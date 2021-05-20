Compressed Natural Gas Market Overview, Upcoming Trends, SWOT Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027 |National Iranian Gas Company, Indraprastha Gas Limited

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Compressed Natural Gas Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Compressed Natural Gas data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Compressed Natural Gas Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Compressed Natural Gas Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Compressed Natural Gas market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Compressed Natural Gas market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

National Iranian Gas Company, Indraprastha Gas Limited, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Gazprom, NEOgas, Trillium CNG, China Natural Gas, Pakistan State Oil, J-W Power Company, GNVert, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP P.L.C, Total S.A, Chevron Corporation, Eni S.p.A., Equinor, ConocoPhillips Co., Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Southwestern Energy Company, Chesapeake Market Segment by Product Type: Associated Gas, Non-Associated Gas, Unconventional Sources (CNG) Market Segment by Application: Light Duty Vehicles, Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Buses, Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Trucks National Iranian Gas Company, Indraprastha Gas Limited, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Gazprom, NEOgas, Trillium CNG, China Natural Gas, Pakistan State Oil, J-W Power Company, GNVert, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP P.L.C, Total S.A, Chevron Corporation, Eni S.p.A., Equinor, ConocoPhillips Co., Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Southwestern Energy Company, Chesapeake

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report Compressed Natural Gas market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2865323/global-compressed-natural-gas-industry Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2865323/global-compressed-natural-gas-industry

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Compressed Natural Gas market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Compressed Natural Gas market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Compressed Natural Gas market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Compressed Natural Gas market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Compressed Natural Gas market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Compressed Natural Gas Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Associated Gas

1.2.3 Non-Associated Gas

1.2.4 Unconventional Sources (CNG) 1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Light Duty Vehicles

1.3.3 Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Buses

1.3.4 Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Trucks 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production 2.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Compressed Natural Gas Industry Trends

2.4.2 Compressed Natural Gas Market Drivers

2.4.3 Compressed Natural Gas Market Challenges

2.4.4 Compressed Natural Gas Market Restraints 3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Sales 3.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Compressed Natural Gas Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Compressed Natural Gas Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Compressed Natural Gas Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Compressed Natural Gas Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Compressed Natural Gas Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Compressed Natural Gas Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers 4.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas Production Capacity by Manufacturers 4.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Compressed Natural Gas Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Compressed Natural Gas Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Compressed Natural Gas Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Compressed Natural Gas Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Compressed Natural Gas Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Compressed Natural Gas Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Compressed Natural Gas Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type 5.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Compressed Natural Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 7.2 North America Compressed Natural Gas Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Compressed Natural Gas Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 North America Compressed Natural Gas Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Compressed Natural Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 8.2 Europe Compressed Natural Gas Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Compressed Natural Gas Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Europe Compressed Natural Gas Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Compressed Natural Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 9.2 Asia Pacific Compressed Natural Gas Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Compressed Natural Gas Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Asia Pacific Compressed Natural Gas Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 10.2 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Compressed Natural Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Compressed Natural Gas Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Compressed Natural Gas Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.4 Middle East and Africa Compressed Natural Gas Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Compressed Natural Gas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Compressed Natural Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 National Iranian Gas Company

12.1.1 National Iranian Gas Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 National Iranian Gas Company Overview

12.1.3 National Iranian Gas Company Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 National Iranian Gas Company Compressed Natural Gas Products and Services

12.1.5 National Iranian Gas Company Compressed Natural Gas SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 National Iranian Gas Company Recent Developments 12.2 Indraprastha Gas Limited

12.2.1 Indraprastha Gas Limited Corporation Information

12.2.2 Indraprastha Gas Limited Overview

12.2.3 Indraprastha Gas Limited Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Indraprastha Gas Limited Compressed Natural Gas Products and Services

12.2.5 Indraprastha Gas Limited Compressed Natural Gas SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Indraprastha Gas Limited Recent Developments 12.3 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

12.3.1 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Corporation Information

12.3.2 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Overview

12.3.3 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Compressed Natural Gas Products and Services

12.3.5 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Compressed Natural Gas SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Recent Developments 12.4 Gazprom

12.4.1 Gazprom Corporation Information

12.4.2 Gazprom Overview

12.4.3 Gazprom Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Gazprom Compressed Natural Gas Products and Services

12.4.5 Gazprom Compressed Natural Gas SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Gazprom Recent Developments 12.5 NEOgas

12.5.1 NEOgas Corporation Information

12.5.2 NEOgas Overview

12.5.3 NEOgas Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 NEOgas Compressed Natural Gas Products and Services

12.5.5 NEOgas Compressed Natural Gas SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 NEOgas Recent Developments 12.6 Trillium CNG

