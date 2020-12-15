The report presented by QYResearch provides a detailed and an accurate account of each aspect of the global Compressed Natural Gas market to help players to better face market challenges and gain a competitive edge over other market participants. It has been prepared with the help of latest research methodologies and tools and by experienced market analysts. Players could use it to enhance their growth strategies and cement a strong position in the global Compressed Natural Gas market. The report includes different types of analysis such as absolute dollar opportunity analysis, PESTEL analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis.
The Global Compressed Natural Gas Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application offers deep analysis of key market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
National Iranian Gas Company, Indraprastha Gas Limited, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Gazprom, NEOgas, Trillium CNG, China Natural Gas, Pakistan State Oil, J-W Power Company, GNVert, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP P.L.C, Total S.A, Chevron Corporation, Eni S.p.A., Equinor, ConocoPhillips Co., Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Southwestern Energy Company, Chesapeake
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|
Associated Gas
Non-Associated Gas
Unconventional Sources (CNG)
|Market Segment by Application:
|
Light Duty Vehicles
Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Buses
Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Trucks
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Compressed Natural Gas market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Compressed Natural Gas market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Compressed Natural Gas industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Compressed Natural Gas market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Compressed Natural Gas market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Compressed Natural Gas market
TOC
1 Compressed Natural Gas Market Overview
1.1 Compressed Natural Gas Product Overview
1.2 Compressed Natural Gas Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Associated Gas
1.2.2 Non-Associated Gas
1.2.3 Unconventional Sources (CNG)
1.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Compressed Natural Gas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Compressed Natural Gas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Compressed Natural Gas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Compressed Natural Gas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Compressed Natural Gas Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Compressed Natural Gas Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Compressed Natural Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Compressed Natural Gas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Compressed Natural Gas Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Compressed Natural Gas Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Compressed Natural Gas Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Compressed Natural Gas as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Compressed Natural Gas Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Compressed Natural Gas Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Compressed Natural Gas Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Compressed Natural Gas Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Compressed Natural Gas Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Compressed Natural Gas Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Compressed Natural Gas Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Compressed Natural Gas Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Compressed Natural Gas Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Compressed Natural Gas Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Compressed Natural Gas by Application
4.1 Compressed Natural Gas Segment by Application
4.1.1 Light Duty Vehicles
4.1.2 Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Buses
4.1.3 Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Trucks
4.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Compressed Natural Gas Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Compressed Natural Gas Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Compressed Natural Gas by Application
4.5.2 Europe Compressed Natural Gas by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Compressed Natural Gas by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Compressed Natural Gas by Application 5 North America Compressed Natural Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Compressed Natural Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Compressed Natural Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Compressed Natural Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Compressed Natural Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Compressed Natural Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Compressed Natural Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Compressed Natural Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Compressed Natural Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Compressed Natural Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Compressed Natural Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Compressed Natural Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Compressed Natural Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Compressed Natural Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Compressed Natural Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Compressed Natural Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Compressed Natural Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Compressed Natural Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Compressed Natural Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Compressed Natural Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Compressed Natural Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Compressed Natural Gas Business
