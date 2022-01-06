Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market 2021 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2027 | Medtronic(Covidien), Sigvaris, Medi

“

A newly published report titled “(Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Medtronic(Covidien), Sigvaris, Medi, BSN Medical, Juzo, 3M, Bauerfeind AG, Thuasne Corporate, Pretty Legs Hosiery, Salzmann-Group, Paul Hartmann, Cizeta Medicali, Belsana Medical, Gloria Med, Zhende Medical Group, Maizi, TOKO, Okamoto Corporation, Zhejiang Sameri, MD

Market Segmentation by Product:

Gradient Socks

Anti-Embolism Socks



Market Segmentation by Application:

Ambulatory Patients

Post-operative Patients

Pregnant Women

Others



The Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings)

1.2 Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Gradient Socks

1.2.3 Anti-Embolism Socks

1.3 Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Ambulatory Patients

1.3.3 Post-operative Patients

1.3.4 Pregnant Women

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Medtronic(Covidien)

6.1.1 Medtronic(Covidien) Corporation Information

6.1.2 Medtronic(Covidien) Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Medtronic(Covidien) Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Medtronic(Covidien) Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Medtronic(Covidien) Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Sigvaris

6.2.1 Sigvaris Corporation Information

6.2.2 Sigvaris Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Sigvaris Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Sigvaris Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Sigvaris Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Medi

6.3.1 Medi Corporation Information

6.3.2 Medi Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Medi Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Medi Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Medi Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 BSN Medical

6.4.1 BSN Medical Corporation Information

6.4.2 BSN Medical Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 BSN Medical Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 BSN Medical Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Product Portfolio

6.4.5 BSN Medical Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Juzo

6.5.1 Juzo Corporation Information

6.5.2 Juzo Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Juzo Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Juzo Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Juzo Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 3M

6.6.1 3M Corporation Information

6.6.2 3M Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 3M Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 3M Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Product Portfolio

6.6.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Bauerfeind AG

6.6.1 Bauerfeind AG Corporation Information

6.6.2 Bauerfeind AG Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Bauerfeind AG Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Bauerfeind AG Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Bauerfeind AG Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Thuasne Corporate

6.8.1 Thuasne Corporate Corporation Information

6.8.2 Thuasne Corporate Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Thuasne Corporate Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Thuasne Corporate Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Thuasne Corporate Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Pretty Legs Hosiery

6.9.1 Pretty Legs Hosiery Corporation Information

6.9.2 Pretty Legs Hosiery Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Pretty Legs Hosiery Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Pretty Legs Hosiery Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Pretty Legs Hosiery Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Salzmann-Group

6.10.1 Salzmann-Group Corporation Information

6.10.2 Salzmann-Group Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Salzmann-Group Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Salzmann-Group Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Salzmann-Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Paul Hartmann

6.11.1 Paul Hartmann Corporation Information

6.11.2 Paul Hartmann Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Paul Hartmann Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Paul Hartmann Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Paul Hartmann Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Cizeta Medicali

6.12.1 Cizeta Medicali Corporation Information

6.12.2 Cizeta Medicali Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Cizeta Medicali Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Cizeta Medicali Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Cizeta Medicali Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Belsana Medical

6.13.1 Belsana Medical Corporation Information

6.13.2 Belsana Medical Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Belsana Medical Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Belsana Medical Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Belsana Medical Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Gloria Med

6.14.1 Gloria Med Corporation Information

6.14.2 Gloria Med Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Gloria Med Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Gloria Med Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Gloria Med Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Zhende Medical Group

6.15.1 Zhende Medical Group Corporation Information

6.15.2 Zhende Medical Group Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Zhende Medical Group Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Zhende Medical Group Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Zhende Medical Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Maizi

6.16.1 Maizi Corporation Information

6.16.2 Maizi Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Maizi Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Maizi Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Maizi Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 TOKO

6.17.1 TOKO Corporation Information

6.17.2 TOKO Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 TOKO Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 TOKO Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Product Portfolio

6.17.5 TOKO Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Okamoto Corporation

6.18.1 Okamoto Corporation Corporation Information

6.18.2 Okamoto Corporation Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Okamoto Corporation Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Okamoto Corporation Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Okamoto Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Zhejiang Sameri

6.19.1 Zhejiang Sameri Corporation Information

6.19.2 Zhejiang Sameri Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Zhejiang Sameri Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Zhejiang Sameri Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Zhejiang Sameri Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 MD

6.20.1 MD Corporation Information

6.20.2 MD Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 MD Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 MD Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Product Portfolio

6.20.5 MD Recent Developments/Updates

7 Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings)

7.4 Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Distributors List

8.3 Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Customers

9 Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market Dynamics

9.1 Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Industry Trends

9.2 Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Growth Drivers

9.3 Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market Challenges

9.4 Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Compression Stockings (Elastic Stockings) by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”