12.6.1 Trillium CNG Corporation Information

12.6.2 Trillium CNG Overview

12.6.3 Trillium CNG Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Trillium CNG Compressed Natural Gas Products and Services

12.6.5 Trillium CNG Compressed Natural Gas SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Trillium CNG Recent Developments 12.7 China Natural Gas

12.7.1 China Natural Gas Corporation Information

12.7.2 China Natural Gas Overview

12.7.3 China Natural Gas Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 China Natural Gas Compressed Natural Gas Products and Services

12.7.5 China Natural Gas Compressed Natural Gas SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 China Natural Gas Recent Developments 12.8 Pakistan State Oil

12.8.1 Pakistan State Oil Corporation Information

12.8.2 Pakistan State Oil Overview

12.8.3 Pakistan State Oil Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Pakistan State Oil Compressed Natural Gas Products and Services

12.8.5 Pakistan State Oil Compressed Natural Gas SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Pakistan State Oil Recent Developments 12.9 J-W Power Company

12.9.1 J-W Power Company Corporation Information

12.9.2 J-W Power Company Overview

12.9.3 J-W Power Company Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 J-W Power Company Compressed Natural Gas Products and Services

12.9.5 J-W Power Company Compressed Natural Gas SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 J-W Power Company Recent Developments 12.10 GNVert

12.10.1 GNVert Corporation Information

12.10.2 GNVert Overview

12.10.3 GNVert Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 GNVert Compressed Natural Gas Products and Services

12.10.5 GNVert Compressed Natural Gas SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 GNVert Recent Developments 12.11 Exxon Mobil Corporation

12.11.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 Exxon Mobil Corporation Overview

12.11.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation Compressed Natural Gas Products and Services

12.11.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation Recent Developments 12.12 BP P.L.C

12.12.1 BP P.L.C Corporation Information

12.12.2 BP P.L.C Overview

12.12.3 BP P.L.C Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 BP P.L.C Compressed Natural Gas Products and Services

12.12.5 BP P.L.C Recent Developments 12.13 Total S.A

12.13.1 Total S.A Corporation Information

12.13.2 Total S.A Overview

12.13.3 Total S.A Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Total S.A Compressed Natural Gas Products and Services

12.13.5 Total S.A Recent Developments 12.14 Chevron Corporation

12.14.1 Chevron Corporation Corporation Information

12.14.2 Chevron Corporation Overview

12.14.3 Chevron Corporation Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Chevron Corporation Compressed Natural Gas Products and Services

12.14.5 Chevron Corporation Recent Developments 12.15 Eni S.p.A.

12.15.1 Eni S.p.A. Corporation Information

12.15.2 Eni S.p.A. Overview

12.15.3 Eni S.p.A. Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Eni S.p.A. Compressed Natural Gas Products and Services

12.15.5 Eni S.p.A. Recent Developments 12.16 Equinor

12.16.1 Equinor Corporation Information

12.16.2 Equinor Overview

12.16.3 Equinor Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Equinor Compressed Natural Gas Products and Services

12.16.5 Equinor Recent Developments 12.17 ConocoPhillips Co.

12.17.1 ConocoPhillips Co. Corporation Information

12.17.2 ConocoPhillips Co. Overview

12.17.3 ConocoPhillips Co. Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 ConocoPhillips Co. Compressed Natural Gas Products and Services

12.17.5 ConocoPhillips Co. Recent Developments 12.18 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

12.18.1 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Corporation Information

12.18.2 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Overview

12.18.3 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Compressed Natural Gas Products and Services

12.18.5 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Recent Developments 12.19 Southwestern Energy Company

12.19.1 Southwestern Energy Company Corporation Information

12.19.2 Southwestern Energy Company Overview

12.19.3 Southwestern Energy Company Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Southwestern Energy Company Compressed Natural Gas Products and Services

12.19.5 Southwestern Energy Company Recent Developments 12.20 Chesapeake

12.20.1 Chesapeake Corporation Information

12.20.2 Chesapeake Overview

12.20.3 Chesapeake Compressed Natural Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Chesapeake Compressed Natural Gas Products and Services

12.20.5 Chesapeake Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Compressed Natural Gas Value Chain Analysis 13.2 Compressed Natural Gas Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Compressed Natural Gas Production Mode & Process 13.4 Compressed Natural Gas Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Compressed Natural Gas Sales Channels

13.4.2 Compressed Natural Gas Distributors 13.5 Compressed Natural Gas Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.