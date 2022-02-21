Computer Cases Market Report: Production Capacity And Consumption Analysis By Regions And Country Wise Forecast Report 2022-2028 | Areocool, Antec, Apevia

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Computer Cases Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4373023/global-computer-cases-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Computer Cases report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Computer Cases market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Computer Cases market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Computer Cases market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Computer Cases market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Computer Cases market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Areocool, Antec, Apevia, Compucase, Cooler master, Corsair, Cougar, HP, In Win, Lian Li, NZXT, Raidmax, Roswill, SilverStone, Thermaltake, Winsis, Xion, Razer, ASUS, GAMEMAX, Shenzhen Fluence Technology, ABKO, JONSBO, Gold Field, SAMA, I For Game, DeepCool, Fractal Design, Phanteks, BitFenix

Market Segmentation by Product:

Mini-Tower Cases

Mid-Tower Cases

Full-Tower Cases

Special-shaped Cases



Market Segmentation by Application:

Home

Commercial

Industrial



The Computer Cases Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Computer Cases market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Computer Cases market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4373023/global-computer-cases-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Computer Cases market expansion?

What will be the global Computer Cases market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Computer Cases market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Computer Cases market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Computer Cases market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Computer Cases market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Computer Cases Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Computer Cases Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Mini-Tower Cases

1.2.3 Mid-Tower Cases

1.2.4 Full-Tower Cases

1.2.5 Special-shaped Cases

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Computer Cases Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Home

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Computer Cases Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Computer Cases Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Computer Cases Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Computer Cases Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Computer Cases Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Computer Cases by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Computer Cases Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Computer Cases Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Computer Cases Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Computer Cases Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Computer Cases Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Computer Cases Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Computer Cases in 2021

3.2 Global Computer Cases Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Computer Cases Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Computer Cases Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Computer Cases Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Computer Cases Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Computer Cases Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Computer Cases Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Computer Cases Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Computer Cases Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Computer Cases Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Computer Cases Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Computer Cases Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Computer Cases Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Computer Cases Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Computer Cases Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Computer Cases Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Computer Cases Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Computer Cases Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Computer Cases Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Computer Cases Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Computer Cases Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Computer Cases Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Computer Cases Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Computer Cases Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Computer Cases Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Computer Cases Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Computer Cases Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Computer Cases Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Computer Cases Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Computer Cases Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Computer Cases Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Computer Cases Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Computer Cases Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Computer Cases Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Computer Cases Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Computer Cases Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Computer Cases Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Computer Cases Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Computer Cases Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Computer Cases Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Computer Cases Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Computer Cases Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Computer Cases Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Computer Cases Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Computer Cases Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Computer Cases Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Computer Cases Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Computer Cases Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Computer Cases Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Computer Cases Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Computer Cases Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Computer Cases Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Computer Cases Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Computer Cases Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Computer Cases Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Computer Cases Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Computer Cases Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Computer Cases Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Computer Cases Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Computer Cases Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Computer Cases Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Computer Cases Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Computer Cases Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Computer Cases Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Computer Cases Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Computer Cases Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Computer Cases Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Computer Cases Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Computer Cases Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Computer Cases Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Computer Cases Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Computer Cases Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Computer Cases Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Computer Cases Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Areocool

11.1.1 Areocool Corporation Information

11.1.2 Areocool Overview

11.1.3 Areocool Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Areocool Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Areocool Recent Developments

11.2 Antec

11.2.1 Antec Corporation Information

11.2.2 Antec Overview

11.2.3 Antec Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Antec Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Antec Recent Developments

11.3 Apevia

11.3.1 Apevia Corporation Information

11.3.2 Apevia Overview

11.3.3 Apevia Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Apevia Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Apevia Recent Developments

11.4 Compucase

11.4.1 Compucase Corporation Information

11.4.2 Compucase Overview

11.4.3 Compucase Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Compucase Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Compucase Recent Developments

11.5 Cooler master

11.5.1 Cooler master Corporation Information

11.5.2 Cooler master Overview

11.5.3 Cooler master Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Cooler master Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Cooler master Recent Developments

11.6 Corsair

11.6.1 Corsair Corporation Information

11.6.2 Corsair Overview

11.6.3 Corsair Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Corsair Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Corsair Recent Developments

11.7 Cougar

11.7.1 Cougar Corporation Information

11.7.2 Cougar Overview

11.7.3 Cougar Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Cougar Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Cougar Recent Developments

11.8 HP

11.8.1 HP Corporation Information

11.8.2 HP Overview

11.8.3 HP Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 HP Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 HP Recent Developments

11.9 In Win

11.9.1 In Win Corporation Information

11.9.2 In Win Overview

11.9.3 In Win Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 In Win Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 In Win Recent Developments

11.10 Lian Li

11.10.1 Lian Li Corporation Information

11.10.2 Lian Li Overview

11.10.3 Lian Li Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 Lian Li Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Lian Li Recent Developments

