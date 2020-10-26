Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | EDDA technology, Inc., FUJIFILM Medical Systems, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, Hologic Inc.

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Computer Aided Detection (CAD) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Computer Aided Detection (CAD) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Research Report: EDDA technology, Inc., FUJIFILM Medical Systems, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, Hologic Inc., iCAD, Inc., Vucomp, McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems

Types: X-Ray Imaging

Computed Tomography

Ultrasound Imaging

Magnetic Resonance

Nuclear Medicine Imaging



Applications: Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colon/Rectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Bone Cancer

Neurological/Musculoskeletal/Cardiovascular Cancer



The Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Computer Aided Detection (CAD) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Computer Aided Detection (CAD) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 X-Ray Imaging

1.4.3 Computed Tomography

1.4.4 Ultrasound Imaging

1.4.5 Magnetic Resonance

1.4.6 Nuclear Medicine Imaging

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Breast Cancer

1.5.3 Lung Cancer

1.5.4 Colon/Rectal Cancer

1.5.5 Prostate Cancer

1.5.6 Liver Cancer

1.5.7 Bone Cancer

1.5.8 Neurological/Musculoskeletal/Cardiovascular Cancer

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 EDDA technology, Inc.

8.1.1 EDDA technology, Inc. Corporation Information

8.1.2 EDDA technology, Inc. Overview

8.1.3 EDDA technology, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 EDDA technology, Inc. Product Description

8.1.5 EDDA technology, Inc. Related Developments

8.2 FUJIFILM Medical Systems

8.2.1 FUJIFILM Medical Systems Corporation Information

8.2.2 FUJIFILM Medical Systems Overview

8.2.3 FUJIFILM Medical Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 FUJIFILM Medical Systems Product Description

8.2.5 FUJIFILM Medical Systems Related Developments

8.3 Hitachi High Technologies Corporation

8.3.1 Hitachi High Technologies Corporation Corporation Information

8.3.2 Hitachi High Technologies Corporation Overview

8.3.3 Hitachi High Technologies Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Hitachi High Technologies Corporation Product Description

8.3.5 Hitachi High Technologies Corporation Related Developments

8.4 Hologic Inc.

8.4.1 Hologic Inc. Corporation Information

8.4.2 Hologic Inc. Overview

8.4.3 Hologic Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Hologic Inc. Product Description

8.4.5 Hologic Inc. Related Developments

8.5 iCAD, Inc.

8.5.1 iCAD, Inc. Corporation Information

8.5.2 iCAD, Inc. Overview

8.5.3 iCAD, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 iCAD, Inc. Product Description

8.5.5 iCAD, Inc. Related Developments

8.6 Vucomp

8.6.1 Vucomp Corporation Information

8.6.2 Vucomp Overview

8.6.3 Vucomp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Vucomp Product Description

8.6.5 Vucomp Related Developments

8.7 McKesson Corporation

8.7.1 McKesson Corporation Corporation Information

8.7.2 McKesson Corporation Overview

8.7.3 McKesson Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 McKesson Corporation Product Description

8.7.5 McKesson Corporation Related Developments

8.8 Philips Healthcare

8.8.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

8.8.2 Philips Healthcare Overview

8.8.3 Philips Healthcare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Philips Healthcare Product Description

8.8.5 Philips Healthcare Related Developments

8.9 Siemens Healthcare

8.9.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information

8.9.2 Siemens Healthcare Overview

8.9.3 Siemens Healthcare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Siemens Healthcare Product Description

8.9.5 Siemens Healthcare Related Developments

8.10 Canon Medical Systems

8.10.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Information

8.10.2 Canon Medical Systems Overview

8.10.3 Canon Medical Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Canon Medical Systems Product Description

8.10.5 Canon Medical Systems Related Developments

9 Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Distributors

11.3 Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”