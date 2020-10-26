Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Research Report: Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co.(South Korea), Neusoft Medical Systems Co.(China), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co.(Hong Kong), PlanMED (Finland), Koning Corporation (US), Carestream Health Inc. (US), PointNix Co. Ltd (South Korea)

Types: Low-sliceScanners(Below 64 slices)

Medium-slice Scanners (64 slices)

High-slice Scanners (Above 64 slices)



Applications: Oncology

Cardio and Vascular

Neurology

Others



The Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Low-sliceScanners(Below 64 slices)

1.4.3 Medium-slice Scanners (64 slices)

1.4.4 High-slice Scanners (Above 64 slices)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oncology

1.5.3 Cardio and Vascular

1.5.4 Neurology

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Production by Regions

4.1 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

8.1.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Overview

8.1.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Product Description

8.1.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Related Developments

8.2 GE Healthcare (US)

8.2.1 GE Healthcare (US) Corporation Information

8.2.2 GE Healthcare (US) Overview

8.2.3 GE Healthcare (US) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 GE Healthcare (US) Product Description

8.2.5 GE Healthcare (US) Related Developments

8.3 Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

8.3.1 Toshiba Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

8.3.2 Toshiba Corporation (Japan) Overview

8.3.3 Toshiba Corporation (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Toshiba Corporation (Japan) Product Description

8.3.5 Toshiba Corporation (Japan) Related Developments

8.4 Siemens AG (Germany)

8.4.1 Siemens AG (Germany) Corporation Information

8.4.2 Siemens AG (Germany) Overview

8.4.3 Siemens AG (Germany) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Siemens AG (Germany) Product Description

8.4.5 Siemens AG (Germany) Related Developments

8.5 Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

8.5.1 Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) Corporation Information

8.5.2 Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) Overview

8.5.3 Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) Product Description

8.5.5 Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) Related Developments

8.6 Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

8.6.1 Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

8.6.2 Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) Overview

8.6.3 Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) Product Description

8.6.5 Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) Related Developments

8.7 Samsung Electronics Co.(South Korea)

8.7.1 Samsung Electronics Co.(South Korea) Corporation Information

8.7.2 Samsung Electronics Co.(South Korea) Overview

8.7.3 Samsung Electronics Co.(South Korea) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Samsung Electronics Co.(South Korea) Product Description

8.7.5 Samsung Electronics Co.(South Korea) Related Developments

8.8 Neusoft Medical Systems Co.(China)

8.8.1 Neusoft Medical Systems Co.(China) Corporation Information

8.8.2 Neusoft Medical Systems Co.(China) Overview

8.8.3 Neusoft Medical Systems Co.(China) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Neusoft Medical Systems Co.(China) Product Description

8.8.5 Neusoft Medical Systems Co.(China) Related Developments

8.9 Medtronic plc (Ireland)

8.9.1 Medtronic plc (Ireland) Corporation Information

8.9.2 Medtronic plc (Ireland) Overview

8.9.3 Medtronic plc (Ireland) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Medtronic plc (Ireland) Product Description

8.9.5 Medtronic plc (Ireland) Related Developments

8.10 Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co.(Hong Kong)

8.10.1 Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co.(Hong Kong) Corporation Information

8.10.2 Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co.(Hong Kong) Overview

8.10.3 Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co.(Hong Kong) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co.(Hong Kong) Product Description

8.10.5 Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co.(Hong Kong) Related Developments

8.11 PlanMED (Finland)

8.11.1 PlanMED (Finland) Corporation Information

8.11.2 PlanMED (Finland) Overview

8.11.3 PlanMED (Finland) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 PlanMED (Finland) Product Description

8.11.5 PlanMED (Finland) Related Developments

8.12 Koning Corporation (US)

8.12.1 Koning Corporation (US) Corporation Information

8.12.2 Koning Corporation (US) Overview

8.12.3 Koning Corporation (US) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Koning Corporation (US) Product Description

8.12.5 Koning Corporation (US) Related Developments

8.13 Carestream Health Inc. (US)

8.13.1 Carestream Health Inc. (US) Corporation Information

8.13.2 Carestream Health Inc. (US) Overview

8.13.3 Carestream Health Inc. (US) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Carestream Health Inc. (US) Product Description

8.13.5 Carestream Health Inc. (US) Related Developments

8.14 PointNix Co. Ltd (South Korea)

8.14.1 PointNix Co. Ltd (South Korea) Corporation Information

8.14.2 PointNix Co. Ltd (South Korea) Overview

8.14.3 PointNix Co. Ltd (South Korea) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 PointNix Co. Ltd (South Korea) Product Description

8.14.5 PointNix Co. Ltd (South Korea) Related Developments

9 Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Sales Channels

11.2.2 Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Distributors

11.3 Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