11.11 NZXT

11.11.1 NZXT Corporation Information

11.11.2 NZXT Overview

11.11.3 NZXT Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 NZXT Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 NZXT Recent Developments

11.12 Raidmax

11.12.1 Raidmax Corporation Information

11.12.2 Raidmax Overview

11.12.3 Raidmax Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 Raidmax Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Raidmax Recent Developments

11.13 Roswill

11.13.1 Roswill Corporation Information

11.13.2 Roswill Overview

11.13.3 Roswill Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.13.4 Roswill Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Roswill Recent Developments

11.14 SilverStone

11.14.1 SilverStone Corporation Information

11.14.2 SilverStone Overview

11.14.3 SilverStone Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.14.4 SilverStone Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 SilverStone Recent Developments

11.15 Thermaltake

11.15.1 Thermaltake Corporation Information

11.15.2 Thermaltake Overview

11.15.3 Thermaltake Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.15.4 Thermaltake Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 Thermaltake Recent Developments

11.16 Winsis

11.16.1 Winsis Corporation Information

11.16.2 Winsis Overview

11.16.3 Winsis Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.16.4 Winsis Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.16.5 Winsis Recent Developments

11.17 Xion

11.17.1 Xion Corporation Information

11.17.2 Xion Overview

11.17.3 Xion Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.17.4 Xion Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.17.5 Xion Recent Developments

11.18 Razer

11.18.1 Razer Corporation Information

11.18.2 Razer Overview

11.18.3 Razer Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.18.4 Razer Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.18.5 Razer Recent Developments

11.19 ASUS

11.19.1 ASUS Corporation Information

11.19.2 ASUS Overview

11.19.3 ASUS Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.19.4 ASUS Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.19.5 ASUS Recent Developments

11.20 GAMEMAX

11.20.1 GAMEMAX Corporation Information

11.20.2 GAMEMAX Overview

11.20.3 GAMEMAX Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.20.4 GAMEMAX Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.20.5 GAMEMAX Recent Developments

11.21 Shenzhen Fluence Technology

11.21.1 Shenzhen Fluence Technology Corporation Information

11.21.2 Shenzhen Fluence Technology Overview

11.21.3 Shenzhen Fluence Technology Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.21.4 Shenzhen Fluence Technology Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.21.5 Shenzhen Fluence Technology Recent Developments

11.22 ABKO

11.22.1 ABKO Corporation Information

11.22.2 ABKO Overview

11.22.3 ABKO Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.22.4 ABKO Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.22.5 ABKO Recent Developments

11.23 JONSBO

11.23.1 JONSBO Corporation Information

11.23.2 JONSBO Overview

11.23.3 JONSBO Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.23.4 JONSBO Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.23.5 JONSBO Recent Developments

11.24 Gold Field

11.24.1 Gold Field Corporation Information

11.24.2 Gold Field Overview

11.24.3 Gold Field Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.24.4 Gold Field Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.24.5 Gold Field Recent Developments

11.25 SAMA

11.25.1 SAMA Corporation Information

11.25.2 SAMA Overview

11.25.3 SAMA Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.25.4 SAMA Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.25.5 SAMA Recent Developments

11.26 I For Game

11.26.1 I For Game Corporation Information

11.26.2 I For Game Overview

11.26.3 I For Game Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.26.4 I For Game Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.26.5 I For Game Recent Developments

11.27 DeepCool

11.27.1 DeepCool Corporation Information

11.27.2 DeepCool Overview

11.27.3 DeepCool Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.27.4 DeepCool Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.27.5 DeepCool Recent Developments

11.28 Fractal Design

11.28.1 Fractal Design Corporation Information

11.28.2 Fractal Design Overview

11.28.3 Fractal Design Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.28.4 Fractal Design Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.28.5 Fractal Design Recent Developments

11.29 Phanteks

11.29.1 Phanteks Corporation Information

11.29.2 Phanteks Overview

11.29.3 Phanteks Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.29.4 Phanteks Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.29.5 Phanteks Recent Developments

11.30 BitFenix

11.30.1 BitFenix Corporation Information

11.30.2 BitFenix Overview

11.30.3 BitFenix Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.30.4 BitFenix Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.30.5 BitFenix Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Computer Cases Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Computer Cases Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Computer Cases Production Mode & Process

12.4 Computer Cases Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Computer Cases Sales Channels

12.4.2 Computer Cases Distributors

12.5 Computer Cases Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Computer Cases Industry Trends

13.2 Computer Cases Market Drivers

13.3 Computer Cases Market Challenges

13.4 Computer Cases Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Computer Cases Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4373023/global-computer-cases-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”