10.1 National Iranian Gas Company
10.1.1 National Iranian Gas Company Corporation Information
10.1.2 National Iranian Gas Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 National Iranian Gas Company Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 National Iranian Gas Company Compressed Natural Gas Products Offered
10.1.5 National Iranian Gas Company Recent Development
10.2 Indraprastha Gas Limited
10.2.1 Indraprastha Gas Limited Corporation Information
10.2.2 Indraprastha Gas Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Indraprastha Gas Limited Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 National Iranian Gas Company Compressed Natural Gas Products Offered
10.2.5 Indraprastha Gas Limited Recent Development
10.3 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
10.3.1 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Corporation Information
10.3.2 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Compressed Natural Gas Products Offered
10.3.5 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Recent Development
10.4 Gazprom
10.4.1 Gazprom Corporation Information
10.4.2 Gazprom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Gazprom Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Gazprom Compressed Natural Gas Products Offered
10.4.5 Gazprom Recent Development
10.5 NEOgas
10.5.1 NEOgas Corporation Information
10.5.2 NEOgas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 NEOgas Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 NEOgas Compressed Natural Gas Products Offered
10.5.5 NEOgas Recent Development
10.6 Trillium CNG
10.6.1 Trillium CNG Corporation Information
10.6.2 Trillium CNG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Trillium CNG Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Trillium CNG Compressed Natural Gas Products Offered
10.6.5 Trillium CNG Recent Development
10.7 China Natural Gas
10.7.1 China Natural Gas Corporation Information
10.7.2 China Natural Gas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 China Natural Gas Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 China Natural Gas Compressed Natural Gas Products Offered
10.7.5 China Natural Gas Recent Development
10.8 Pakistan State Oil
10.8.1 Pakistan State Oil Corporation Information
10.8.2 Pakistan State Oil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Pakistan State Oil Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Pakistan State Oil Compressed Natural Gas Products Offered
10.8.5 Pakistan State Oil Recent Development
10.9 J-W Power Company
10.9.1 J-W Power Company Corporation Information
10.9.2 J-W Power Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 J-W Power Company Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 J-W Power Company Compressed Natural Gas Products Offered
10.9.5 J-W Power Company Recent Development
10.10 GNVert
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Compressed Natural Gas Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 GNVert Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 GNVert Recent Development
10.11 Exxon Mobil Corporation
10.11.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Corporation Information
10.11.2 Exxon Mobil Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation Compressed Natural Gas Products Offered
10.11.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation Recent Development
10.12 BP P.L.C
10.12.1 BP P.L.C Corporation Information
10.12.2 BP P.L.C Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 BP P.L.C Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 BP P.L.C Compressed Natural Gas Products Offered
10.12.5 BP P.L.C Recent Development
10.13 Total S.A
10.13.1 Total S.A Corporation Information
10.13.2 Total S.A Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Total S.A Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Total S.A Compressed Natural Gas Products Offered
10.13.5 Total S.A Recent Development
10.14 Chevron Corporation
10.14.1 Chevron Corporation Corporation Information
10.14.2 Chevron Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Chevron Corporation Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Chevron Corporation Compressed Natural Gas Products Offered
10.14.5 Chevron Corporation Recent Development
10.15 Eni S.p.A.
10.15.1 Eni S.p.A. Corporation Information
10.15.2 Eni S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Eni S.p.A. Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Eni S.p.A. Compressed Natural Gas Products Offered
10.15.5 Eni S.p.A. Recent Development
10.16 Equinor
10.16.1 Equinor Corporation Information
10.16.2 Equinor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Equinor Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Equinor Compressed Natural Gas Products Offered
10.16.5 Equinor Recent Development
10.17 ConocoPhillips Co.
10.17.1 ConocoPhillips Co. Corporation Information
10.17.2 ConocoPhillips Co. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 ConocoPhillips Co. Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 ConocoPhillips Co. Compressed Natural Gas Products Offered
10.17.5 ConocoPhillips Co. Recent Development
10.18 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation
10.18.1 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Corporation Information
10.18.2 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Compressed Natural Gas Products Offered
10.18.5 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Recent Development
10.19 Southwestern Energy Company
10.19.1 Southwestern Energy Company Corporation Information
10.19.2 Southwestern Energy Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Southwestern Energy Company Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Southwestern Energy Company Compressed Natural Gas Products Offered
10.19.5 Southwestern Energy Company Recent Development
10.20 Chesapeake
10.20.1 Chesapeake Corporation Information
10.20.2 Chesapeake Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Chesapeake Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Chesapeake Compressed Natural Gas Products Offered
10.20.5 Chesapeake Recent Development 11 Compressed Natural Gas Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Compressed Natural Gas Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Compressed Natural Gas Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
