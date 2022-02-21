Computer Cases Market Report: Production Capacity And Consumption Analysis By Regions And Country Wise Forecast Report 2022-2028 | Areocool, Antec, Apevia

“
Market Summary
A newly published report titled “Computer Cases Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4373023/global-computer-cases-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Computer Cases report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Computer Cases market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Computer Cases market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Computer Cases market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Computer Cases market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Computer Cases market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Areocool, Antec, Apevia, Compucase, Cooler master, Corsair, Cougar, HP, In Win, Lian Li, NZXT, Raidmax, Roswill, SilverStone, Thermaltake, Winsis, Xion, Razer, ASUS, GAMEMAX, Shenzhen Fluence Technology, ABKO, JONSBO, Gold Field, SAMA, I For Game, DeepCool, Fractal Design, Phanteks, BitFenix
Market Segmentation by Product:
Mini-Tower Cases
Mid-Tower Cases
Full-Tower Cases
Special-shaped Cases
Market Segmentation by Application:
Home
Commercial
Industrial
The Computer Cases Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Computer Cases market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Computer Cases market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4373023/global-computer-cases-market
Frequently Asked Questions
- At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?
- Which factors will lead to the Computer Cases market expansion?
- What will be the global Computer Cases market size by 2028?
- What are the key constraints in the Computer Cases market growth?
- Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?
- Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?
- Which companies are the key innovators in the Computer Cases market?
- What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?
- Who are the key leaders in the global Computer Cases market?
- Which technological advancements will influence the Computer Cases market growth?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Computer Cases Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Computer Cases Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Mini-Tower Cases
1.2.3 Mid-Tower Cases
1.2.4 Full-Tower Cases
1.2.5 Special-shaped Cases
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Computer Cases Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Home
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Computer Cases Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Computer Cases Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Computer Cases Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Computer Cases Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Computer Cases Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Computer Cases by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Computer Cases Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Computer Cases Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Computer Cases Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Computer Cases Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Computer Cases Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Computer Cases Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Computer Cases in 2021
3.2 Global Computer Cases Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Computer Cases Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global Computer Cases Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Computer Cases Revenue in 2021
3.3 Global Computer Cases Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Computer Cases Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Computer Cases Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Computer Cases Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Computer Cases Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
4.1.2 Global Computer Cases Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
4.1.3 Global Computer Cases Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.2 Global Computer Cases Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Computer Cases Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Computer Cases Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
4.2.3 Global Computer Cases Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.3 Global Computer Cases Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Computer Cases Price by Type (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Computer Cases Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Computer Cases Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Computer Cases Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Computer Cases Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Computer Cases Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Computer Cases Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Computer Cases Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Computer Cases Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Computer Cases Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Computer Cases Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Computer Cases Price by Application (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Computer Cases Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
6 North America
6.1 North America Computer Cases Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Computer Cases Sales by Type (2017-2028)
6.1.2 North America Computer Cases Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Computer Cases Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Computer Cases Sales by Application (2017-2028)
6.2.2 North America Computer Cases Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 North America Computer Cases Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Computer Cases Sales by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.2 North America Computer Cases Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Computer Cases Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Computer Cases Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 Europe Computer Cases Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Computer Cases Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Computer Cases Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 Europe Computer Cases Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 Europe Computer Cases Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Computer Cases Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 Europe Computer Cases Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Computer Cases Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Computer Cases Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Computer Cases Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia Pacific Computer Cases Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Computer Cases Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Computer Cases Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Asia Pacific Computer Cases Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Computer Cases Sales by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Computer Cases Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 China Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Computer Cases Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Computer Cases Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Latin America Computer Cases Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Computer Cases Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Computer Cases Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Latin America Computer Cases Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Latin America Computer Cases Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Computer Cases Sales by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Latin America Computer Cases Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Computer Cases Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Computer Cases Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Computer Cases Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Computer Cases Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Computer Cases Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Computer Cases Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Computer Cases Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Computer Cases Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Computer Cases Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Areocool
