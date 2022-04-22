Compressed Air Hoists Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Columbus McKinnon, Redfern Flinn Lifting Equipment, Konecranes

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Compressed Air Hoists Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Compressed Air Hoists report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Compressed Air Hoists market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Compressed Air Hoists market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Compressed Air Hoists market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Compressed Air Hoists market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Compressed Air Hoists market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Columbus McKinnon, Redfern Flinn Lifting Equipment, Konecranes, KITO, JD Neuhaus, Ingersoll Rand, Toku, Atlas Copco, KHC, Endo-kogyo, Chengday, Shanghai yiying, Shanyan, PLANETA Hebetechnik

Market Segmentation by Product:

Light Duty

Medium Duty

Heavy Duty



Market Segmentation by Application:

Chemical Industry

Oil Industry

Construction Industry

Others



The Compressed Air Hoists Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Compressed Air Hoists market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Compressed Air Hoists market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Compressed Air Hoists market expansion?

What will be the global Compressed Air Hoists market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Compressed Air Hoists market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Compressed Air Hoists market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Compressed Air Hoists market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Compressed Air Hoists market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Compressed Air Hoists Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Compressed Air Hoists

1.2 Compressed Air Hoists Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Compressed Air Hoists Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Light Duty

1.2.3 Medium Duty

1.2.4 Heavy Duty

1.3 Compressed Air Hoists Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Compressed Air Hoists Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Oil Industry

1.3.4 Construction Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Compressed Air Hoists Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Compressed Air Hoists Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Compressed Air Hoists Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Compressed Air Hoists Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Compressed Air Hoists Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Compressed Air Hoists Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Compressed Air Hoists Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Compressed Air Hoists Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Compressed Air Hoists Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Compressed Air Hoists Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Compressed Air Hoists Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Compressed Air Hoists Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Compressed Air Hoists Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Compressed Air Hoists Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Compressed Air Hoists Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Compressed Air Hoists Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Compressed Air Hoists Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Compressed Air Hoists Production

3.4.1 North America Compressed Air Hoists Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Compressed Air Hoists Production

3.5.1 Europe Compressed Air Hoists Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Compressed Air Hoists Production

3.6.1 China Compressed Air Hoists Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Compressed Air Hoists Production

3.7.1 Japan Compressed Air Hoists Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Compressed Air Hoists Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Compressed Air Hoists Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Compressed Air Hoists Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Compressed Air Hoists Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Compressed Air Hoists Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Compressed Air Hoists Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Compressed Air Hoists Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Compressed Air Hoists Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Compressed Air Hoists Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Compressed Air Hoists Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Compressed Air Hoists Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Compressed Air Hoists Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Compressed Air Hoists Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Columbus McKinnon

7.1.1 Columbus McKinnon Compressed Air Hoists Corporation Information

7.1.2 Columbus McKinnon Compressed Air Hoists Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Columbus McKinnon Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Columbus McKinnon Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Columbus McKinnon Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Redfern Flinn Lifting Equipment

7.2.1 Redfern Flinn Lifting Equipment Compressed Air Hoists Corporation Information

7.2.2 Redfern Flinn Lifting Equipment Compressed Air Hoists Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Redfern Flinn Lifting Equipment Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Redfern Flinn Lifting Equipment Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Redfern Flinn Lifting Equipment Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Konecranes

7.3.1 Konecranes Compressed Air Hoists Corporation Information

7.3.2 Konecranes Compressed Air Hoists Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Konecranes Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Konecranes Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Konecranes Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 KITO

7.4.1 KITO Compressed Air Hoists Corporation Information

7.4.2 KITO Compressed Air Hoists Product Portfolio

7.4.3 KITO Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 KITO Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 KITO Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 JD Neuhaus

7.5.1 JD Neuhaus Compressed Air Hoists Corporation Information

7.5.2 JD Neuhaus Compressed Air Hoists Product Portfolio

7.5.3 JD Neuhaus Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 JD Neuhaus Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 JD Neuhaus Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Ingersoll Rand

7.6.1 Ingersoll Rand Compressed Air Hoists Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ingersoll Rand Compressed Air Hoists Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Ingersoll Rand Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Ingersoll Rand Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Ingersoll Rand Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Toku

7.7.1 Toku Compressed Air Hoists Corporation Information

7.7.2 Toku Compressed Air Hoists Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Toku Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Toku Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Toku Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Atlas Copco

7.8.1 Atlas Copco Compressed Air Hoists Corporation Information

7.8.2 Atlas Copco Compressed Air Hoists Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Atlas Copco Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Atlas Copco Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Atlas Copco Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 KHC

7.9.1 KHC Compressed Air Hoists Corporation Information

7.9.2 KHC Compressed Air Hoists Product Portfolio

7.9.3 KHC Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 KHC Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 KHC Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Endo-kogyo

7.10.1 Endo-kogyo Compressed Air Hoists Corporation Information

7.10.2 Endo-kogyo Compressed Air Hoists Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Endo-kogyo Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Endo-kogyo Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Endo-kogyo Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Chengday

7.11.1 Chengday Compressed Air Hoists Corporation Information

7.11.2 Chengday Compressed Air Hoists Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Chengday Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Chengday Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Chengday Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Shanghai yiying

7.12.1 Shanghai yiying Compressed Air Hoists Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shanghai yiying Compressed Air Hoists Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Shanghai yiying Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Shanghai yiying Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Shanghai yiying Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Shanyan

7.13.1 Shanyan Compressed Air Hoists Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shanyan Compressed Air Hoists Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Shanyan Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Shanyan Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Shanyan Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 PLANETA Hebetechnik

7.14.1 PLANETA Hebetechnik Compressed Air Hoists Corporation Information

7.14.2 PLANETA Hebetechnik Compressed Air Hoists Product Portfolio

7.14.3 PLANETA Hebetechnik Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 PLANETA Hebetechnik Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 PLANETA Hebetechnik Recent Developments/Updates

8 Compressed Air Hoists Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Compressed Air Hoists Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Compressed Air Hoists

8.4 Compressed Air Hoists Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Compressed Air Hoists Distributors List

9.3 Compressed Air Hoists Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Compressed Air Hoists Industry Trends

10.2 Compressed Air Hoists Growth Drivers

10.3 Compressed Air Hoists Market Challenges

10.4 Compressed Air Hoists Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Compressed Air Hoists by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Compressed Air Hoists Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Compressed Air Hoists

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Compressed Air Hoists by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Compressed Air Hoists by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Compressed Air Hoists by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Compressed Air Hoists by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Compressed Air Hoists by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Compressed Air Hoists by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Compressed Air Hoists by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Compressed Air Hoists by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”