Computer Network Attached Storage Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Computer Network Attached Storage Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Computer Network Attached Storage Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Computer Network Attached Storage Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Computer Network Attached Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Computer Network Attached Storage Production

3.4.1 North America Computer Network Attached Storage Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Computer Network Attached Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Computer Network Attached Storage Production

3.5.1 Europe Computer Network Attached Storage Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Computer Network Attached Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Computer Network Attached Storage Production

3.6.1 China Computer Network Attached Storage Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Computer Network Attached Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Computer Network Attached Storage Production

3.7.1 Japan Computer Network Attached Storage Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Computer Network Attached Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Computer Network Attached Storage Production

3.8.1 South Korea Computer Network Attached Storage Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Computer Network Attached Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Computer Network Attached Storage Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Computer Network Attached Storage Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Computer Network Attached Storage Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Computer Network Attached Storage Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Computer Network Attached Storage Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Computer Network Attached Storage Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Computer Network Attached Storage Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Computer Network Attached Storage Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Computer Network Attached Storage Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Computer Network Attached Storage Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Computer Network Attached Storage Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Computer Network Attached Storage Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Computer Network Attached Storage Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Western Digital Corporation

7.1.1 Western Digital Corporation Computer Network Attached Storage Corporation Information

7.1.2 Western Digital Corporation Computer Network Attached Storage Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Western Digital Corporation Computer Network Attached Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Western Digital Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Western Digital Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Netgear Inc

7.2.1 Netgear Inc Computer Network Attached Storage Corporation Information

7.2.2 Netgear Inc Computer Network Attached Storage Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Netgear Inc Computer Network Attached Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Netgear Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Netgear Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Synology Inc

7.3.1 Synology Inc Computer Network Attached Storage Corporation Information

7.3.2 Synology Inc Computer Network Attached Storage Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Synology Inc Computer Network Attached Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Synology Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Synology Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 QNAP Systems

7.4.1 QNAP Systems Computer Network Attached Storage Corporation Information

7.4.2 QNAP Systems Computer Network Attached Storage Product Portfolio

7.4.3 QNAP Systems Computer Network Attached Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 QNAP Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 QNAP Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Asustor Inc

7.5.1 Asustor Inc Computer Network Attached Storage Corporation Information

7.5.2 Asustor Inc Computer Network Attached Storage Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Asustor Inc Computer Network Attached Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Asustor Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Asustor Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Buffalo America Inc

7.6.1 Buffalo America Inc Computer Network Attached Storage Corporation Information

7.6.2 Buffalo America Inc Computer Network Attached Storage Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Buffalo America Inc Computer Network Attached Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Buffalo America Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Buffalo America Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 ZyXEL Communications Inc

7.7.1 ZyXEL Communications Inc Computer Network Attached Storage Corporation Information

7.7.2 ZyXEL Communications Inc Computer Network Attached Storage Product Portfolio

7.7.3 ZyXEL Communications Inc Computer Network Attached Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 ZyXEL Communications Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 ZyXEL Communications Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Thecus Technology Corporation

7.8.1 Thecus Technology Corporation Computer Network Attached Storage Corporation Information

7.8.2 Thecus Technology Corporation Computer Network Attached Storage Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Thecus Technology Corporation Computer Network Attached Storage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Thecus Technology Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Thecus Technology Corporation Recent Developments/Updates 8 Computer Network Attached Storage Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Computer Network Attached Storage Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Computer Network Attached Storage

8.4 Computer Network Attached Storage Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Computer Network Attached Storage Distributors List

9.3 Computer Network Attached Storage Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Computer Network Attached Storage Industry Trends

10.2 Computer Network Attached Storage Growth Drivers

10.3 Computer Network Attached Storage Market Challenges

10.4 Computer Network Attached Storage Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Computer Network Attached Storage by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Computer Network Attached Storage Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Computer Network Attached Storage Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Computer Network Attached Storage Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Computer Network Attached Storage Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Computer Network Attached Storage Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Computer Network Attached Storage

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Computer Network Attached Storage by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Computer Network Attached Storage by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Computer Network Attached Storage by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Computer Network Attached Storage by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Computer Network Attached Storage by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Computer Network Attached Storage by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Computer Network Attached Storage by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Computer Network Attached Storage by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