11.1.1 Areocool Corporation Information
11.1.2 Areocool Overview
11.1.3 Areocool Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.1.4 Areocool Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.1.5 Areocool Recent Developments
11.2 Antec
11.2.1 Antec Corporation Information
11.2.2 Antec Overview
11.2.3 Antec Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.2.4 Antec Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.2.5 Antec Recent Developments
11.3 Apevia
11.3.1 Apevia Corporation Information
11.3.2 Apevia Overview
11.3.3 Apevia Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.3.4 Apevia Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.3.5 Apevia Recent Developments
11.4 Compucase
11.4.1 Compucase Corporation Information
11.4.2 Compucase Overview
11.4.3 Compucase Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.4.4 Compucase Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.4.5 Compucase Recent Developments
11.5 Cooler master
11.5.1 Cooler master Corporation Information
11.5.2 Cooler master Overview
11.5.3 Cooler master Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.5.4 Cooler master Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.5.5 Cooler master Recent Developments
11.6 Corsair
11.6.1 Corsair Corporation Information
11.6.2 Corsair Overview
11.6.3 Corsair Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.6.4 Corsair Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.6.5 Corsair Recent Developments
11.7 Cougar
11.7.1 Cougar Corporation Information
11.7.2 Cougar Overview
11.7.3 Cougar Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.7.4 Cougar Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.7.5 Cougar Recent Developments
11.8 HP
11.8.1 HP Corporation Information
11.8.2 HP Overview
11.8.3 HP Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.8.4 HP Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.8.5 HP Recent Developments
11.9 In Win
11.9.1 In Win Corporation Information
11.9.2 In Win Overview
11.9.3 In Win Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.9.4 In Win Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.9.5 In Win Recent Developments
11.10 Lian Li
11.10.1 Lian Li Corporation Information
11.10.2 Lian Li Overview
11.10.3 Lian Li Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.10.4 Lian Li Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.10.5 Lian Li Recent Developments
11.11 NZXT
11.11.1 NZXT Corporation Information
11.11.2 NZXT Overview
11.11.3 NZXT Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.11.4 NZXT Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.11.5 NZXT Recent Developments
11.12 Raidmax
11.12.1 Raidmax Corporation Information
11.12.2 Raidmax Overview
11.12.3 Raidmax Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.12.4 Raidmax Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.12.5 Raidmax Recent Developments
11.13 Roswill
11.13.1 Roswill Corporation Information
11.13.2 Roswill Overview
11.13.3 Roswill Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.13.4 Roswill Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.13.5 Roswill Recent Developments
11.14 SilverStone
11.14.1 SilverStone Corporation Information
11.14.2 SilverStone Overview
11.14.3 SilverStone Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.14.4 SilverStone Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.14.5 SilverStone Recent Developments
11.15 Thermaltake
11.15.1 Thermaltake Corporation Information
11.15.2 Thermaltake Overview
11.15.3 Thermaltake Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.15.4 Thermaltake Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.15.5 Thermaltake Recent Developments
11.16 Winsis
11.16.1 Winsis Corporation Information
11.16.2 Winsis Overview
11.16.3 Winsis Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.16.4 Winsis Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.16.5 Winsis Recent Developments
11.17 Xion
11.17.1 Xion Corporation Information
11.17.2 Xion Overview
11.17.3 Xion Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.17.4 Xion Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.17.5 Xion Recent Developments
11.18 Razer
11.18.1 Razer Corporation Information
11.18.2 Razer Overview
11.18.3 Razer Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.18.4 Razer Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.18.5 Razer Recent Developments
11.19 ASUS
11.19.1 ASUS Corporation Information
11.19.2 ASUS Overview
11.19.3 ASUS Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.19.4 ASUS Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.19.5 ASUS Recent Developments
11.20 GAMEMAX
11.20.1 GAMEMAX Corporation Information
11.20.2 GAMEMAX Overview
11.20.3 GAMEMAX Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.20.4 GAMEMAX Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.20.5 GAMEMAX Recent Developments
11.21 Shenzhen Fluence Technology
11.21.1 Shenzhen Fluence Technology Corporation Information
11.21.2 Shenzhen Fluence Technology Overview
11.21.3 Shenzhen Fluence Technology Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.21.4 Shenzhen Fluence Technology Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.21.5 Shenzhen Fluence Technology Recent Developments
11.22 ABKO
11.22.1 ABKO Corporation Information
11.22.2 ABKO Overview
11.22.3 ABKO Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.22.4 ABKO Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.22.5 ABKO Recent Developments
11.23 JONSBO
11.23.1 JONSBO Corporation Information
11.23.2 JONSBO Overview
11.23.3 JONSBO Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.23.4 JONSBO Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.23.5 JONSBO Recent Developments
11.24 Gold Field
11.24.1 Gold Field Corporation Information
11.24.2 Gold Field Overview
11.24.3 Gold Field Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.24.4 Gold Field Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.24.5 Gold Field Recent Developments
11.25 SAMA
11.25.1 SAMA Corporation Information
11.25.2 SAMA Overview
11.25.3 SAMA Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.25.4 SAMA Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.25.5 SAMA Recent Developments
11.26 I For Game
11.26.1 I For Game Corporation Information
11.26.2 I For Game Overview
11.26.3 I For Game Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.26.4 I For Game Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.26.5 I For Game Recent Developments
11.27 DeepCool
11.27.1 DeepCool Corporation Information
11.27.2 DeepCool Overview
11.27.3 DeepCool Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.27.4 DeepCool Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.27.5 DeepCool Recent Developments
11.28 Fractal Design
11.28.1 Fractal Design Corporation Information
11.28.2 Fractal Design Overview
11.28.3 Fractal Design Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.28.4 Fractal Design Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.28.5 Fractal Design Recent Developments
11.29 Phanteks
11.29.1 Phanteks Corporation Information
11.29.2 Phanteks Overview
11.29.3 Phanteks Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.29.4 Phanteks Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.29.5 Phanteks Recent Developments
11.30 BitFenix
11.30.1 BitFenix Corporation Information
11.30.2 BitFenix Overview
11.30.3 BitFenix Computer Cases Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.30.4 BitFenix Computer Cases Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.30.5 BitFenix Recent Developments
12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Computer Cases Industry Chain Analysis
12.2 Computer Cases Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Computer Cases Production Mode & Process
12.4 Computer Cases Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Computer Cases Sales Channels
12.4.2 Computer Cases Distributors
12.5 Computer Cases Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Computer Cases Industry Trends
13.2 Computer Cases Market Drivers
13.3 Computer Cases Market Challenges
13.4 Computer Cases Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Computer Cases Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4373023/global-computer-cases-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”